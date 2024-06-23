'My style is eclectic and fun'
Take a tour of this home filled with colour, character and brilliantly clever storage solutions
There's a fine line between making your home your own and having a cohesive look that carries from room-to-room and this five-bedroom Victorian mid-terraced house in Newcastle has managed this balance beautifully.
Eclectic and quirky, yet comfortable and welcoming, it's packed full of character that reflects the owner perfectly. Already full of original details like the Victorian fireplaces and coving, the success of the interiors you'll see in the house tour to follow lies in the owner's confidence in decorating to her own personal style.
Cute, compact kitchen
‘My old kitchen was not working for me,' explains the homeowner, 'but one of the biggest reasons for that was my blind acceptance that, as a keen cook, I should keep the range cooker that came with the house.'
'My interior designer Cathy Dean of Studio Dean made me realise that a huge cooker, and the faux chimney breast above it, were holding me back from creating a space that worked for me.'
‘Like most houses, half my kitchen used to be dominated by an under-counter washing machine, separate dryer, and one of those bulky folding clothes dryers sitting in the middle of the floor.'
'By reassessing the kitchen storage ideas and fitting floor-to-ceiling cupboards to house the washer and dryer, and a nifty pull-out airer, everything can be kept neatly tucked away out of sight when I have friends over.'
'This leaves the under-counter space free to be used for storage, too. There’s also a fold-out stepladder hidden away in these cupboards so I can easily reach the highest shelves.’
'Cooking is so much easier in the bright, modern kitchen layout I have now with eye-level ovens, so much worktop space and a hob by the window, so I can cook while chatting with friends outside.'
'I love sitting on the bench in my sunny kitchen having my morning coffee, reading the Sunday papers, or flicking through a cookbook.’
Small, yet beautiful patio garden
‘I love being around nature but terraced city houses don’t often come with big gardens and inspiring country views, so it was important to me to add lots of greenery where I could.'
'A Living wall and clusters of pots have turned my previously uninspiring yard into a little outdoor haven, and adding large windows and pops of green to the kitchen really works to bring the outdoors indoors.'
'In the summer, I have the perfect party setup with the window seat becoming like a little bar area, and the raised deck providing comfy seating for chilling out with friends.’
Comfortable dining room
‘While I tend to eat breakfast and lunch in my bright kitchen, the dining room is where I’ll enjoy dinner, with candles on and the woodburner fired up.'
'It feels so cosy and comfortable in there thanks to the squashy leather seats, touchable textured wallpaper, and soft rug underfoot. Floor-to-ceiling curtains enhance this sense of luxury, while hanging plants and a statement pendant create layers of interest at eye-level.’
'My dining room used to be filled with boxes, but reworking the layout means it’s become an extension of my living space.'
'The alcoves either side of the wood burner are now spaces that house my hobbies, with a neat little home office desk to one side, where I often put my sewing machine.'
'My bike on display like a piece of art to the other side of the dining room. I cycle to and from work every day and used to haul the bike through the house and leave it in the middle of the hallway.'
'Now this new bike storage idea has it perfectly positioned next to the entrance from the yard, and safely stored out of the way.’
Cosy, cocooning living room
‘It’s so important to create a cosy haven at home, especially when you have a hectic job. Working as a doctor can be stressful and after working a long shift, I want to come home and just relax in a space that feels like mine.'
'My deep L-shaped sofa is the ideal place to put my feet up, with piles of colourful cushions to sink into and a perfectly placed overhead light for reading. I love the half-papered, half-panelled wall behind the sofa. It’s a clever way to use a statement living room wallpaper idea without it overpowering the room.’
‘My interior designer Cathy likes to say that the ceiling is the fifth wall, and nowhere is that more evident than on my living room ceiling which is painted a dramatic dark green, all the way down to the picture rail.'
'The dark shade works so well to enhance the cornicing and ceiling rose, and helps to ground the space, tying everything together beautifully. I can’t believe I’ve lived with plain white ceilings for so many years. It’s such a missed opportunity.’
Richly coloured bedroom
‘Living in a period home, and having lots of antiques, doesn’t mean your house has to look dated. I have quite modern tastes, with a love for eye-catching patterns and bold colours, but I also have quite a collection of vintage furniture and art, which has been handed down from relatives, or picked up at markets. Both can work side-by-side with a little care and attention to detail.'
'One perfect example of this is the antique green glass vase above my bed – it was my Granny’s once, but it looks right at home sitting on a modern, geometric shelf hung on a bold two-tone wall.’
The converted dressing room
‘There are quite a few bedrooms in my house that I wasn’t really using so we reworked the layout to give one over to a dressing room idea. It has given me the tidy, organised space I craved for all my clothes storage ideas, like my piles of shoes and clothes, which were stashed in a spare room before.'
'The space connects to my bedroom through double doors so I can keep them open while I’m getting ready in the morning, then close them over for a cosier feel in my bedroom at night. It feels quite luxurious in there, especially with the original fireplace, antique wooden furniture, and striking green ottoman.’
Get the look
Ginevra Benedetti has been the Deputy Editor of Ideal Home magazine since 2021. With a career in magazines spanning nearly twenty years, she has worked for the majority of the UK’s interiors magazines, both as staff and as a freelancer. She first joined the Ideal Home team in 2011, initially as the Deputy Decorating Editor and has never left! She currently oversees the publication of the brand’s magazine each month, from planning through to publication, editing, writing or commissioning the majority of the content.
