This Habitat garden nesting table is a dream for small spaces - and a steal at £75 in the Argos sale

Since summer's taken a tad longer to get going than in previous years, you may not yet have taken the time to assess your outdoor furniture needs. But for once being late to the party might have done you well, as we've fallen for this Habitat Ipanema outdoor nesting table that currently has a sweet 25% off.

With the alfresco season in full swing (yes, even when it's a bit damp outside – we are Brits, after all), many of us are looking for ways to add a little more oomph to our spaces, and the best garden furniture can do a lot to add impact. Enter: the Habitat Ipanema outdoor nesting table set, on sale for £75 at Argos, that brings indoor-worthy style outdoors.

This too-cool-for-school set brings more than just good looks, though. The really clever thing is the nesting design. Beneath the large, circular metal table hides away a smaller version. This means you can pull it out when you need more table space for guests, but reduce clutter by sliding it underneath the rest of the time.

Small garden ideas live and die on clever design so they, especially, will see the benefit of being able to nearly double your table space in seconds, without committing to your patio having more furniture on it the rest of the time.

Usually priced at £100, the Habitat Ipanema outdoor nesting table is included in the Argos garden furniture sale, where it's currently boasting 25% off, taking its price down to a comfortable £75. If you're 'girl maths'-ing it, we'd say that means the smaller table is essentially being thrown in for free. (Don't question the girl maths).

If you have a conservatory, or a contemporary open-plan living space, these tables could work just as well indoors, too. Or, to mix things up, use them inside over the cooler months and enjoy a seasonal switch around by taking them out when the weather sees fit to behave.

If the sunshine yellow colourway isn't your vibe, then check out the Habitat Ipanema outdoor nesting table set in grey - a timeless and calming variation.

While we haven't officially tested this item ourselves, our Senior Digital Editor Jenny McFarlane has the grey version in her garden and loves it.

Meanwhile, the reviews on Argos are glowing. The set averages 4.7 out of 5 stars and 95% of customers say they would recommend the item.

'Really happy with this. Light but sturdy and so pleased it came ready fitted and didnt have to put it together. Easy to wipe down. Using bigger table in the garden and smaller one inside,' says one customer.

'We have added this to our garden and it has been a fantastic addition. It looks stunning and the ability to either keep the second table tucked neatly under or extend out has made the area of the garden become a really communal zone,' reads another review.

Other outdoor nesting tables

So if you're thinking about adding a handy nesting table set to your garden, make sure you move swiftly to nab it at sale price. Whichever you choose, you're sure to enjoy the benefits of these nifty and space-saving designs.