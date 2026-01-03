7 'annoying' cleaning jobs to get on top of this January – your future self will thank you

The festivities are drawing to a close, and January is kicking off, which means we can finally get around to those 'annoying' cleaning jobs we put off for the rest of the year.

By annoying, I mean those jobs that linger on our to-do lists and in the back of our minds. They're low priority enough for us to put off, but we know they still need doing at some point. And January is the perfect time to grab one of the best vacuum cleaners (followed by one of the best steam cleaners, of course) and tackle these 'annoying' cleaning jobs head-on.

Because aside from January being the ideal time for a clean slate (literally and figuratively), it's often the quietest month of the year as well. To make the most of the extra time on our hands, I asked cleaning experts what January cleaning jobs we should be prioritising, plus their best tips on how to get everything ship-shape.

1. Clean the dehumidifier

Our dehumidifiers see a lot of use in the winter months, yet most of us don't clean them as often as we should. Even the best dehumidifiers need some TLC to keep working in tip-top condition.

'With most of us spending more time indoors at this time of year, dehumidifiers can quickly become clogged with dust and grime,' Georgina Shepherd, cleaning expert at Housekeep agrees. 'January and February are the prime time for damp and mould, so it’s worth giving yours a thorough clean now.'

Fortunately, you can clean a dehumidifier in just 10 minutes. Start by emptying the tank and wiping it down with warm, soapy water. If there's mould in your dehumidifier tank, soak it in white vinegar for a couple of hours before rinsing it out. Miniml's Eco White Vinegar is good for this - you can get 5 litres for £8.25 on Amazon.

Use a handheld vacuum to clean the dehumidifier filter before rinsing it in warm water and leaving it to dry.

2. Descale the kettle

Put simply, our kettles see us through the winter months – frosty mornings just wouldn't be the same without a warm cup of tea to cradle. To keep yours running smoothly, take some time to descale the kettle this January. It's probably seen more use than usual over the Christmas period, and as far as January cleaning jobs go, this is one of the quickest.

'Simply fill it with a mix of water and white vinegar, bring it to the boil, then rinse thoroughly,' Georgina recommends. 'Doing this will keep your kettle running efficiently and make every cuppa taste nicer too.'

You can also clean a kettle with lemon if you like natural cleaning hacks. Cut a fresh lemon into quarters, put the pieces in your kettle with water, bring to a boil, then let it sit for 30 minutes.

3. Vacuum and flip mattresses

There are a tonne of ways to clean your mattress naturally, using baking soda or a pan lid and cloth.

Whatever your preferred method, the key thing is to do it. 'Vacuuming the surface, treating stains and flipping or rotating it will help your mattress wear evenly and feel fresher,' Maria Roderique, professional cleaner at Wecasa says.

Given how much time we spend in bed – which likely only increases at this time of year – it really is worth giving our mattresses some TLC, especially if you've invested in one of the best mattresses on the market. You can air our your mattress as well by leaving it stripped and opening the windows – the ideal way to give it a reset.

4. Deep clean the dishwasher filter

If your dishwasher smells, the filter is usually the culprit. Cleaning the dishwasher filter isn't a nice job by any means, but we can't put it off forever. Get it ticked off in January and you'll probably get a mini dopamine hit for finally getting it done.

'Pull out the filter, rinse off trapped food and give the base of the machine a good wipe,' Maria recommends. 'Run a hot empty cycle with a dishwasher cleaner or a cup of white vinegar.'

And if you feel like cleaning the dishwasher in full once you've got into the swing of things, go for it. The Dr. Beckmann Service-it Deep Clean Dishwasher Cleaner is a tried-and-tested product for the job, and only costs £3.49 on Amazon.

5. Clean behind radiators

Cleaning behind the radiators might feel like a low-priority job, given that we can't actually see all the dust and dirt that's collecting there. Out of sight, out of mind, right?

But a quick peek down the back of your radiators is probably enough to tell you that it does need a clean. Cleaning your radiators can even save energy, as the space behind them is a dust trap that will eventually stop them from working efficiently.

The easiest way to clean behind a radiator is with a long, flexible cleaning brush. The Smith’s® Premium Radiator Cleaning Brush, £7.99 at Amazon, is made with durable nylon bristles that are designed to provide a thorough clean. Remember to turn your radiator off before you start cleaning it.

6. Organise high-clutter areas

Decluttering in January is popular for a reason. The New Year really is the ideal time to purge your home of things you no longer need and create a calmer, happier space.

This January, pick one high-clutter area to focus on. There are so many decluttering methods to help you get started – I'm a fan of the dissolving caterpillar method, which encourages us to think about shedding old layers and letting go of things that no longer serve us.

'Make now the time to tackle the dreaded junk drawer,' Georgina suggests. 'Empty it completely, toss anything you no longer need, give the inside a good wipe with a surface spray. Organise anything you’re keeping into neat small containers, or add a drawer organiser to keep everything in its place.'

This transparent Roller Kitchen Organiser is really handy, only £3.50 at Dunelm, and I'm also a fan of the IKEA Skubb Drawer Organisers, £6 for a set of 6, for organising clothes drawers.

7. Clean and organise the fridge-freezer

'Your fridge is one of the most used appliances in the kitchen, and even more so during the Christmas period,' Georgina says. 'Giving it a good clean in January is a great way to start the year with a fresh, organised kitchen.'

It's true that an organised fridge-freezer makes the world of difference in the kitchen, so why not start as you mean to go on and give everything a good clean and organise while you've got the chance. It's best to do this on the day you're going shopping, when the fridge-freezer is at its emptiest.

Georgina suggests 'removing all racks and drawers and leaving them to soak in a sink full of soapy water while you wipe down the walls/sides of your fridge. For the freezer, throw away food that’s freezer-burnt, and defrost the interior if needed. Wipe it down and restock neatly.'

Organise your fridge quickly using these stackable fridge organisers, £22.99 for a pack of 8 on Amazon. They'll help you categorise similar items together and see what's in the fridge at a glance.

These cleaning jobs might be easy to put off, but we all know how good we'll feel once they're done. Which of these 'annoying' jobs will you be ticking off this January?