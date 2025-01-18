Cult cleaning brand Scrub Daddy has just launched a brand new butterfly mop — could it be the ultimate solution for banishing stubborn marks on your floor?
We're obsessed with all things Scrub Daddy
Cult brand Scrub Daddy has launched a brand new butterfly mop and it is designed to make mopping — arguably one of the least fun cleaning chores — a more enjoyable experience.
From its humble beginning as a smiley-faced sponge, the Scrub Daddy brand is behind one of our best cleaning products. We’ve been left impressed with the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster, which is a staple in many cleaning caddies, due to its magnet-like abilities for sweeping up dust.
But now there is a new product added to the roster, and I for one, can’t wait to get my hands on it. The Mop Daddy Butterfly Mop claims to tackle stubborn spots with ease, turning mopping from a dreaded chore to a quick and easy task.
Specially designed to suit all floor surfaces, the Mop Daddy butterfly mop promises to make quick work of even the most stubborn marks.
The Mop Daddy includes a FlexTexture feature, which is behind it's spot-scrubbing capability. It's compatible with all floor types such as wood, marble, laminate and vinyl, which I think puts it as a strong contender for one of the best mops on the market.
It has an extendable handle that reaches up to 53 inches, and the mop neck clicks at a 45-degree angle and 90-degree angle, which means it is designed to reach all those hard-to-reach areas such as under sofas and cabinets.
Scrub Daddy claims the Mop Daddy butterfly mop soaks up 60% more liquid than its leading competitors, stating this means your floor will dry faster and more efficiently. Now, we haven't had the opportunity to test this mop out ourselves yet, but, we have been frequently left impressed by Scrub Daddy’s sponges and dusters, so we have high hopes for the mop.
Having tested similar butterfly mops, such as OXO’s butterfly mop, I can attest that this style of mop is far superior at squeezing out excess water than a standard socket mop, which does help the speed at which your floors dry.
The Mop Daddy Butterfly Mop is currently available to buy via Scrub Daddy’s website. Will you be testing it out?
Our top Scrub Daddy picks
Scrub Daddy is an Ideal Home favourite - these are the products we recommend.
The Scrub Daddy sponge changes texture when wet - it's firm in cold water for scrubbing and soft in warm temperatures, becoming a gentle dishwashing sponge.
The duster is jst like a magnet, hoovering up all dust in sight. It's ridged edges makes it perfect for tackling blinds and radiators.
