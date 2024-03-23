'Our 12th-century barn is now a stunning home for modern family life'
'The Grade II listing didn't stop us following our dream'
A conversation while on holiday led to the move to the house Kathryn Volgin and her husband, Dima, now call home.
‘We had almost finished renovating our cottage in Derbyshire and were away on holiday, when we had a serious chat about starting a family,’ she explains. ‘It turned into me scrolling property websites from the sun lounger straight away!’
It didn’t take long before a listing for a Grade II listed farmhouse caught Kathryn’s eye. ‘We spotted the barn and as soon as I saw the fireplace and beams I knew it was the one for us,’ she says.
The couple immediately placed their existing home on the market and then contacted the estate agent to put an offer in on the barn.
‘To my disappointment, I was told that the property had already sold,’ Kathyrn says. ‘But our estate agent told us not to give up and that they would do everything they could to help us get the house. I’m so glad I listened, because we actually sold our cottage super-fast and offered above the asking price to secure our dream home.’
Before
The barn is part of several outbuildings belonging to a farmhouse, all Grade II Listed, that were erected in 1161 by Cistercian Monks of Kirkstead Abbey in Lincolnshire. Left to crumble, it was eventually restored from rubble in 1900 for the Earl of Effingham, and underwent further renovation in 1985 for modern living.
‘We naively didn’t think the barn needed much work, just a new kitchen, a lick of paint and a couple of new carpets. Like most older properties, it isn’t until you begin to start work that you uncover the cracks,’ Kathryn muses.
A broken boiler, some leaky radiators and patches of damp needed their immediate attention.
Structural changes
The couple also removed the wall between the kitchen and dining room, to allow light to pass through the barn. The changes meant the fireplace would be part of the kitchen. 'It’s now the perfect space to cook and dine, especially in the winter when the fire is on,’ Kathryn says.
More recently, they have created a vaulted ceiling in the principal bedroom with Velux windows that required an architect, planning permission and a structural engineer.
Honouring original features
Kathryn describes herself and Dima as a pair of perfectionists; a quality that is evident throughout. The finish is immaculate yet retains all the rustic charm one might expect.
‘We used stone slips to add more character to the space because the original stonework was in such a state, and sourced more natural materials which were in-keeping with the barn,’ Kathryn says.
‘I wanted to create a home that is cosy and comfortable, where nothing is too precious. The furniture is worn and loved and everyday life just adds to its charm and character,’ she says.
Comfy sofas, a country-style kitchen and creamy neutrals create a relaxed vibe that would be hard not to feel at home in.
Exterior
The building dates back to 1161. Kathryn and Dima believe their part of the barn was originally the stables.
Kitchen
The kitchen has all the ingredients of a classic country style with a range cooker, a butler sink, panelled cupboards in creamy tones, and rustic wood. A low wall provides a degree of separation from the dining area and doubles up as a handy breakfast bar. Kathryn opted for a cream colour for the walls as a warmer alternative to pure white.
Dining area
The log burner was in place when the couple moved in and it’s the heart of the home. The family loves to eat at the table by the fire during the colder months and Kathryn uses the oak above the fireplace to hang foliage and bunting for special occasions such as birthdays and Christmas.
Kathryn found the farmhouse table on Facebook Marketplace. To finish, she chose curtains in a beautiful slubby and grainy linen fabric to create a cosy feel.
Living room
Loose covers on the sofa are practical, particularly with two dogs and a young child. Kathryn opted for a wool carpet to provide a sense of warmth in contrast to the hard flooring throughout the rest of the downstairs.
Wood wall panelling provides a welcome change of texture to the stone wall, and has been painted in one of Kathryn’s favourite neutral shades. A small ledge at the top of the panelling is the perfect place for Kathryn to showcase old framed oil paintings as well as some of her vintage stoneware pots.
Main bedroom
A vaulted ceiling in the bedroom creates a stunning focal point. Skylights allow light to flood the room, while rustic wood panelling adds to the mood and complements the original beams.
The couple used stone slips to replace some of the damaged internal stone, which also provided the opportunity to insulate and ventilate the room to prevent damp.
Child's bedroom
A soft blue paint colour on the wall panelling adds a refreshing note of colour to her son's room. Kathryn has decorated the room with some playful safari animal pieces.
Bathroom
The bathroom boasts space for a voluminous freestanding bathtub. Tongue-and-groove wall panelling and a Victorian-style tiled floor were already in place and provide a period feel.
Guest bedroom
The guest room has a quiet, and restful feel thanks to a calm neutral palette, an upholstered headboard and layers of texture on the bed.
What's next?
‘I like to mix old and new to give our home some personality so it doesn’t look the same as every other home,’ says Kathryn, adding that, since the arrival of their son a year ago it is, first and foremost, a family home.
‘The main aim for our home is to make it work for family life now and for the future when our family grows,’ she smiles.
