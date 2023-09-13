How to get rid of yellow stains on pillows – remove the unsightly marks using these quick and easy methods

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’ve noticed that your white or off-white pillows are starting to yellow, you may have been tempted to replace them. However, there are a few quick and easy ways to restore them back to their original colour.

‘Yellow stains on pillows are typically caused by a combination of factors, including natural body oils and sweat that accumulate over time,’ explains Baqir Khan, cleaning expert and owner of Proactive Cleaners .

‘These substances can seep into the fabric of the pillowcase and pillow, creating unsightly discolouration. Additionally, dust mites, allergens, and skin cells can contribute to the staining.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

In fact, ‘even your desired sleeping position can lead to more moisture build-up. For example, those who sleep on their side or front are more likely to drool than back sleepers, increasing the likelihood of their pillows turning yellow,’ says Rex Isap, CEO of Happy Beds .

Certain skincare products or going to bed with wet hair can also cause staining to your pillows and pillowcases.

But how do you go about getting rid of these stains and marks? Well, there are a couple of easy ways to give your stained pillow a refresh, as well as an important way to prevent your pillows from getting yellow stains on them in the first place.

What you’ll need

Pre-wash stain remover; we like this Vanish Oxi Action Multi Stain Degreaser Spray from Amazon

Mild liquid laundry detergent: try this Ecover Zero Delicate Laundry Liquid for Sensitive Skin from Amazon

An old toothbrush

Baking soda

Dryer balls or clean tennis balls

(Image credit: Loaf)

How to get rid of yellow stains on pillows

Step by step guide

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Pre-treating stains

Start by spot cleaning or pre-treating any large stains or yellowing. ‘If the stains are fresh, blot the area with a clean cloth to remove as much of the stain as possible,’ says Sophie Lane, Product Training Manager at Miele GB .

Otherwise, pre-treat with some kind of stain remover. ‘Apply a small amount of a pre-wash stain remover or a mixture of equal parts water and liquid laundry detergent to the stain,’ Sophie continues. Then you can gently rub at the stain with a soft brush or your fingers.

Sarah Dempsey, cleaning expert at MyJobQuote.co.uk , also suggests using ‘a toothbrush to scrub at the stain and gently loosen the stain’s debris.

Soaking your pillow

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Next, soak the pillow ‘in cold water for 30 minutes, then apply baking soda to the yellow stain for another 30 minutes,’ says Jackie Shephard, Head of Homeware at Terrys . You can also use ‘a tablespoon of mild laundry detergent,’ instead, according to Rex.

You may be best filling up your sink or bath with water to give you enough space to fully submerge and soak the pillow. Then it’s time to wash your pillow.

Washing your pillow

When it comes to washing your pillows, the most important rule is to always read the care label. Even though most pillows can be machine washed, there are still a number which can’t be and doing so can lead to your pillows being damaged.

‘You will need to take a different method, depending on the filling in your pillow,’ says cleaning expert Sarah.

‘Most down or feather pillows can be placed in the washing machine. However, you will need to use a mild detergent and cold water. Then, dry the pillows on a low heat as high temperatures can damage this type of filling,’ advises Sarah.

Synthetic and polyester pillows can also be machine washed. Simply wash them on a gentle washing cycle with a small amount of detergent and warm water. ‘If you can, wash two pillows at the same time to help balance the load,’ Sarah recommends.

If you have latex or memory foam pillows , these will need to be hand washed, as a cycle in the washing machine can damage its fibres. ‘To do this, vacuum all of the dust from the pillow and then spot clean it with a small amount of mild detergent and a damp cloth,’ says Sarah. Then you can lay the pillow flat and allow it to air dry.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Drying your pillow

‘Before using it again, your pillow and/or pillowcase should be fully dry as even the slightest dampness can cause mould and mildew to grow,’ warns Rex. ‘To help speed up the drying process, place it in a well-ventilated area, preferably outside in the sun as sunlight can help bleach any remaining stains naturally.’

If your pillow can be tumble dried, the experts have a few hacks to help speed up the drying process. ‘Most pillows can be dried for a good hour or so on a moderate heat setting,’ recommends cleaning expert Sarah.

You can ‘use wool dryer balls in the dryer, as they'll help the hot air to circulate more evenly and efficiently, not only reducing drying time, but saving you money on your energy bills too!’ advise Emily and Jonathan Attwood, founders of scooms .

Alternatively, some clean tennis balls do the same thing and stop the pillow’s filling from clumping together. You can also add ‘a couple of dry towels to the machine to help speed up the drying process,’ suggests Sarah.

‘If you are drying feather pillows , you will need to dry these on the non-heated setting. Add some tennis balls or dryer balls to prevent clumps from forming in the pillows. Drying feather or down pillows can take a long time since no heat is used. Be patient and ensure the pillow is completely dry before using it again,’ Sarah concludes.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

FAQs

How do I prevent yellow stains on my pillow? If you don’t fancy having to go through the process of cleaning yellow stains and marks from your pillows and pillowcases again anytime soon, it may be time to invest in a pillow protector. Not only will a pillow protector prevent future staining, by putting an extra layer between you and your pillow but it can ‘extend your pillow's life and enhance your sleeping experience,’ too, according to Catherine Morris, MD at Tielle Love Luxury. ‘Opt for a soft cotton zipped pillow protector, as it offers superior protection against odours, stains, and dust mites compared to the unzipped envelope-style protectors,’ she suggests. ‘Additionally, cotton is breathable and noise-free, a notable advantage over many synthetic pillow protectors.’ You can wash your pillow protector at the same time as you wash the rest of your bedding, which is why we recommend having a couple of pillow protectors so that you can ensure that your pillows are always covered.

(Image credit: Loaf)

How often should I wash my pillows? ‘Pillowcases and protectors should be washed every one to two weeks, while the pillows themselves can be washed or spot-cleaned every two to three months,’ says cleaning expert Baqir. ‘Regularly fluffing and airing out pillows can also help extend their freshness.’