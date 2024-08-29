Dyson's bestselling vacuums are currently £100 off in their summer sale – including our top-rated pick
The brand has slashed the prices of these coveted floorcare appliances
When talking about premium vacuums, it's no surprise at all for Dyson to crop up in conversation. For many people, Dyson appliances of any kind are more of a wish list kind of thing, given the hefty price a lot of the latest products hold.
Therefore, when any opportunity for a discount comes up, best believe we'll be the first ones there – and Dyson's Summer Event sale is the perfect time to snap up one of the best vacuum cleaners you've probably had your eye on for a while now, with offers of up to £100 off across the brand's bestselling models.
Dyson's Summer Event sale began on the 21st August and is running until the 17th September while stocks last and includes discounts on top-rated vacuums tried and tested by the Ideal Home team, including models we've rated an impressive 4.5 to 5 stars like the Gen5Detect Absolute and V15 Detect Absolute.
Below, we've rounded up some of the best Dyson deals currently up for grabs and our favourite features from the ones we've tested to help you choose the right vacuum out of the bunch.
Dyson Gen5Detect Absolute | was £749.99 now £649.99 at Dyson
Currently rated our #1 pick in our overarching vacuum cleaner buying guide, the Gen5Detect Absolute instantly wowed us with its new cleaning technology, highly effective floorhead for hard flooring, and impressive 70 minute runtime. With £100 off, if you've been looking to invest in what is arguably the best Dyson vacuum, this isn't a deal to miss. Packed with clever features, it's no wonder it scored 5 stars in our review.
Dyson V15 Detect Absolute | was £649.99 now £549.99 at Dyson
Offering effective detangling, impressive suction power, and the coveted Digital Motorbar cleaner head for use across all sorts of different floor types, the V15 Detect Absolute is a top buy that we'd easily recommend anybody to jump on with its £100 off discount. In our review, our expert tester dubbed it the 'best cordless vacuum for large homes with multiple floor types.'
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute | was £549.99 now £449.99 at Dyson
While we haven't tested the V12 for ourselves, what we do know is that it offers many of the same capabilities and function the V15 offers, but in a lighter and more compact body and arguably easier single-button power controls that is ideal for smaller spaces. It looks extremely similar to the V15 but at a lower price tag, and with the ongoing, you can score an even better price.
Dyson V8 | was £329.99 now £249.99 at Dyson
If you want to bag a Dyson at a more affordable price, the V8 has been a long-standing favourite for many years now despite new models launching – and it's now even cheaper with £80 off in the summer sale. With up 40 minutes of runtime and multiple accessories, it's a fantastic value for money buy. We're currently looking into exploring the V8 in-depth to see if it's still worth the investment in 2024, so watch this space.
Dyson Ball Animal | was £279.99 now £206.99 at Dyson
The most affordable vacuum available to buy from Dyson just got even cheaper as it's discounted by £73 in the sale. If you want a corded upright model for deep cleaning mainly carpeted homes with pets, you can rest assured that this the Ball Animal will get the job done.
As we mentioned above, Dyson's Summer Event promotional period is currently available to shop right now and will be running until the 17th of September. The sale comes at the perfect time as we transition from summer into thinking about refreshing our homes for the return of autumn.
To ensure your home stays in tip-top shape for the remainder of the year and well into hosting season, we really don't think it gets better than Dyson if you're looking to invest in a premium vacuum cleaner. Alternatively, there's plenty of other vacuum cleaner deals to be had, which we've readily compiled for your browsing pleasure.
Run, don't walk to bag a bargain right now!
