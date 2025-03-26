Aldi's BBQ top pizza oven is back in time for summer – and it's even cheaper than last year

Aldi’s sell-out pizza oven is returning just in time for barbecue season—and with £10 shaved off last year's price tag, it’s now even more affordable.

I can’t be the only one who gets excited to roll out the best BBQ when the sun comes out, and with pizza ovens becoming a modern outdoor staple, I can’t help but think about the prospect of fresh dough, too. Luckily, the Aldi pizza oven is hitting the middle aisle tomorrow (27 March), costing just £29.99.

If you’ve been on the hunt for the best pizza oven , I’d urge you to consider Aldi’s purse-friendly oven, which promises to serve up restaurant-quality pizzas in just 10 minutes. This is everything you need to know about this bargain buy.

Budget Pizza Oven £29.99 at Aldi The Aldi pizza oven consistently sells out when it lands in the middle aisle, and for good reason. It's affordable, high-quality and will dish up restaurant-quality pizza in 10 minutes. Spend Vonhaus Bbq Pizza Oven Outdoor £44.99 at Amazon With the Vonhaus pizza oven, a 12" pizza takes just 90 seconds to cook. As well as serving up authentic slices, this pizza oven can also handle smoking meat, fish and veg. Splurge George Foreman Pizza Oven 12" Bbq Grill Top With Paddle £79.99 at Amazon The George Foreman Pizza Oven and Grill comes with an intergrated thermostat, ceramic pizza stone and a paddle so you can serve up the perfect slice this summer.

Aldi states their pizza oven is half the prize of a George Foreman pizza oven, it’s one of the cheapest pizza ovens I’ve seen on the market. In fact, the closest in price I’ve found is the VonHaus BBQ Pizza Oven Outdoor, which is £44.99 on Amazon.

The VonHaus oven's 90-second cooking time sets it ahead of the Aldi pizza oven for me. But this doesn't mean Aldi's oven isn't a great budget option.

The Aldi pizza oven promises a 10-minute cook time and can handle up to 12” pizzas, making it great for whipping up any crispy and delicious al fresco meals this summer. What’s more, the pizza oven is designed to work with both gas and charcoal BBQ.

The Aldi pizza oven is a compact 40 x 35 x 15cm and comes with a high-quality ceramic pizza stone and integrated thermometer to ensure every slice is cooked to perfection, and comes with a three-year warranty.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Aldi)

Compact and affordable, I think the Aldi pizza oven is a great option if you’re looking for an affordable option or don’t have the time to build a pizza oven . And it’s tabletop function means you no longer have to choose between a BBQ or a pizza oven .

Pizza oven accessories

Now you've chosen your pizza oven, you'll need some accessories to elevate your pizza making station.

Lakeland Lakeland Lidded Pizza Topping Station £39.99 Lakeland Great for pizza parties, this lidded toppings stations helps saves on mess and reduces washing up. TIHOOK Tihook Pizza Oven Brush £24.99 at Amazon This pizza brush comes with a stainless steel scraper to remove any residue of your barbecue and keep your oven in top shape. Gozney Balance Turning Peel £69.99 at Gozney Combining stainless steel with a comfortable Beech wood handle, this turning peel means you can turn and move pizza with ease and control.

It may not feel like summer has arrived yet, but the Aldi pizza oven is one of the first signposts. But like all Specialbuys, when it’s gone it’s gone - and we think the Aldi pizza oven will sell out fast.

Will you be treating yourself?