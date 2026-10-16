'I’m ready for people to hate this’ – Stacey Solomon has ditched the Cottagecore aesthetic to create an orange maximalist bathroom, this is why it works so well

If you’ve been keeping up to date with Stacey Solomon’s new house renovation, I’m sure you’ll have been suitably impressed with what she’s done so far. But it is her most recent project that has made the Ideal Home team team it up straight - her orange striped bathroom is surprisingly bold and stylish.

In September, Stacey posted a video of the orange bathroom suite she’d salvaged from her new property, and with all the comments begging her to keep it, it seems she’s done exactly that.

Posting a video of her transformed space, the orange suite took pride of place in her new bathroom, alongside bold orange striped walls, accessories and a bath mat. I asked design experts if Stacey had managed to start her own bathroom trend .

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I have to say I was surprised to see the bathroom was quite so colourful and bold. From her time at Pickle Cottage to the George Home x Stacey Solomon collaboration , I’ve come to expect Stacey’s style to be more neutral, with a blend of rustic, cottagecore charm. This bathroom shows Stacey can also nail a contemporary maximalist style, too. It’s unexpected, but I love it.

In her post, Stacey explained the bathroom was to be her sons’, and that the space brought her so much joy every time she opened the door. ‘I’m ready for people to hate this 🤣 But honestly I love it so so much…‘ she said. But it turns out interior design experts love it, too.

‘I love that Stacey has taken something most people would have ripped out and made it the star of the room. An orange bathroom suite is never going to be shy, so why not have a little fun with it? The transformation has a wonderful retro feel, but the stripes give it a freshness that stops it looking like a bathroom that's been stuck in the 1970s,’ says Lesley Taylor, interior designer and founder at Baked Tiles .

‘The stripes are particularly clever because they pick up the orange of the original suite and carry it across the room. Rather than the bath, basin and toilet looking like three unusual pieces that happen to be there, everything suddenly belongs together. Vertical stripes also draw your eye upwards, which is a lovely trick for giving a bathroom a greater sense of height.

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‘What I like about the tile choices is that they don't compete too much with the pattern. The more understated stone-effect tiles give the eye somewhere to rest, while the orange tiled detailing carries the colour through into the bathing area. If I were changing anything, I'd perhaps go a little warmer with the neutral tiles. A lovely biscuit, chalky cream or soft limestone shade would really bring out the richness of the orange and give the whole scheme a softer finish.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Rachael Smith)

Coloured suites are still seen as dated in 2026 (although there was a brief avocado bathroom revival in 2024), however, trend experts have noticed that bold bathroom colour schemes are increasingly trending. This is because there has been a big move to make bathrooms a further extension of our tastes and personality, as we do for other areas of the home.

‘Coloured sanitaryware is absolutely finding its way back into bathrooms, although I don't think we're necessarily heading towards a wholesale return of the matching suites of the 1970s. What's changing is our attitude to colour. Baths and basins are no longer expected to blend quietly into the background. They can shape the entire design, and we're seeing much more interest in everything from soft blush and peach to deeper greens and rich, earthy shades,’ says Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Design .

‘Orange is a particularly interesting colour because it has so many personalities. Terracotta and burnt orange can feel wonderfully warm and sophisticated, particularly alongside natural stone and darker woods, whereas Stacey's tangerine is much more playful. It has a real sense of nostalgia, but that's part of its charm. And for a children's bathroom, I actually think it's rather lovely to create something cheerful that they genuinely enjoy spending time in.’

Get the look

Lick Lick Orange 01 Peel & Stick Tester £2 at B&Q While I don't know the paint Stacey used for her bold stripe, I do love bright and saturated this shade. DIP & DRIP Lobster Bath Mat £15 at La Redoute UK You can also introduce colour throught your accessories. The lobster design adds some fun to your bathroom without making any permanent changes. Top Ceramics Top Ceramics Brick Red Gloss Metro Ceramic Wall Tile Flat Bumpy - Sample £1.99 at B&Q I love Stacey's use of tiles in her bathroom. This orange feels more sophisticated for a colourful, yet grown up finish.

‘Stacey hasn't tried to disguise what was already there. She's taken the colour, embraced it and used the tiles and decoration to give it a completely new personality. Sometimes the most interesting bathroom is the one where you don't start from scratch,’ concludes Lesely.

Are you nay or yay towards the orange tiles?