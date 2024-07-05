This Habitat garden nesting table is a dream for small spaces - and a steal at £75 in the Argos sale
Why an outdoor nesting table may be what you've been missing
Since summer's taken a tad longer to get going than in previous years, you may not yet have taken the time to assess your outdoor furniture needs. But for once being late to the party might have done you well, as we've fallen for this Habitat Ipanema outdoor nesting table that currently has a sweet 25% off.
With the alfresco season in full swing (yes, even when it's a bit damp outside – we are Brits, after all), many of us are looking for ways to add a little more oomph to our spaces, and the best garden furniture can do a lot to add impact. Enter: the Habitat Ipanema outdoor nesting table set, on sale for £75 at Argos, that brings indoor-worthy style outdoors.
This too-cool-for-school set brings more than just good looks, though. The really clever thing is the nesting design. Beneath the large, circular metal table hides away a smaller version. This means you can pull it out when you need more table space for guests, but reduce clutter by sliding it underneath the rest of the time.
Small garden ideas live and die on clever design so they, especially, will see the benefit of being able to nearly double your table space in seconds, without committing to your patio having more furniture on it the rest of the time.
Usually priced at £100, the Habitat Ipanema outdoor nesting table is included in the Argos garden furniture sale, where it's currently boasting 25% off, taking its price down to a comfortable £75. If you're 'girl maths'-ing it, we'd say that means the smaller table is essentially being thrown in for free. (Don't question the girl maths).
If you have a conservatory, or a contemporary open-plan living space, these tables could work just as well indoors, too. Or, to mix things up, use them inside over the cooler months and enjoy a seasonal switch around by taking them out when the weather sees fit to behave.
If the sunshine yellow colourway isn't your vibe, then check out the Habitat Ipanema outdoor nesting table set in grey - a timeless and calming variation.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
While we haven't officially tested this item ourselves, our Senior Digital Editor Jenny McFarlane has the grey version in her garden and loves it.
Meanwhile, the reviews on Argos are glowing. The set averages 4.7 out of 5 stars and 95% of customers say they would recommend the item.
'Really happy with this. Light but sturdy and so pleased it came ready fitted and didnt have to put it together. Easy to wipe down. Using bigger table in the garden and smaller one inside,' says one customer.
'We have added this to our garden and it has been a fantastic addition. It looks stunning and the ability to either keep the second table tucked neatly under or extend out has made the area of the garden become a really communal zone,' reads another review.
Other outdoor nesting tables
If two-in-one isn't enough, then three-in-one it is! As well as this black colourway, they also come in a natural brown shade.
Like the Argos option, these tables are currently on offer, so you can pick up this poly rattan set with curved edges for a song.
So if you're thinking about adding a handy nesting table set to your garden, make sure you move swiftly to nab it at sale price. Whichever you choose, you're sure to enjoy the benefits of these nifty and space-saving designs.
Thea Babington-Stitt is the Managing Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles for around 10 years.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors.
-
8 mistakes you're making when steaming your clothes – and what experts advise you do instead
Are you guilty of any of these common clothes steamer mistakes?
By Jullia Joson
-
We think this air fryer could make anyone a better chef. Here's why it's the one you should upgrade to
Hands-free cooking just got real
By Molly Cleary
-
Reclaim your space with ECLISSE Pocket Door Systems
Experience more room, light and a flexible layout with these seamless designs
By Sponsored
-
The best place for a rain garden - 5 things you need to consider if you never want to water your garden again
A rain garden can prove invaluable as long as it’s in the correct location
By Lauren Bradbury
-
10 of the best ground cover plants to prevent weeds – with growing tips from the experts
Grow these plants to cut down on weeding time
By Sophie King
-
How to increase the water pressure in a hose - experts reveal 6 reasons why your garden hose has lost pressure and how to fix it
Give your garden hose a much-needed boost
By Lauren Bradbury
-
10 garden canopy ideas to shelter your outdoor space this summer
Shade from sun or shelter from rain in style
By Hannah Newton
-
How to grow beetroot in five easy steps - when to sow, plant and harvest this vibrant vegetable
Follow our easy guide and enjoy bumper crops of this versatile root
By Laura Hillier
-
Wondering what to do in the garden when it's raining? This wet-weather gardening guide will keep you busy
Summer 2024 is set to be a washout, but that shouldn’t stop your gardening efforts
By Lauren Bradbury
-
What to prune in July – experts reveal which plants you should give the chop for summer
These are the plants that need your attention this month
By Sophie King
-
Experts say these are the best drought tolerant vegetables to grow at home
Take that, climate change
By Kayleigh Dray