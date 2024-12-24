Can a wet vacuum pick up water? They can, and this is how, according to experts

Wet vacuums are seriously handy cleaning appliances, but there's often some confusion surrounding their capabilities, such as whether or not they can pick up water. Getting clarification on this might help you decide if a wet vacuum is worth it, and take the plunge on the investment you've been considering.

Given that the key difference between a wet vacuum and a regular vacuum is that wet vacuums are designed to pick up liquids rather than dry debris, yes, they are able to pick up water. The best wet and dry vacuums offer the best of both worlds, picking up both liquids and dry matter.

To find out more on the subject, we spoke to experts to get all the relevant information on whether a wet vacuum can pick up water. Here's everything you need to know.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can a wet vacuum pick up water?

In short, yes, a wet vacuum can pick up water. These handy devices were designed to mop up spillages and liquids, which the best regular vacuums (and the best cordless vacuums) can't do.

'A wet vacuum is similar to a regular vacuum except it’s specifically designed to suck up liquids rather than dry debris, which makes it ideal for cleaning up leaks or spills,' Tom Hall, Category Manager for Vacuums at Kingfisher Direct explains.

'Wet vacuums can extract standing water at a very quick rate, so they can also be helpful in the event of a small flood. However, they do have a limited capacity so bear this in mind when trying to suck up larger bodies of water.'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wet vacuums often come with features like rotating brushes, steam cleaning, and advanced filtration systems, which allow them to suck up water and other liquids. Though mopping and wet vacuuming can sometimes get confused, they're different in that the former uses water to clean the floor, and the latter simply draws in water that is already on the floor.

'Wet vacuums use strong suction power and water-resistant components to efficiently collect liquids,' Deepak Shukla, CEO of Pearl Lemon Cleaning explains. 'Unlike traditional vacuums, which can short-circuit when exposed to moisture, wet vacuums are designed with insulated motors and special filters. Once the water is suctioned, it’s funnelled into a sealed tank that prevents leaks, making it safe for disposal.'

How do you pick up water with a wet vac?

Most wet and dry vacuums have a separate attachment to use when picking up water. You will need to attach the appropriate nozzle to the end of the vacuum cleaner, then plug the device into a power source and turn it on.

'How you use the vacuum will depend on how much liquid you need to clear,' Tom says. 'For a small spill you can just use the vacuum as you would normally by brushing the nozzle slowly over the spilt liquid. For larger bodies of water, place the head of the nozzle gently on the surface of the water and slowly move it across different areas to extract all the water.'

Different wet vacuums have different capacity tanks - the bigger the tank, the more water it will be able to suck up. You will be able to tell when your vacuum is getting full as the sound of the motor should noticeably change.

'If your vacuum reaches capacity before all of the water has been sucked up, then you will need to empty it,' Tom says. 'To do this, first remove the lid of the vacuum and remove any large pieces of debris, then dispose of the liquid appropriately.'

If you're using a wet and dry vacuum, you'll need to remove the dry bag before using the wet function.

FAQs

What are the disadvantages of wet and dry vacuum cleaners?

While wet and dry vacuums offer impressive two-in-one capabilities, there are a couple of drawbacks.

'Wet and dry vacuums are typically very bulky in size, which can make them difficult to manoeuvre, especially when carrying upstairs,' Tom explains. 'In addition, as they fill up with more water these vacuums will become increasingly heavier.'

So, if you prefer a lightweight device - like a cordless vacuum - you might find wet and dry vacuums to be somewhat cumbersome. Some models can also be a bit faffy when switching between the wet and dry functions. For example, you may need to change the filtration system before sucking up any water.

Because of the dual capabilities, wet and dry vacuums also tend to be more expensive than regular vacuums. They're still a worthy investment if you find your mopping up spills a lot, and it's worth looking for models that have been reviewed as easy to use.