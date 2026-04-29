If I had my own garden, I’d be buying these £25 pebble-shaped outdoor lights from Next right now – they’re already sold out in one of the sizes

It’s at times like these that I truly regret not having my own garden. I just stumbled upon the most charming outdoor lights and if I didn’t share my garden with five other flats, I’d be buying the Next natural pebble outdoor solar lights right now. Especially since the small size is sold out already – and I fear the medium size might soon follow suit.

If you’re looking for garden lighting ideas to add to your outdoor space this year, these Next pebble lights would be my top recommendation. Selling for £25 a pop for the medium size (the only size currently available), the lights boast an organic, pebble-like shape that looks absolutely natural and believable and will easily blend in with the natural environment of your garden.

Next Natural Pebble Outdoor Solar Light £25 at Next

But it’s not just the shape that makes the light look so much like an actual stone – it’s also the speckled finish and light grey colour that truly makes the light look pebble-like. Especially when the light is switched off during the day. And what’s even better is that they’re solar lights which means they absorb sunlight during the day and then in the evening and at night, they use that energy to glow once you turn them on.

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(Image credit: Next)

As already mentioned, one of the sizes is already sold out – and existing customers have only good things to say about this outdoor light. One reviewer wrote, ‘Quality as expected and lights every night even if there wasn't much sunlight.’ While another said, ‘This is gorgeous, can’t wait to use it in the garden when we get some sun.’

But if you’re not quick enough to bag the Next pebble light before it inevitably sells out, these are a few other places where to buy outdoor lights that are similar to the Next ones, whether that’s because they’re shaped like pebbles or with the speckled, stone-like finish.

Alternatives

Which one is your favourite?

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