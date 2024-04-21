This is what every gardener should be buying at the garden centre right now for a stunning garden on a budget

If you're looking to fill your garden with beautiful blooms affordably and with little to no effort, we may just have the gardening hack for you. If the above sounds a little bit like you, we're probably safe to assume that you aspire for the look of a beautiful outdoor space but don't quite have the time to keep up with always knowing what's in season.

The solution? Filling your garden with tiny-flowered perennials. These are plants that you can buy at your local garden centre right now as a budget-friendly garden idea you'll constantly be coming back to, and it's the foolproof way to an easy garden idea that remains beautiful throughout the changing seasons.

'The word "perennial" means that the flower lives for multiple growing seasons,' explains Fantastic Gardeners' plant and gardening expert, Peter Ivanov. Since you don't have to keep repurchasing them every season, this is what makes perennials such a great investment for the garden as they will simply bloom when they're in season, adding colour to your garden with little to no effort.

'Small-sized perennials are much more affordable compared to larger plants, making them a budget-friendly option for filling your garden with colour and beauty,' adds Tim Marshall, head gardener at Raby Castle.

'By planting them now, you can enjoy their blooms in the upcoming summer months, adding a burst of colour and charm to your garden. I like to plant smaller specimens in my garden, as they establish much more quickly and reliably than larger specimens and as previously mentioned they cost a great deal less,' he assures.

This is actually a hack we already came across as per David Domoney's advice for a colourful winter garden, but as suspected, it's something that is just as applicable for garden ideas in the upcoming seasons.

'When selecting small perennials at the garden centre, there are a few tips to consider to ensure their success in your garden. Firstly, it's important to choose plants that are well-suited to your garden's growing conditions, including sunlight exposure, soil type, and moisture levels,' explains Tim.

'By selecting plants that are suitable for your specific garden environment, you'll increase their chances of thriving and producing abundant displays.'

'I'd suggest creating a good selection of spring, summer and fall-blooming tiny perennials for both sunny and shady locations,' advises Petar.

'Some flowers that bloom well in shady areas in spring include Barrenwort, Coral bells, Lungwort, Lily of the valley, Bleeding heart and Bigroot Geranium, which are also very low-maintenance. For sunny spot spring flowering tiny flowers, you can opt for Candytuft, Creeping phlox, Crater Lake Blue Veronica and Sea thrift. Most of them are also very drought-tolerant.'

As well as these perennials, it's worth having a look at what else to plant in April as there are so many beautiful blooms waiting to be had.

When in doubt, it's worth simply popping into your local garden centre and seeing what they've got available right now and doing that every season until you've got a garden filled with beautiful plants that'll come to life in their respective seasons.

'I would say that tiny perennial flowers are a must-have for every garden both because they only require an initial investment and come back every year, and because, if you provide them with the proper care, they will come back even stronger and more beautiful,' concludes Petar.