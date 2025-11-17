Don’t use a cloth to wipe condensation off your windows! This is the only tool I trust to get rid of moisture and protect my window frames
Nothing clears my window condensation quite like it
Most of us are all too familiar with the sight of condensation on our windows when brighter, milder mornings are replaced by darker, colder ones. But while wet windows may seem harmless, the reality is that window condensation can be extremely damaging.
A lot of people question whether you should wipe condensation off windows or not, and they’re right to do so. During the summer months, it’s more of a perk than a necessity, as you can often rely on the warm weather and the opening of windows to banish the condensation in no time. That’s not possible during the colder months of the year, though.
If you want to prevent damp and keep mould at bay this winter, it’s incredibly important to wipe condensation off windows - but from experience, a normal cleaning cloth will not cut it. And in my (many) years of testing different condensation-removal processes, there’s only one product that I will trust to get the job done. Enter: the window vacuum.
Why you should use a window vacuum to remove condensation
Unfortunately, it’s virtually impossible to stop condensation on windows completely, especially during the colder months when the condensation is caused by a temperature change between the warm interior and the cold exterior of your house.
But as Allan Reid, Director at Art Windows & Doors, explains, ‘All it takes is one winter of unchecked condensation for damage to start spreading. When water repeatedly sits on a cold surface, it encourages mould, rot and even weakened plaster. Many people think it’s just a winter nuisance, but it’s actually an early warning sign.’
As well as encouraging damp and mould to thrive on your windowsills, prolonged exposure to water and grime can also damage your windows' seals and frames. This can lead to draughts that’ll force your heating system to work harder - not to mention further damp issues. And this is particularly true of wooden windows, which can rot due to condensation.
And while experts suggest wiping condensation off your windows in the morning, I know from firsthand experience that this isn’t foolproof. In fact, I’ve yet to find a super-absorbent cloth that removes every single droplet of water from every inch of the windows. Instead, it just seems to wipe it around.
And even game-changing products like the Lakeland Condensation Mitt leave a little bit of moisture behind, with much of it catching and pooling on the seals and frames themselves.
A window vacuum does the job properly, though. This handy tool is literally designed to vacuum moisture from windows - no matter whether you’re cleaning your windows in the summer or removing condensation in the winter.
The window vacuum I’ve been using recently is the Beldray Cordless Handheld Window Vacuum Cleaner, which is extremely affordable at just £35. It offers up to 30 minutes of running time, has a 60ml water tank, and comes with a thin nozzle to vacuum moisture from the nooks, crannies, and seals of my windows.
What I love most about it, though, is how easy it is to grab first thing in the morning. I keep it in my bedroom so it’s there as soon as I get up, and within five minutes, I’ve wiped the condensation from all of the windows in my house. Then, I don’t have to think about it again.
It also removes every last drop of moisture, leaving a dry, streak-free finish that prevents future moisture build-up. After all, window condensation is more prevalent in homes that already have excess moisture in the home, which is why it’s important to leave your windows bone dry and use one of the best dehumidifiers during the colder months of the year.
As there are so many other ways to use a window vacuum, it’s also become my go-to tool to wipe down my shower after each use, clean up spills in the kitchen, and even give my wardrobes some TLC.
It’s worth noting that there are other steps to ensure your windows stay as condensation-free as possible, though. The trickle vent hack is particularly effective at preventing condensation on windows, and Stephen Hankinson, Heating Expert at Electric Radiators Direct, advises, ‘Make opening the windows a morning routine, it will stop condensation causing problems in your home.’
This only needs to be for a few minutes at a time, and it's become part of my post window-vacuuming routine to pop my windows on the latch for just five minutes - similar to the daily German lüften ritual.
I’m also a fan of placing a bowl of baking soda on my window sills, but the same effect can be replicated by cheap products like moisture absorbers and smaller, non-electric dehumidifiers.
Window vacuums will always be my first love, though, as a cloth just won’t cut it. That's why I'd advise every home to invest in one this winter - for the sake of your windows!
Wiping window condensation is key to a moisture-free home, but it's also worth avoiding these cleaning mistakes causing damp over winter, too.
