If I had my own garden, I’d be buying these £25 pebble-shaped outdoor lights from Next right now – they’re already sold out in one of the sizes
These Next pebble-shaped solar lights are one of the nicest outdoor lights I’ve seen this year
It’s at times like these that I truly regret not having my own garden. I just stumbled upon the most charming outdoor lights and if I didn’t share my garden with five other flats, I’d be buying the Next natural pebble outdoor solar lights right now. Especially since the small size is sold out already – and I fear the medium size might soon follow suit.
If you’re looking for garden lighting ideas to add to your outdoor space this year, these Next pebble lights would be my top recommendation. Selling for £25 a pop for the medium size (the only size currently available), the lights boast an organic, pebble-like shape that looks absolutely natural and believable and will easily blend in with the natural environment of your garden.
But it’s not just the shape that makes the light look so much like an actual stone – it’s also the speckled finish and light grey colour that truly makes the light look pebble-like. Especially when the light is switched off during the day. And what’s even better is that they’re solar lights which means they absorb sunlight during the day and then in the evening and at night, they use that energy to glow once you turn them on.Article continues below
As already mentioned, one of the sizes is already sold out – and existing customers have only good things to say about this outdoor light. One reviewer wrote, ‘Quality as expected and lights every night even if there wasn't much sunlight.’ While another said, ‘This is gorgeous, can’t wait to use it in the garden when we get some sun.’
But if you’re not quick enough to bag the Next pebble light before it inevitably sells out, these are a few other places where to buy outdoor lights that are similar to the Next ones, whether that’s because they’re shaped like pebbles or with the speckled, stone-like finish.
Alternatives
If you prefer globe lights, which are currently one of the biggest lighting trends in interiors, then this speckled design would be my top pick.
Which one is your favourite?
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.