Argos is having a major garden furniture sale - these are the very best pieces to snap up now

Summer is finally here, along with topping up the sunscreen supply now is the time to refresh your garden. At this time of year, garden furniture often spirals in price, but Argos is having a huge sale with many of their best garden furniture pieces currently half-price.

We are aware that while the perks of garden furniture deals are great, there is a lot of leg work in trawling through all the garish deck chairs and neon bistro sets. So we've put in the effort for you to highlight the hidden gems worth snapping up now while the sale is on.

Just call us your personal shoppers, we've spied out the furniture that not only looks chic but is actually worth the money too.

(Image credit: Argos)

Argos garden furniture summer sale

Argos and Habitat have been knocking it out of the park with their garden furniture offering this last year. You might remember the Habitat designer dupe Teka outdoor chair we spotted a few months ago. While sadly that is not in the sale, we've found a few of our other favourite pieces at around 20% off.

Habitat Nordic 4 Seater Rattan Patio Set I Was £450 , Now £382 We fall in love with this rattan patio set just a little more every time we see it. It is a regular in our best garden furniture round-up thanks to its clever space-saving design that looks just as good when it is and isn't in use. The chair seats are a slightly unusual shape, but we promise they deliver comfort when dining al fresco.

Habitat Kora Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair | was £230 , now £184 Would it even be a garden furniture round-up without an egg chair? Though we prefer to call this a 'cocoon' chair as it would be the perfect place to curl up with a book. At a lower price point than a traditional hanging egg chair, and currently 20% off, we'd opt for this as a statement garden chair every time.

Habitat 2 Seater Bamboo Garden Bar Bistro Set | Was £350 , Now £280 Habitat's bamboo garden sets are a crowd-pleaser year after year. If you're negotiating a small outdoor space and looking for a way to still squeeze in a garden bar idea this bar bistro set would look great paired with an outdoor floating bar shelf or even pushed up against a kitchen window to mimic a bar ledge in summer.

Habitat 4 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Sofa Set | Was £360 , Now £288 Speaking of crowd pleasers if you're only just starting out on building your garden seating ideas then you can't go wrong with this rattan effect sofa set. Currently priced at £288, it's not much more expensive than Aldi's sellout version, and cheaper than many similar versions.

We've only picked out a few of our favourite pieces, of course there are plenty more with even bigger discounts if you're willing to invest in the scroll. But from looking around we'd definitely encourage this rare opportunity to snap up some Argos' best sellers during peak good weather.