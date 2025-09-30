This is why I’ve stopped burning candles the ‘normal’ way in my home – and what I’m doing instead

One thing to know about me is that I love candles. I have (at least) one candle in every room of my house, and I just love their scents, the flickering light, and how they make my home feel warm and cosy - especially during the colder months of the year. But in the back of my mind, I’ve always wondered whether my candle obsession could be doing more harm than good.

Yep, as I spend my days testing the best air purifiers out there, I’ve become incredibly conscious of my home’s air quality. I’ve come to learn that simple, everyday tasks such as cooking and cleaning can fill our homes with invisible particulates that can be harmful to those who spend time in them. The bad news? After testing it out for myself, burning candles can also be added to that list.

Despite seeing the (admittedly very shocking) stats with my own eyes, the reality is that you’re never going to stop me from using candles in my home. After all, they make me happy! But there are changes I’m going to be taking to safely use candles and limit the impact they have on my home’s air quality. So, I thought I’d share them with you, too.

The effect of burning candles on air quality

I’m a stubborn woman who needs to see proof of something before I can believe it, which is why I decided to test out the effects of burning candles on a home’s air quality myself - and in my own home.

Thankfully, I had all the tools at my disposal to do so, as I have no shortage of candles and have recently been testing the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool PH2 De-Nox, which constantly monitors my air quality.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

So, before I lit my candle, I turned the air purifier onto its lowest setting and recorded the PM2.5 level, which is the smaller particulate matter, such as smoke from burning candles, and the PM10 level, which is larger particulate matter often released through the scents and fragrances of candles. They were both hovering around the 4 μg/m³ (per cubic meter) mark at this stage, which is the ideal level for the average household.

In fact, the World Health Organisation states that the home should not exceed the recommended yearly maximum of 5 µg/m³, or the recommended maximum of 15 µg/m³ within a 24-hour period for 3-4 days of the year.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Within 30 minutes, both the PM2.5 and PM10 levels had risen to 25 μg/m³ (already way above the recommended 24-hour level), and after 90 minutes, they eventually seemed to level out at around 41 μg/m³. If I’m completely honest, it was way worse than I thought.

These figures align with what Lars Dunberger, Head of Technology at Blueair, also says about burning candles. He explains, 'Burning candles may create a cosy atmosphere, but they also release smoke and harmful chemicals into your home. Candles emit fine particulate matter (PM2.5) and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the wax, fragrance and wick. These tiny particles can linger in the air, reach deep into the lungs, and even enter the bloodstream - contributing to respiratory irritation, headaches and long-term health risks.'

And while I didn’t think it was possible, things got even worse when I blew the candle out and added more smoke into the mix. Within seconds, the PM2.5 and PM10 levels increased to a whopping 154μg/m³ (yes, 154!!!!!!), and my app warned me that we had entered the ‘Extremely Poor’ levels of air pollution.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

It then took around 45 minutes of fluctuating between ‘Poor,’ ‘Fair,’ and ‘Good’ before my air quality levels finally kept themselves in the green. It’s also worth noting that my air quality improved this quickly because my air purifier was on its lowest setting and working behind the scenes to remove these particles.

So, imagine how long it would take - and how long you and your family would be breathing in these harmful particles - if you didn’t have one.

How to enjoy candles without drastically impacting your air quality

Seeing how much burning candles affected my air quality definitely had me questioning all of my candle choices. However, I’m also someone who likes to find joy in the small things in life - and the reality is that candles do bring me joy.

So, I’m not going to stop using candles completely, but I am going to make some serious changes to the way I use them to ensure their impact is as minimal as possible. And if you want to join me, this is what I’d suggest.

1. Invest in a powerful air purifier

As Lars explains, 'An air purifier can help efficiently remove smoke particles, VOCs and other pollutants,' which is why it's a must-have if you want to safely burn candles in your home.

You can use my tips on choosing the best air purifier for your home, but the general rule of thumb is that you need one with a HEPA filter. If you want to regularly burn candles, it's also a good idea to opt for one that has an 'Auto' setting, which will constantly aim to bring your air quality back down to a safe level.

2. Use a candle warmer

The air quality issue I observed firsthand was caused by burning candles, so what happens when you remove burning them from the equation? Candle warmers are a safe and eco-friendly way to make your house smell good, as the warmth from the light still allows for the all-important melting process that releases the scent. Plus, you still get the cosy vibes from the ambient lighting of the candle warmer.

Candle warmers are also ideal if you’ve ever struggled with wall damage caused by your candles, as the lack of smoke and flames means that you don’t have to deal with any soot marks or bubbling paint. So, it’s a win-win.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Layla Al-Ani)

3. Choose your candles wisely

The best candles come in many shapes and forms, and I must admit that I am guilty of occasionally buying cheaper candles just because they look pretty (and don’t hurt my bank account as well). However, these cheaper candles are often filled with paraffins and other chemicals that will drastically reduce your air quality.

In conversation with air quality expert Dr Pete Knapp, Imaginfires suggest opting for different candles instead. They say, ‘Use soy or coconut wax candles with essential oils that burn cleaner than traditional paraffin-based candles.’ Choosing one with a sustainable wick - such as cotton or wood wicks - also lends itself well to a cleaner burn.

4. Snuff, don’t blow

The biggest decrease in my air quality occurred when I blew out my candle, as I added a huge amount of smoke to my home. But experts also suggest snuffing out your candles rather than blowing them out when you’ve finished burning them. This is a handy compromise if you don’t want to stop burning them altogether.

A candle snuffer may seem old-fashioned, but there are so many stylish options out there, and extinguishing the flame underneath the snuffer instead of blowing it out will keep the harmful smoke from entering your home - and your lungs.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

5. Ventilate

I constantly check my home’s air quality on my air purifier app, and one thing I always notice is that ventilation can make a huge difference. Simply opening a door or a window can let fresh air in and harmful pollutants out, which is why it’s important to ventilate if you want to continue burning candles.

If it’s too cold and you don’t want to open a door or window, simply turning on an extractor fan should also work wonders. The aim is to keep the air circulating in your home, rather than allowing the pollutants to settle and stagnate in the same room for hours on end.

What to shop

Did you know candles were so bad for your home's air quality? I'll definitely be making changes to the way I burn candles now!