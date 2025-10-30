No, window vacuums aren’t just for windows! All the genius ways you can use this versatile cleaning tool around the house

They say that every day is a school day, and I’ve just found out that I’ve been using my window vacuum wrong all along. In fact, I’ve severely underestimated its usefulness - and there’s a high chance that you have, too.

Yep, it should come as no surprise that, as Ideal Home’s resident vacuum expert, I’m a sucker for these clever gadgets. But while the best full-size vacuum cleaners will always be my first love, window vacuums also hold a special place in my heart. I use mine on a weekly basis to tackle window condensation , and it’s undoubtedly one of the best window cleaning tools you can have in your locker.

But it turns out that window vacuums can be used on so much more than just windows, and experts say they’re way more versatile than we give them credit for. That’s why I asked them to share with me the alternative ways to use a window vacuum around the house - and you can bet your bottom dollar that I’m going to be trying these out immediately.

1. Wipe up spills on kitchen worktops

I typically rely on my trusty mini countertop vacuum to suck up breadcrumbs and other dry debris from my kitchen worktops (I actually have two of them as they’re only £9.99 at Lakeland ), but cleaning up wet spills is another story. And while I’ve never thought to use my window vacuum for such a task, the experts from Kärcher say that I’ve been missing a trick.

They say, ‘Because the product creates suction during the wipe-dry phase, it’s ideal for wipe-ups of accidental spills of light liquids on smooth worktops or breakfast bar surfaces. Think spilt milk or even splashes of coffee, a fast vacuum-dry saves rolls of kitchen paper or lugging around cloths.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Philip Lauterbach)

But when you think about it, you (and I) don’t even have to stop there. Instead of relying on my window vacuum when accidents happen, I’m also going to start using it when I clean my worktops at the end of the day.

After all, I can simply spray my favourite cleaner - which just so happens to be the Method Antibacterial Spray (£4 at Amazon) - give everything a quick wipe down and then suck up the leftover moisture. This will also prevent any mould from forming, particularly around stubborn areas such as the sealant around my kitchen sink and tiles.

2. Make your wardrobes sparkle

My mum is constantly asking me how to clean the doors of her fitted wardrobes. She has a mish-mash of doors, from mirrored ones to glossy fronts, and no matter how hard she tries, she can’t seem to get rid of streaks and smudges.

And while I’ve offered a few handy tips here and there, the Kärcher team say that a window vacuum will solve all of her cleaning woes. They say, ‘On wardrobe or bedroom features, the window vac is perfect for high-gloss wardrobe doors, mirrored regimes or sliding wardrobe fronts, pulling away spray mist or cleaning residue quickly and leaving a streak-free finish.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

After all, many cleaning cloths don’t remove all the residue left by your dedicated cleaner; they just spread it around. This is what can cause the marks and smudging, while the window vacuum will ensure that your wardrobe doors are bone dry after cleaning - free from both water and cleaning product.

And when you’re done with the outside, make sure you know how to clean a wardrobe floor so everything looks spick and span.

3. Clean induction hobs

Although I have a gas hob in my house, I know so many people have induction hobs - and they’re probably not using their window vacuum alongside it. But one of the things my colleague wants everyone to know before buying a window vacuum is that they’re perfect for cleaning induction hobs.

She said, ‘It works wonders for cleaning my induction hob without the look of unsightly streaks. This versatility is what makes a window vac so good.’ And you can use a cleaner like this HG Hob Cleaner Spray, (£5.50 at Amazon) to speed the process along, too.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

And when you think about it, a window vacuum is a much better alternative to cloths or cleaning brushes. The window vacuum will be gentle on the glass-ceramic surface, limiting the risk of unsightly scratches and damage.

It’ll also prevent any water pooling on an induction hob, reducing the risk of water marks and staining. But even if you don’t want to use it to deep-clean your hob, you could still use your window vacuum to suck up the mess when your pasta pot (inevitably) boils over.

4. Prevent limescale in bathrooms

As someone who lives in a (very hard) water area of Kent, I’m au fait with keeping my home limescale-free. After all, I’ve had to adapt my lifestyle and cleaning routine to prevent mineral build-up from ruining my appliances and other areas of my home.

And while I do use my window vacuum after every shower to prevent streaks and scum build-up, I always find cleaning the rest of my bathroom a bit of a faff. I’m always using way too many different products to get the job done, and the experts say my window vac can help.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Caroline Mardon)

The team at Kärcher say, ‘In bathroom zones, beyond the shower glass, you can use it on gloss-finish wall tiles or vanity mirrors to minimise watermarks and reduce limescale build-up, helping maintain that ‘just installed’ sparkle.’

Of course, I’m going to be trying this out for myself, but as my bathroom is more susceptible to limescale than people outside of my county, I’ll also be pairing this cleaning hack with my must-have cleaning product, Nancy Birtwhistle’s ‘Pure Magic’ cleaner , as it’s a game-changer for limescale.

5. Get a streak-free shine on mirrors

I don’t know about you, but dusting (or even damp dusting) never seems to truly clean my mirrors . They’re always left with smudgy marks in the corner and tell-tale streaks from where I’ve been wiping. But I guess that’s because I haven’t been using my window vacuum.

Atit Chopra, Product Development Director at Beldray , explains, ‘You can also use a window vac on mirrors throughout the home, simply spray your usual glass cleaner, then vacuum away the moisture to reveal a flawless, streak-free shine. It’s an easy way to keep reflective surfaces looking their best with minimal effort.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

Personally, I always use white vinegar - like this Miniml White Vinegar 750ml, £2.49 at Lakeland - as my dedicated mirror cleaner when I need to give stubborn marks an extra zhuzh, as you can just spray it on. When it comes to cleaning it off, the window vacuum is then equipped to suck it up without any fuss.

You can use a dedicated window and mirror cleaner if you’d rather, though. I’ve heard great things about the HG Glass & Mirror Cleaner (£5 at Amazon for a pack of 2) , and the reviews all say that it’s ideal for that streak-free finish everyone is after.

6. Clean outdoor furniture

Because it’s only just turned cold and damp, I still haven’t covered my outdoor garden furniture for winter. In fact, I ate my lunch outside just last week when the sun was shining. But the dirty rain has arrived, and it’s leaving unsightly stains on my outdoor table.

And while I hadn’t thought about using my window vacuum outside (apart from to clean my outside windows), I’m definitely going to start using it to suck up the water and prevent any staining in the future. After all, cleaning garden furniture is a must to ensure it lasts over the winter.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

However, a window vacuum’s outdoor effectiveness doesn’t end there. The pros at Kärcher say, ‘If you have a smooth-surface garden table, glazed garage door or even car-side windows, the device’s suction head can handle flat, smooth surfaces outside.’ This will help you suck up every last drop and leave your exterior surfaces shining.

It’s worth noting that a window vacuum is better suited to larger, flat surfaces, though. So, if you have garden furniture with lots of nooks and crannies or a textured garage door, it’s probably best to have some cleaning cloths to hand as well. My personal favourites are the SEEP Eco All Purpose Bamboo Cloths (£9.50 for a pack of 3 at Amazon) .

The best window vacuums

Kärcher Window Vac WV 6 Plus £109.99 at Amazon This is the window vac I swear by, and it's Kärcher's top-of-the-line model. And while I really do think the high price tag is worth it, I do appreciate that it might be too much for some. So, you can also buy the bestselling Kärcher WV 1 Window Vac for £44.99 if you're not fussed about the extra bells and whistles. Beldray Window Vac £27.99 at Amazon This window vacuum is fairly basic in its functionality compared to the Kärcher, but it still offers up to 30 minutes of run time and comes with a 60ml water tank for all of your cleaning tasks. Plus, it's extremely lightweight. Amazon Basics Window Vacuum Cleaner £31.45 at Amazon Anything a big brand can do... Amazon will try and do, too. And while I haven't tried the Amazon Basics window vac myself, the reviews are pretty good. It has an average star rating of 4.1 out of 5, and happy customers say that it does the job as intended.

Who knew there were so many ways to use a window vacuum?!