I use this £5 buy to stop my clothes going damp in winter – it’s a small measure that makes a huge difference

Your wardrobe can unfortunately be a damp hot spot, and if you’ve been struggling to keep your clothes fresh and free from that horribly damp, musty smell, a wardrobe dehumidifier could be exactly what you need to help - and you can pick one up for just £5 at Dunelm .

Every winter, for many of us, finding the best ways to get rid of damp becomes almost a hobby, for obvious reasons. And your wardrobe can be more prone to this pesky problem, as air cannot circulate as it should.

While your home will definitely benefit from one of the best dehumidifiers , you could also benefit from using a wardrobe dehumidifier. Cheap and effective, these handy tools work by sucking excess moisture out of the air, keeping your garments dry and damage-free.

‘A wardrobe dehumidifier is basically a pouch of moisture-absorbing crystals that hangs inside your wardrobe and quietly draws damp out of the air. As the crystals pull in water vapour, it collects in a small compartment at the bottom. You’ll notice the pouch getting heavier as it works - that’s actually a good sign. It means it’s doing its job,’ explains Viktor Velikov, Director at ELSERVE .

‘They make a real difference in spaces that never seem to dry out properly. If your wardrobe smells musty or clothes feel a bit clammy, it’s usually because air isn’t circulating and humidity builds up. These pouches reduce that moisture, which slows down mould and mildew before they take hold.’

If your wardrobe is pressed against a wall, or you get condensation on your walls , it’s probably worth investing in a wardrobe dehumidifier. As a general rule of thumb, your furniture should be an inch away from your walls to prevent mould, but if you have small rooms to contend with, spacing isn’t always possible.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

Rebecca Knight, Ideal Home's Digital Editor, has been using wardrobe dehumidifiers for several years with great success.

'I've used the Lakeland wardrobe moisture absorbers (£9.99) for years and they've been crucial in protecting my clothes in a series of damp and mould-prone rental flats. I usually hang two up on either side of the wardrobe and make sure they're not touching any clothes. I found they would last for three to four months before they filled with water and needed to be thrown away. The moisture absorber beads also worked wonders in getting rid of musty smells,' she said.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Mary Wadsworth)

‘Wardrobe dehumidifiers are a good measure against damp, mould and condensation, but only when they are used in small, enclosed spaces. They are good for managing ongoing moisture, but cannot replace the need for proper ventilation,’ says Steve Larkin, director of Lark & Larks .

‘Wardrobe dehumidifiers are worth investing in to use regularly in enclosed spaces like wardrobes, cupboards or storage boxes. They can also be helpful to use in spaces not being used often or during periods of high humidity.’

Wardrobe dehumidifiers are an inexpensive and effective measure against damp, and one you should seriously consider if you want to keep your clothes in good condition all winter long.