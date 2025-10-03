Lakeland’s sellout £2.99 condensation mitt is FINALLY back in stock – it’s perfect for damp homes during the colder months

Autumn has arrived, and so has the condensation. While I’ve often struggled to keep on top of the moisture build-up on my old windows, I’ve recently got my hands on a condensation-busting tool that’s made it easier (and cheaper) than ever. Enter: the sellout £2.99 Lakeland Condensation Mitt.

Yep, removing condensation from my windows has become a daily task on my to-do list to prevent damp in my Victorian home this winter, and I was lucky enough to snap up the Lakeland Condensation Mitt before it sold out the first time.

Now that it’s back in stock and I’ve witnessed its magic for myself, I can’t gate-keep this autumn must-have. But you’ll have to be quick, as it’s already selling fast again…

If you’re reading this and the Lakeland Condensation Mitt has already sold out again, I can only apologise, and I’ve popped some alternatives below to make up for it. But after buying mine during its first wave of popularity, I can understand why it’s selling like hot cakes.

Made to fit over your hand (yep, exactly like an oven glove), the condensation mitt allows you to remove the condensation from your windows with a simple wipe. It’s made from a soft microfibre material that instantly absorbs moisture and leaves a streak-free finish in its wake.

In fact, it can soak up to 100ml of water at a time. For reference, I have 8 large double-hung windows in my Victorian house, and the condensation mitt tackles all of them with ease. It’s also been bone dry and ready to use again by the following morning, and it's machine washable at 30°C.

It’s the mitt design that’s impressed me the most, though. With more control when wiping my windows , the shape and size allows me to get right into the corners to keep them dry and prevent damp and mould build-up both around my windows and my house as a whole.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

However, I wouldn’t be doing my job properly if I told you that it was perfect, and it’s important to remember that the Lakeland Condensation Mitt is only a £2.99 product. It’s definitely not the most high-tech product I’ve ever seen, and I’m not entirely sure how long it’ll be able to tackle a daily onslaught of water.

So, for particularly bad windows and for moisture-prone rooms like my kitchen and bathroom, I’ve still been using my Kärcher window vacuum - which just so happens to be reduced for Amazon Prime’s Big Deals Day event - as I can also use it on my bathroom mirror and shower screen.

But for everyday, quick condensation removal, the mitt has become a welcome addition to my morning routine, and I think it’s well worth the bargain £2.99 price tag. Considering it's already sold out once, I can only assume that Lakeland shoppers feel the same!

So, will you be snapping up the Lakeland Condensation Mitt? I've already told all of my friends and family to buy one, so you'll have to be quick before it sells out again!