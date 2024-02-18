How to clean roller blinds – 3 easy ways to keep your blinds spotless and dust-free

Roller blinds are a great and versatile way to provide your home with privacy - they’re unobtrusive and they can go with any home decor style, depending on the pattern, colour and finish that you go for. But while their use is easy and seamless, knowing how to clean roller blinds is less so.

But if this popular window blind idea is looking less than perfect and needs some sprucing up, there are ways you can give it a refresh. And the best way to clean your roller blinds will depend on the state they are in.

But whether they are just a bit dusty or fully stained, we’ve got some expert-approved ideas on how to fix your roller blinds with things you probably already have at home. And they’re easy too, anyone can clean roller blinds with these pro tips.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

How to clean roller blinds

Often favoured as a bathroom or a kitchen window treatment idea, roller blinds collect dust and can even get stained from time to time, much like anything else.

‘The best way to clean your roller blinds will depend on how dirty they are and the material that they’re made from. This may be polyester, PVC, faux silk, bamboo or voile,’ says Sarah Dempsey, cleaning expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk.

And before you get to any intense cleaning, it’s best to always check the user instructions from the manufacturer of your blinds for any cleaning directions.

Apart from that, here are the 3 roller blind cleaning ways we’ve collated.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

1. Vacuum

‘For blinds that are lightly dusty and not heavily soiled, it’s easier to leave them in place and simply vacuum the blind using the soft upholstery attachment,’ Sarah recommends, which most of the best vacuum cleaners should come with.

Petya Holevich, Fantastic Services' domestic cleaning expert and supervisor, continues with a guide on how to use a vacuum on your roller blinds properly. ‘Start at the top of the blinds and work your way down, using the brush attachment to gently remove dust and dirt. However, you’ll need to be very gentle with it.’

In addition to being gentle, you will also need to support the blind from the back to prevent it from getting creased by being sucked into the hose.

(Image credit: Terrys)

2. Spot clean

If your roller blinds have been subjected to more dirt than a light layer of dust, then you can spot clean them using water, sponge and a mild detergent. But if your blinds are made from a delicate fabric, then this and the next method should not be exercised.

‘If you are leaving the blind in place while cleaning it, extend it fully to make sure you can clean the whole area. However, it’s often easiest to take down the blind and lay it on a flat surface covered with a towel before cleaning it,’ Sarah advises.

But even with this cleaning method, you should still vacuum the blinds first.

‘To wipe down the roller blind dip a sponge into some warm water, mild detergent, and isopropyl alcohol. Squeeze out the sponge so it’s damp but not too wet,’ Sarah says.

What you’ll need:

Mild detergent - you can use washing up liquid

Sponge like these ones at Amazon

Towel

Cleaning gloves like these ones at Amazon

Isopropyl alcohol like this one at Amazon

Warm water

(Image credit: Terrys)

3. Wash

If you need to get severe stains out of something like white roller blinds, then you can try something a bit more radical.

Much like cleaning Venetian blinds, this approach also involves washing up liquid.

‘For blinds that are heavily stained, you can try washing them by filling a bathtub or another large container with warm water and add a few drops of dish soap. Place the blinds in it after removing them from the window. Gently scrub them with a soft brush or sponge, then rinse them with clean water. Hang the blinds to dry completely before reinstalling them,’ Petya says.

(Image credit: Prestigious Textiles)

What you’ll need:

Bathtub or a large container

Washing up liquid

Warm water

Soft brush like these ones at Amazon or sponge like these ones at Amazon

One of these is bound to do the job and make your roller blinds look as fresh as new.