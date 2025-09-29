Condensation has always been a huge problem in my house – this is what I use to get rid of it (and it’s currently on sale!)

Although Amazon Prime Day (or 'Prime Big Deals Day' as it’s being called this year) doesn’t officially kick off until the 7th of October, I wouldn’t be doing my job properly if I wasn’t keeping my eyes peeled for early Amazon Prime Day deals. And thanks to my super sleuthing, I’ve found that my favourite condensation-busting appliance is currently on sale for a bargain price.

Yep, as the colder weather has brought a whole load of condensation into my home, I’ve started relying on my Kärcher window vacuum more than ever. And while its regular £109.99 price point could be a bitter pill to swallow for some people, I’ve spotted the Kärcher Window Vac WV 6 Plus on sale for just £69.99 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. But it's not the only model that's had its price slashed, so if you have a smaller budget and need to get rid of condensation on your windows, keep reading.

Kärcher Window Vac WV 6 Plus Was £109.99 now £69.99 at Amazon This is Kärcher's newest (and most impressive) window vacuum, and it's rare to find it on sale for under £100. So, this early Amazon Prime Day deal isn't one to miss.

Condensation has always been a huge problem in my house. It’s old, the ventilation could be a lot better, and we definitely need to upgrade our insulation. And while there are so many ways to prevent condensation on windows, it’s virtually impossible to stop the build-up completely. So, I prevent damp in my Victorian home by wiping my windows every single day - and I use the Kärcher Window Vac WV 6 Plus to do just that.

Offering 100 minutes of run time, this game-changing appliance also comes with a wide nozzle that sucks up the condensation on windows in seconds. Plus, it’ll suck up any loosened dirt to prevent the build-up of mould or grime.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

As I’m short and have double-hung windows that I can’t reach, I also love using the Kärcher Window Vacuum Extension Set (was £44.99, now £35.95 at Amazon) to make sure I can wipe the condensation off every inch of my windows.

But what makes the Kärcher window vacuum my favourite appliance is that it’s not just an autumn or winter appliance. I use mine all year round as it’s also one of the best window cleaning tools out there - especially the model I have.

That’s because it also comes with a window cleaner concentrate solution, a spray bottle with an indoor cleaning pad and a small suction nozzle for those smaller areas. In fact, there’s nothing it doesn’t have, and I even use it to clean my shower screen and de-mist my bathroom mirror.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

I’m not the only one who loves a window vacuum, though. Almost every member of the Ideal Home has one that they use every single year without fail, with most of us opting for a Kärcher model as they’re generally considered the best in the business. The reviews don’t lie, either.

At the time of writing, the Kärcher Window Vac WV 6 Plus has over 4,300 reviews with an average star rating of 4.4 out of 5. In fact, 66% of those customers have given it a perfect score. And as someone who uses this game-changing appliance every single day, I don’t blame them.

However, if the 6 Plus model is still a little pricey for you, despite the early Amazon Prime Day discount, many of the older models have also had their prices slashed. You can find them below.

Kärcher WV 1 Window Vac Was £44.99 now £39.99 at Amazon This is Kärcher's most basic window vacuum—and it's also the most affordable. It doesn't come with any other nozzles or attachments, but it does still have a 20-minute run time to help you with your condensation woes. Kärcher Window Vac WV 2 Plus Was £69.99 now £54.99 at Amazon This older model doesn't have as long a run time as the one I use, but it still offers up to 35 minutes of battery. It also comes with a spray bottle with a wiper and microfibre cloth, one suction nozzle, and 20 ml Kärcher window cleaner concentrate. Beldray Window Vac Was £27.99 now £19.93 at Amazon Ok, it's not a Kärcher model, but it's worth taking a look at this alternative Amazon Prime Day deal, too. It's a lot cheaper but also a lot more basic, with a 30-minute run time and no other accessories. However, it's very affordable.

So, will you be picking up this early Amazon Prime Day deal? If you struggle with condensation on windows, you really won’t regret it!