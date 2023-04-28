You can actually stay in this stunning Cornwall cottage designed by The White Company

If you’re just as obsessed with The White Company and their super-luxe white (and off-white) interiors as we are, you’ll probably be delighted to hear that you can now officially stay at an adorable cottage designed exclusively with The White Company products. We're booking a stay immediately!

The popular homeware store who have helped inspire many minimalist home decor trends have teamed up with Unique Homestays (opens in new tab), which offer luxury holiday rentals, to refurbish its self-catering, Grade-II listed property ‘ The Fable (opens in new tab)’ in The White Company style.

The home set deep in the countryside, and located just a few miles from the Cornwall coast, has two double bedrooms, a cosy sitting room, and a large open-plan kitchen.

In fact, the house is practically like something out of a storybook – let's take a tour...

Inside The White Company cottage

Sitting at the end of a winding lane, The Fable's thatched roof and adorably wonky windows are immediately charming.

But inside is where the real magic has recently happened. The stunningly rustic interiors have been totally redone with products only from The White Company – from the bedding, to the furniture, to the accessories, and of course, the gleaming white paint on the walls.

When you first walk in, you’ll be greeted by the warm and welcoming white and grey living room ideas, with a log-burning fire and two of The White Company’s handmade sofas. And of course, the country living room is stocked full of the British brand’s luxe furnishings, from comfy throws and blankets, to potted faux plants.

(Image credit: © Unique Homestays)

Country kitchens also don't come much more chic than The Fable's – this white kitchen, complete with grey island, is arguably the focal point of the entire home.

The large dining table has been decked out in a White Company linen tablecloth (opens in new tab), as well as their pretty cutlery, plates and bowls, to create a tablescape of dreams. Not only that, but it looks as though there are some cosy additions on the window bench overlooking the cottage garden too, in the form of The White Company cushion covers.

(Image credit: © Unique Homestays)

Speaking of which, the fairytale garden includes an expensive deck – complete with twinkling fairy lights – and a very sizeable hot tub! Perfect for those slightly chillier spring evenings...

(Image credit: © Unique Homestays)

Heading upstairs, there's also a stylish family bathroom, complete with a freestanding bath, a skylight, grey wood panelled walls, and of course some gleaming white The White Company bathroom accessories, in the form of bath and hand towels.

(Image credit: © Unique Homestays)

The luxurious comfort continues in the master bedroom, with an array of The White Company cashmere throws and soft bed sheets, and of course, a selection of their signature white robes (opens in new tab) (which this Ideal Home contributor can personally attest to being very comfortable).

(Image credit: © Unique Homestays)

And if that’s not enough The White Company goodness for you, the entire home is also scented in the brand's ever-popular fragrance of Lime & Bay (opens in new tab), with candles, diffusers and sprays in the scent dotted throughout the property.

(Image credit: © Unique Homestays)

As mentioned, the best news is that you can actually stay in this The White Company dreamland yourself! The home can accommodate up to 4 people, and can be rented for a week for £1,995, or from £1,450 for a shorter stay.

Excitingly, the Unique Homestays rental will also allow two (or three, if you ask) dogs to stay in the cottage too!

You can book via the website, or by calling on + 44 (0) 1637 881183. Race you to it!