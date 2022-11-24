This Shark Stratos cordless vacuum cleaner has £100 off this Black Friday
If you've been debating investing in the Hinch favourites for a while, there are some great Black Friday savings to be had
The Black Friday sales have officially begun, and if you've been thinking about replacing your vacuum cleaner for a while, the Shark Stratos currently has £100 off. Shark is known for producing some of the best vacuum cleaners money can buy, and the vacuums best-loved by Mrs Hinch.
The Black Friday deals are a great time to make savings, whether you choose the more expensive two-battery model or the single-battery version, which is at a more affordable price point.
- Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum [2 battery] £449.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)
- Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum [1 Battery] £379.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)
In our Shark Stratos review we explain how it's one of the most powerful vacuum cleaners we have ever got our hands on. It's cordless so it's easy to use, and picks up hair, dust and debris really well.
Ideal Home Ecommerce Editor Molly Cleary tested out the two-battery model, and said this means you never run out of power when cleaning the whole house. 'It's my favourite vacuum cleaner, I was really impressed by the suction and it's a good size if you live in a flat or smaller space,' says Molly Cleary.
'It has an anti-odour filter, which I really love,' she adds. 'You'll pay more for a Dyson or more expensive brand but I don't think you'll get the same power as with the Stratos.'
Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum [2 battery] |
was £549.99 now £449.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)
Shark's Stratos collection is the best for removing pet hair, and this model removes hair from the brush-roll so you don’t have to. It's a hefty investment but right now you can pick it up with £100 off.
Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum [1 Battery] |
was £479.99 now £379.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)
You can also benefit from the Stratos' powerful cleaning at a lower price by opting for the 1 battery model.
The Black Friday sales can be overwhelming but if you were planning on purchasing a new vacuum cleaner, then it's a good opportunity to benefit from reductions. Will you be shopping the Black Friday vacuum deals?
Millie Hurst is Senior Content Editor at Ideal Home. She has always loved Ideal Home and joined the team two years ago. Before stepping into the world of interiors, she worked as a Senior SEO Editor for News UK in both London and New York. You can usually find her looking up trending terms and finding real-life budget makeovers our readers love. Millie came up with the website's daily dupes article which gives readers ways to curate a stylish home for less.
