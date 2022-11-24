This Shark Stratos cordless vacuum cleaner has £100 off this Black Friday

The Black Friday sales have officially begun, and if you've been thinking about replacing your vacuum cleaner for a while, the Shark Stratos currently has £100 off. Shark is known for producing some of the best vacuum cleaners money can buy, and the vacuums best-loved by Mrs Hinch.

The Black Friday deals are a great time to make savings, whether you choose the more expensive two-battery model or the single-battery version, which is at a more affordable price point.

Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum [2 battery] £449.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)

£449.99 at Shark Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum [1 Battery] £379.99 at Shark (opens in new tab)

In our Shark Stratos review we explain how it's one of the most powerful vacuum cleaners we have ever got our hands on. It's cordless so it's easy to use, and picks up hair, dust and debris really well.

Ideal Home Ecommerce Editor Molly Cleary tested out the two-battery model, and said this means you never run out of power when cleaning the whole house. 'It's my favourite vacuum cleaner, I was really impressed by the suction and it's a good size if you live in a flat or smaller space,' says Molly Cleary.

'It has an anti-odour filter, which I really love,' she adds. 'You'll pay more for a Dyson or more expensive brand but I don't think you'll get the same power as with the Stratos.'

The Black Friday sales can be overwhelming but if you were planning on purchasing a new vacuum cleaner, then it's a good opportunity to benefit from reductions. Will you be shopping the Black Friday vacuum deals?