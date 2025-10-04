I tried one of Amazon's bestsellers to clean my shower – now I won't use anything else

I’m of the opinion that a squeegee should be kept in every shower. It’s part of the furniture, so to speak. And after trying OXO’s Good Grips Aluminium Extendable Squeegee (£24.99 at Amazon), I won’t be using any other squeegee.

A squeegee is something I keep on hand in my bathroom, so I can use it to clean while I’m in the shower. It may sound slightly OTT, but it’s actually a great lazy girl hack - doing a little every day means I don’t have a huge job on my hands when it comes to cleaning my bathroom.

Up until recently, I had been using a £2 IKEA squeegee I’d picked up by tills, but having tried OXO’s extendable squeegee, I now believe it’s worth investing in. Here’s why.

Oxo Good Grips Aluminium Extendable Squeegee £24.99 at Amazon I loved how this squeegee slid across my shower with ease. Plus, the handy extendable feature meant I barely had to bend down!

What drew me to the squeegee in the first place was its extendable feature, which extends from 39.4 cm to 58.4 cm. Now, as someone who wants to build on her ‘lazy’ bathroom cleaning hacks, I liked the concept of not having to crouch down when squeegeeing.

And I have to say, I was impressed. Not only was squeegeeing a little faster than using my small IKEA one, but I barely had to bend down at all. Because of this, I think it’s a really tactical choice for elderly people and those with reduced mobility.

Testing the OXO Good Grips Aluminium Extendable Squeegee (Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

I used the squeegee to remove excess water from the shower screen after I finished, and then as part of a deeper shower clean. I use Method’s Daily Shower Spray (£3.75 at Amazon) every day, after I’ve finished in the shower, and I found the squeegee was great for distributing the cleaner across my walls and door.

I then scrubbed my shower walls with the Flash bathroom cleaner (£8.50 at Amazon) and a microfibre cloth, before using the squeegee again to get rid of any excess cleaner.

Finally, I used Method’s Glass Cleaner (£3.75 at Amazon) along with the OXO squeegee to polish my shower door. I was impressed with the results. The squeegee was easy to use and effective.

My shower after using the OXO Good Grips Aluminium Extendable Squeegee (Image credit: Future PLC/ Kezia Reynolds)

The silicone blade practically glided down the glass, and the squeegee is weightier than other plastic options, which made it easier to control. The handy hook made it super easy to store, too.

The squeegee is made from aluminium and is rust-free, so you don’t have to worry about replacing it any time soon. Plus, it was inspired by windscreen wipers to ensure a smooth, low-friction swipe with minimal effort on your part.

The OXO Good Grips Aluminium Extendable Squeegee is now one of my best cleaning products, and while more expensive than I’d usually spend on a squeegee, I can’t deny how good it is. If you’re looking to make your cleaning jobs easier, or if your knees aren’t what they used to be, it’s a worthy investment.