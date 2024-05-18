This kitchen has seamlessly blended traditional style with modern convenience

Recommendations are one of the best ways to find tradespeople to work on your home renovation – not only can you see their work firsthand but you can also hear the unfiltered experience from the client’s perspective. This is how Primrose and Archie Lawson found Jasper Middleton, design director at Middleton Bespoke, and commissioned him to bring their dream kitchen to life.

Primrose and Archie were clear with their priorities from the outset. ‘With three children and a dog in tow, the previous kitchen didn’t meet their needs. It was key to create a space where everyone could relax together, while also enjoying the views across the garden,’ explains Jasper.

Creating an open-plan kitchen

Jasper let the villa’s Georgian history guide the kitchen’s layout. ‘We drew on traditional Georgian design principles, which are all about balance, order and symmetry,’ he explains.

(Image credit: Middleton Bespoke)

‘There is a regularity and rhythm to the arrangement so that everything looks just right, and integrated appliances allow the cabinetry to shine and the kitchen to feel more furniture-based.’ This is a key consideration when designing an open-plan kitchen-diner area, as the lifestyle feel is just as important as its functionality – creating a harmonious flow between the two areas.

(Image credit: Middleton Bespoke)

Shaker-style kitchen cabinetry was a natural fit for this traditionally inspired space. The peninsula creates a more sociable layout for this open-plan kitchen and Jasper increased the available storage by incorporating cupboard doors underneath. ‘The peninsula acts almost like a kitchen table and flows into the rest of the room,’ he says.

Glass-fronted wall cabinets also bring a lighter touch, balancing nicely with the large windows, French doors and skylight. Burnished brass handles from Armac Martin, and aged brass taps from Perrin & Rowe create a feeling of understated luxury, while also adding welcome warmth to the overall scheme with their mellow patina.

Creating a functional utility

The hero of this kitchen, however, is its engine room. Accessed through an archway and concealed behind the wall – so that it isn’t on view from the sitting area and dining space – the large walk-in pantry houses the messier elements of the kitchen, with the dishwasher and bin discreetly tucked away. An integrated fridge-freezer also frees up space in the main cooking area.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Middleton Bespoke)

Inspired by the below-stairs scullery of the Georgian era, this space is also home to a large farmhouse-style sink that offers a practical addition to the smaller prep sink with its boiling water tap that sits in the corner of the main kitchen.

(Image credit: Middleton Bespoke)

Adding light and colour

One challenge facing this area was kitchen lighting. With no natural light, save for the residual amount from the patio doors and roof lantern, it was quite dark. Adding in a sliding reeded glass door, swing arm wall lights and pale cream-coloured walls, helped to create a light, bright and functional space that feels like a natural extension of the main kitchen.

(Image credit: Middleton Bespoke)

As in any room of the home, colour also plays an essential role. ‘Minty tones are often seen in modern kitchen designs, however, this more muted shade shows that the colour can also add character and balance more modern design details. The room feels fresh, and inviting and achieves that classic contemporary design sweet spot,’ says Jasper.

The finished green kitchen perfectly balances the family’s needs, providing plenty of storage and work surfaces, and giving Primrose and Archie the space to cook while still interacting with family or guests. The open spaces are ideal for entertaining with plenty of room for everyone to relax and make the most of those beautiful garden views.