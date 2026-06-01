Habitat has slashed the price of its most stylish garden egg chair to under £200 – I'd snap it up before the price jumps back up

I can never resist a sale, and Habitat’s current garden furniture sale has more than caught my eye. Especially, as the striking Kora Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair (was £200, now £160) is currently on sale and perfect for giving your garden a stylish update.

Habitat is one of the best places to buy garden furniture . Period. Marrying affordability and stand-out style, they’re masters of producing garden seating ideas you actually want to sit on.

The Kora Egg Chair has loads of great reviews to back it up. And with shoppers able to grab 20% off with the code ‘GREEN20’, now is the time to get your hands on it.

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Scrolling down Habitat’s website, it's hard to choose a standout sale item - there is so much good stuff on offer! The effortlessly retro and cool Global Accent Chair and Footstool is currently under £100 with the aforementioned code; meanwhile, plenty of the Habitat x Scion garden range is on sale, including the jackfruit garden parasol and garden director chair .

But because the Kora Egg Chair is one of the best egg chairs you can buy, I couldn’t let it quietly go on sale without sounding the deal klaxon. Available in black and white, and suitable for use both in your home and garden, the Kora chair is ideal for creating your own little cocoon exactly where you need it.

The egg-shaped pod is designed to wrap around you, holding the curves of your body as you relax in your own garden oasis. It comes with four plush cushions, so you’ll feel properly cocooned. These cushions have removable covers and can withstand light showers, so you will have to move them indoors or place a cover over the chair if heavy rain is forecast.

(Image credit: Habitat)

The chair is 147cm tall and 77cm wide, meaning it is suitable for inclusion in your small garden ideas and even on balconies. Not only is it suitable for different-sized spaces, but its timeless rattan finish also suits a range of styles. From cottage gardens to modern, urban gardens, this chair will blend in anywhere.

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And with plenty of glowing reviews, I’m not the only one who believes the Kora Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair is a star buy.

‘Easy to assemble, lovely & comfortable. Perfect wine drinking seat! Luckily, I got 20% off, also very happy with the purchase,’ said one.

‘This looks even better in real life, and very sturdy and well-made. It took 5 minutes to build,’ said another.

Alternatively, here are a few more garden buys that stood out to me from the sale.