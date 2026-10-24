From bland to bold – this bathroom is a masterclass in dopamine decor

WHO LIVES HERE? Suzy lives here with husband Ian and their four children.

Suzy and her family have lived in their home for three years, but from the outset the bathroom never quite worked. ‘It was very plain,’ Suzy says. ‘White tiles, white towels.’ The bigger issue was less visible. ‘The thermostat for the shower was broken,’ she says, ‘so we had to lower the water temperature of the whole house so the kids didn’t burn themselves!’

Taking on the renovation herself felt like a natural step. ‘I’ve always done DIY,’ Suzy says. ‘Ever since I was a child, I’d help my parents with bathroom makeovers or decorate my sister’s bedroom.’

For similar tiles, try the Stonehouse Studio Beauvais Rustic Zellige Effect Wall Tiles in Cobalt Blue and Rustic White, ££38.98 per sqm, Topps Tiles. (Image credit: Drench)

Over time, she’s tackled more ambitious projects. ‘I’ve been able to get more adventurous, and as the spaces have got bigger, it’s been really exciting.’ Stripping out the old bathroom proved to be the biggest challenge.

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‘It was all tiled completely into the wall,’ she explains. ‘Whoever fitted it had cemented everything in, so I had to chip it off by hand. I thought it would take a week off work to finish, but it turned into a five-week project,’ she says.

Once everything was removed, new challenges emerged. ‘We were left with uneven walls, so I tried my hand at plastering.’ Family support played a key role. ‘My father-in-law has been very helpful. He’s really skilled with all sorts but particularly plumbing and electrics,’ she says. ‘It was amazing to spend time with him and learn those skills.’

The room was rebuilt with a more practical layout. ‘We redirected the pipes so they sit at the top of the bath,’ she says. Bathroom ventilation was another priority. ‘There was previously no extractor and some damp, so we exposed an air brick and wired in an extractor through the ceiling, linked to the lighting.’

The classic vanity was a bargain buy. ‘I was looking at vintage vanity units online, all costing hundreds of pounds, and thought I could make one myself. I found a £25 chest of drawers from a charity shop and turned it into a basin unit. We kept the original bath and refreshed it by replacing all the sealant.’

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‘I wanted brushed brass to sit alongside the orange and vintage elements. The shower and taps are brushed brass and they're my favourite details in the room.’ (Image credit: Drench)

Once all the tiling and furniture had been completed, it was then time to decorate. ‘I painted the window frame to tie everything together,' says Suzy, 'then I added artwork.'

The result has been worth all the hard work. ‘Blood, sweat and tears have gone into the project,’ she says, ‘but we’re really happy with the end result; I’m so proud of it. And the brushed brass shower, taps and finishing touches (all from Drench) are just so beautiful.’

The finished space even impresses the youngest member of the family. ‘Our six-year-old took a friend upstairs for a bathroom reveal,’ Suzy says. ‘They know how much work went into it.’

‘The colour palette came together around the sink. I’ve always loved blue, white and orange together. I took the sink plug to be colour matched in B&Q, so I could paint wood trims to frame the tiles.’ Harbour concrete 390mm round countertop basin in Burnt Orange, £199.99, Drench (Image credit: Drench)