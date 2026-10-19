Designer Penelope Chilver ensured her farmhouse kitchen retained every inch of its original charm, while making space for her grandchildren

Family is so often at the heart of home renovation projects, whether that is making space for a new arrival, accommodating growing children or creating the room to host big family celebrations.

For designer Penelope Chilvers, it was the arrival of her grandchildren that sparked the need for change in her farmhouse. However, she was determined that her updates wouldn't compromise the country kitchen's original charm.

(Image credit: Neptune/Ben Edwards)

The previous kitchen

‘The previous kitchen was a really small parlour, and we could only fit four people around the table. I had dreams of creating a space where our five children could all come over, and the grandchildren could play and run around the table,’ says Penelope, the founder and director of the eponymous fashion and footwear brand, Penelope Chilvers. ‘Renovating the kitchen was a really daunting prospect, but it was just impossible to imagine having all the little ones in the kitchen as it was.’ With family at the forefront of their minds, the couple was spurred on to update the space – creating a family kitchen.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

However, keeping the cottage’s original charm was non-negotiable. ‘The main reason that I fell in love with this house was that it was unrestored,’ says Penelope. ‘The previous owner had lived here for a very long time and was a real conservative. She hadn’t modernised or extended and had kept everything very much in the traditional style. I absolutely loved how authentic the cottage felt.’

Retaining character

(Image credit: Neptune/Ben Edwards)

In renovating, Penelope was determined to retain as much of this as possible, preserving the building’s 400-year-old character, while still opening up the space. ‘The layout is completely the same, and Neptune’s Henley collection beautifully echoed what was there before,’ says Penelope.

‘We also imitated the fitted cupboard almost exactly and retained the original panelled wall.’ Penelope chose to swap wooden worktops for more durable marble ones, still channelling the use of natural materials throughout the home but also helping to reflect more light into the room.

Structural changes were also kept to a minimum. ‘We removed one wall – which had previously separated the hallway/dining room from the kitchen,’ explains Penelope. ‘We also went into the original hearth and used the recess to house the oven. It only gave us an extra 60cm, but in a small space it makes a world of difference.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Adding an island

(Image credit: Neptune/Ben Edwards)

Creating this much-needed space gave Penelope the option of adding a fixed island – something she approached with caution. ‘A small island was vital as we didn’t have any prepping space, but I didn’t want something that would conceal the original flagstone floor,’ says Penelope.

After considering sticking with her previous solid ash kitchen table, Penelope decided that Neptune’s freestanding Charlecote design was a more practical solution. ‘It has been indispensable and makes the space look like an old Victorian working kitchen. It feels very true to the space,’ she adds, ‘plus, I’ve now got an extendable 12-seater table in the dining area so we can easily have large gatherings for lunches and dinners.’

Choosing the colour scheme

(Image credit: Neptune/Ben Edwards)

In an effort to further retain the feeling of authenticity that Penelope first fell in love with, the décor and colour palette also take inspiration from the property and its surrounds.

Unpainted solid oak base units draw on the countless instances of oak seen throughout the house, and look as though they have been there for centuries, while the soft green shade on the walls, island and painted units takes inspiration from the kitchen’s garden views. For a similar sage, try Dulux Hertiage's Sage Green Velvet at B&Q.

The subtle cream colour, used on the fitted cabinet, was also inspired by the house’s history. ‘When you peel away the layers of old paint off any of the walls, you eventually reach this rich cream colour,’ says Penelope. ‘Neptune’s Polenta shade emulated that colour perfectly, so it was a natural fit. I just love this shade, how it echoes the original house and reflects the colours in the Cotswold stone. It feels really special, like a discovered colour.’

Creating a feature cabinet

(Image credit: Neptune/Ben Edwards)

Thoughts of Penelope’s grandchildren also informed more stylistic elements of the design. The glass cabinet was copied from the previous design, but inside, Penelope painstakingly hand-painted a kaleidoscope of butterflies. ‘I wanted to create something special for the grandchildren, something that they would look forward to coming to see. I like to think that as they grow up, they will always remember visits to the house with the butterfly kitchen cupboard,’ says Penelope.

The choice of butterflies is rooted in her passion for conservation and desire to find more ways to attract butterflies to the garden. ‘Over the course of last summer, I became very concerned about the demise of English species butterflies. I’ve been brought up to expect to see them every summer, and now I see fewer and fewer each year. So, I wanted to dedicate it to their conservation, too,’ she explains.

The finished space

(Image credit: Neptune/Ben Edwards)

Warm and welcoming, the new kitchen looks as though it has always been this way, but is now also up to the task of hosting Penelope’s large family. ‘We had 20 for lunch on the first weekend after the kitchen was finished,’ she adds. ‘It was lovely to be all together and see the children running around and playing under the table. A dream come to life.’

Get the look