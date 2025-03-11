How to clean mould off a roller blind – experts share their top tips for removing mould and mildew stains effectively

Mouldy blinds are not just awful to look at but they can also be a health hazard so it's essential to understand how to clean mould off a roller blind to not only extend the life of your blinds but also maintain a healthy home environment.

Cleaning roller blinds to get rid of dust is a pretty easy cleaning job but it's vital to tackle mould on blinds quick-snap as it can quickly develop, especially in damp or poorly ventilated areas.

Mould can also pose health risks by releasing spores into the air, which can trigger allergies and respiratory issues so it's worth knowing how to stop mould from coming back too.

'Mould can be a real nuisance, especially in rooms with high humidity. Keeping blinds clean not only preserves their look but also helps maintain a healthier home environment,' explains Leah Aspinall, Head of Design at Blinds2Go.

So, we reached out to a range of cleaning experts who have given us just the right tips and cleaning solutions so you can effectively remove mould without damaging the fabric or mechanism of your window blind idea.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

How to clean mould off a roller blind

Before you dive in, you might want to consider the material of your blind. Some fabrics are more delicate than others, so they might need a more gentle approach to avoid damage.

Waterproof and PVC blinds, for example, can often withstand a more thorough clean, whereas fabric blinds may need a little extra care.

'A good way to remove mould is with a mild detergent or a mix of white vinegar and water,' Leah explains. 'Use a soft cloth to wipe the affected areas, avoiding excess moisture which can make the problem worse.'

'When dealing with mould, avoid using harsh chemicals like bleach, which can weaken fibres, cause discolouration, and leave behind strong odours,' adds Shadmaan Kader, Director of fabric supplier Pound A Metre.

Here's how to do it the gentle way with minimal effort.

Leah Aspinall Head of Design at Blinds2Go Leah Aspinall leads design at Blinds 2go, combining trend forecasting, digital print, and innovation to create stylish, functional blinds. Inspired by global travel, fashion, and interiors, she pioneers solutions like NoDrill and 100% Blackout blinds, transforming homes with energy-efficient designs.

What you’ll need

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

1. Take down the blind

To get extra purchase when cleaning your blind fabric, remove the roller blind from its bracket if you can.

It'll make cleaning much easier, especially if the mould is widespread. Don't worry if the blind is fixed in place – you'll still be able to tackle it effectively.

2. Vacuum away loose dust and spores

Before introducing any moisture, it's worth getting your vacuum cleaner out to give your blind a once over with its brush attachment if you have one, to remove any loose dust or spores.

Or use a soft brush as Shadmaan suggests: 'Begin by using a soft brush or dry microfibre cloth to gently remove loose mould spores.'

If you can remove your blind from the bracket, 'do this outside if possible to prevent spores from spreading indoors,' adds Shadmaan.

Alice Lynch Founder, Lynch Property Services Cleaning expert and trained counsellor, Alice Lynch, runs her own property services business in London, Lynch Property Services. Business owner and expert in the industry for nearly 14 years, Alice has serviced thousands of rental properties all over London. She manages the cleaning, inventories, gas and electric.

3. Use a mild detergent

For light mould stains, mix a mild detergent like Ecover delicate detergent from Amazon or a dash washing-up liquid with warm water.

If the mould is stubborn, a solution of equal parts white vinegar (try this lemon-scented vinegar from Miniml at Amazon) and water will work wonders.

4. Gently clean the affected areas

Dip a soft cloth into your cleaning solution of choice, wring it out to avoid over-wetting, and gently wipe the mouldy areas.

'Lightly dampen a cloth with the solution and dab, don’t scrub, to avoid embedding the mould deeper into the fabric,' suggests Shadmaan.

Leah Aspinall, Head of Design at Blinds2Go adds that you should clean while 'avoiding excess moisture which can make the problem worse.'

For stubborn patches, use a soft-bristled brush like these brushes from Amazon) or an old toothbrush to lift the mould without damaging the fabric. Work in circular motions and avoid excessive scrubbing, which could fray the fabric.

(Image credit: Douglas Gibb)

5. Wipe down and dry thoroughly

'After cleaning, always dry your blinds thoroughly to prevent mould from returning,' advises Leah.

'Wipe down the area with clean water and pat dry with a towel. Then, let the blinds air dry fully in direct sunlight if possible, as UV rays help kill any lingering spores,' explains Shadmaan.

You could lay the blind flat on a towel or hang it outside. If the weather isn’t cooperating, 'a quick wipe with a dry cloth or even a hairdryer on a cool setting can do the trick,' suggests Leah.

FAQs

How do I stop mould growing on my blinds?

We asked Alice Lynch, cleaning expert at Lynch Property Services how to prevent mould from returning:

'Mould thrives in damp, poorly ventilated spaces, so ensuring good air circulation is key. Open windows regularly to ventilate the area and use a dehumidifier in particularly humid spaces, such as rooms where you dry washing.'

'It’s also important to take the blind down sometimes and make sure it’s completely dry before rolling it back up – if a blind is constantly rolled up while damp, it can make the problem worse.'

'Regularly dusting and wiping the blinds down will help prevent mould from settling. The key thing is to make sure the blind is fully dry after cleaning—leave it fully extended while drying, as rolling it up too soon will trap moisture and encourage mould to return.'

Leah also recommends stopping the issue before it starts by keeping spaces well-ventilated and choosing moisture-resistant blinds. 'PVC or aluminium blinds are fantastic in humid spaces – they’re easy to clean and don’t absorb moisture as easy.'

How do you remove mould from canvas blinds?

Alice Lynch, cleaning expert at Lynch Property Services advises:

'When cleaning mould off canvas blinds, be careful not to soak the fabric too much, as excess moisture can cause patchiness and spread dirt around.'

'Use a damp (not soaking) cloth with a mild detergent like Fairy Liquid, gently dabbing instead of scrubbing. For more stubborn stains, a stronger stain remover or mould remover may be needed—just make sure to spot-test it first.'

'Once cleaned, make sure the blind is fully dry before rolling it up, as damp fabric can encourage new mould growth. If drying naturally takes too long, you could use a hairdryer on a low heat setting to speed up the process. The key here is regular maintenance because if mould is left to build up over time, it can penetrate the surface and become impossible to remove completely.'

'Mould can be particularly problematic on canvas blinds due to the material's porous nature, which allows mould to penetrate deeply,' adds Shadmaan Kader, Director of fabric supplier Pound A Metre.

'The first step is to take the blinds outside and expose them to fresh air and sunlight; the sun’s a natural mould killer and will help dry out any lingering moisture.'

So there you have it, how to clean mould off a roller blind. With these easy steps, you can keep your roller blinds looking fresh and mould-free again.

To keep them mould-free in the future, all our experts agreed that improving air circulation in the room, regularly dusting the blinds, and using a dehumidifier in areas prone to excess moisture are great strategies.

And if your roller blinds are about done and they are beyond cleaning, we've got a guide to window treatment ideas ready to help you pick out some brand-spanking new ones.

And while you're there you'll probably need to know how to measure blinds to get the right fit.