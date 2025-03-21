I finally got my hands on Lakeland’s £20 mini vacuum that sold out almost instantly — it’s now back in stock and my new favourite gadget
It's finally back in stock... but I don't think it will stick around for long
As Ideal Home’s resident vacuum cleaner expert, I’d usually say that Shark and Dyson are the crème de la crème of the vacuum world. But in a turn of events that I wasn’t expecting, Lakeland has just released my new favourite vacuum - and it comes in the small-but-perfectly-formed package that is the £19.99 Lakeland 3-in-1 Mini Vacuum. Yes, just £19.99!
Competing with the best vacuum cleaners (and more specifically the best handheld vacuum cleaners), this 3-in-1 tool can suck, dust and blow, and comes with five nozzle attachments to clean the nooks and crannies in your home. The only downside? It’s only just been restocked after selling out initially, and it’s already flying off the shelves once again. So, you’ll have to act quickly if you want to bag this bargain.
Offering 15-minutes of run-time and USB charging, this mini vacuum is flying off the shelves. And at just £19.99, it's not hard to understand why.
In my eyes, the Lakeland 3-in-1 Mini Vacuum is so much more than a small vacuum cleaner. This multi-functional tool can also dust and blow, meaning you can use it for everything from cleaning the car to blasting cobwebs out of corners or even pumping up one of the best air beds.
Coming complete with five nozzle attachments - including a brush for carpets, curtains and soft furnishings, and an extended nozzle - it really does have everything you need to clean the smaller areas of your home. It’s incredibly lightweight, too, at just 400g.
You don’t have to worry about this mini vacuum spreading dust around either. While it may be small, it’s incredibly mighty and features a HEPA filter to catch smaller particles and keep them contained within the 0.2L dust canister. And although this won’t be enough to vacuum every small inch of your house, it’s still a pretty hefty capacity for such a small appliance.
Of course, I was instantly intrigued when I saw Lakeland had released this mini vacuum a few weeks ago. And while I tried to get my hands on it, it sold out almost as soon as it hit the shelves (not surprising, considering the £19.99 price tag).
But after waiting weeks for this affordable vacuum to come back in stock, I finally managed to try it out for myself. And as someone who typically leans more towards more expensive vacuums (I primarily use the Dyson Gen5Detect, which I’ve crowned the ‘best overall’ vacuum cleaner the Ideal Home team has ever tested), I was seriously impressed to see that a sub-£20 product can still offer powerful suction power.
Since adding this mini vac to my cleaning caddy, I’ve found it to be extremely effective at cleaning up general spills and messes in my kitchen specifically - especially as I can’t make myself a bowl of porridge without spilling dry oats all over my kitchen counters. But with the suck-and-blow capabilities of this small appliance, I can either choose to suck up the excess oats or blow them into a pile before popping them back in the packet (five-second rule and all that).
However, my husband has also found it to be extremely handy to clean the smaller areas of the car and I’ve found it works a treat when getting into the smaller corners of my home. And while the 2.5-hour charge time can be a long wait when you really need it, the 15-minute run time cannot be scoffed at in the slightest. In fact, that’s almost double the length of the Shark Wandvac, which is almost seven times the price.
One thing I will say is that the Lakeland 3-in-1 Mini Vacuum is teeny - but in the best of ways. It won’t clean your whole house with its size, but it’s perfect for the smaller areas of your home or on-the-go cleanups that don’t require a full-size vacuum.
Shop similar handheld vacuums
If you're reading this and the Lakeland 3-in-1 Mini Vacuum Cleaner has already sold out, don't worry. There are some alternatives that we still rate incredibly highly.
Although it only has up to 8 minutes of run time, this handheld vacuum cleaner still offers impressive power for quick clean-ups, as well as a one-touch bin emptying system.
Want to stay loyal to Lakeland? This slightly more expensive handheld vac features two suction levels and includes a small brush, crevice nozzle and charging base.
If you want to stick to a smaller budget, this Beldray offering is the closest in price to the new Lakeland model. It's incredibly easy to use, and can even suck up wet spills, too.
This Lakeland 3-in-1 Mini Vacuum is definitely not one to miss out on. Will you be snapping one up? If not, perhaps one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners might suit you instead.
