This rustic 1920s home makes a white colour palette feel warm and cosy

This period home, built in 1926, is full of surprises inside. The homeowner, who lives here with her husband and young daughter, runs her own online emporium selling vintage and salvage-inspired pieces, and her home is the perfect showcase for it.

The once-rundown three-bedroom property has been cleverly converted into a characterful family home, one that's full of foraged finds, calming colours and rustic appeal.

Reclaimed charm

The welcoming hallway sets the tone as visitors walk in the door. It boasts the original herringbone parquet flooring that the couple unearthed during renovations. The natural tones of the wood are complemented by reclaimed elm accessories. The stools and ladder are from her emporium, The Interiors Yard.

Country-style kitchen

The kitchen has a fresh country feel, with its neutral colours and natural textures. Soft cream and off-white are used alongside warm wood, and teamed with classic Shaker style units.

Open shelves provide valuable display and storage space for tableware and glassware, as well as potted herbs and decorative pieces.

Relaxed entertaining space

The dining area has a sunny aspect with French doors leading out the garden. The homeowner has opted for a relaxed vibe with an antique farmhouse-style table teamed with benches and stools for seating. The large inglenook fireplace was discovered during the renovations.

Cohesive colour palette

The living and dining rooms have been made open-plan, with one flowing naturally into the other. The living area is flooded with light from a large bay window. It's a space for the whole family to relax in, made cosy with large comfy sofas, rustic textures and vintage accessories.

Pretty period features

The bathroom has a calm, tranquil feel. It is full of period character, with tongue and groove panelling and a slipper-style freestanding bath tub.

A vanity unit made from reclaimed wood add a modern rustic feel to the space.

Restful bedroom ideas

The bedroom has a pretty French country feel with wall panelling, an antique bed, frilled bedlinen, a grain sack pillow and fabric pendant lights hung low at either side. Rustic reclaimed stools and a reclaimed bench are handy spots to place nighttime essentials or clothes.

A playful approach

The quiet palette of colours in their daughter's bedroom is offset by a display of toys and accessories hung from a handy peg rail above the wall panelling.

The original Edwardian fireplace adds a sweet feminine note to the room, where even the toys have traditional style.

Garage turned workshop

The garden studio has a rustic, utilitarian feel, with a kitchen area, and work surfaces made from the wood of reclaimed scaffolding boards. The homeowner likes to forage for flowers and foliage in the surrounding countryside and to pick stems from the garden, which she displays throughout the house. The large, farmhouse-style table offers plenty of room to lay them out on.