Condensation has always been a huge problem in my house – this is what I use to get rid of it (and it’s currently on sale!)
It's the best early Amazon Prime Deal I've seen so far
Although Amazon Prime Day (or 'Prime Big Deals Day' as it’s being called this year) doesn’t officially kick off until the 7th of October, I wouldn’t be doing my job properly if I wasn’t keeping my eyes peeled for early Amazon Prime Day deals. And thanks to my super sleuthing, I’ve found that my favourite condensation-busting appliance is currently on sale for a bargain price.
Yep, as the colder weather has brought a whole load of condensation into my home, I’ve started relying on my Kärcher window vacuum more than ever. And while its regular £109.99 price point could be a bitter pill to swallow for some people, I’ve spotted the Kärcher Window Vac WV 6 Plus on sale for just £69.99 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. But it's not the only model that's had its price slashed, so if you have a smaller budget and need to get rid of condensation on your windows, keep reading.
Condensation has always been a huge problem in my house. It’s old, the ventilation could be a lot better, and we definitely need to upgrade our insulation. And while there are so many ways to prevent condensation on windows, it’s virtually impossible to stop the build-up completely. So, I prevent damp in my Victorian home by wiping my windows every single day - and I use the Kärcher Window Vac WV 6 Plus to do just that.
Offering 100 minutes of run time, this game-changing appliance also comes with a wide nozzle that sucks up the condensation on windows in seconds. Plus, it’ll suck up any loosened dirt to prevent the build-up of mould or grime.
As I’m short and have double-hung windows that I can’t reach, I also love using the Kärcher Window Vacuum Extension Set (was £44.99, now £35.95 at Amazon) to make sure I can wipe the condensation off every inch of my windows.
But what makes the Kärcher window vacuum my favourite appliance is that it’s not just an autumn or winter appliance. I use mine all year round as it’s also one of the best window cleaning tools out there - especially the model I have.
That’s because it also comes with a window cleaner concentrate solution, a spray bottle with an indoor cleaning pad and a small suction nozzle for those smaller areas. In fact, there’s nothing it doesn’t have, and I even use it to clean my shower screen and de-mist my bathroom mirror.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
I’m not the only one who loves a window vacuum, though. Almost every member of the Ideal Home has one that they use every single year without fail, with most of us opting for a Kärcher model as they’re generally considered the best in the business. The reviews don’t lie, either.
At the time of writing, the Kärcher Window Vac WV 6 Plus has over 4,300 reviews with an average star rating of 4.4 out of 5. In fact, 66% of those customers have given it a perfect score. And as someone who uses this game-changing appliance every single day, I don’t blame them.
However, if the 6 Plus model is still a little pricey for you, despite the early Amazon Prime Day discount, many of the older models have also had their prices slashed. You can find them below.
So, will you be picking up this early Amazon Prime Day deal? If you struggle with condensation on windows, you really won’t regret it!
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.