Vax vs Dyson – which top-rated vacuum is the best investment for your home?

With so many vacuums on the market, where do you even start to choose the right one for you? Whittling the search down to two major vacuum brands will certainly make for a more streamlined experience, and what two better brands to weigh up than Vax and Dyson?

Vax and Dyson have earned top spots among some of the best vacuum cleaners money can buy because of their reliable performance, excellent suction power, and ease of use. However, when it comes down to it, which brand is the better fit for your home?

Having diligently tried and tested vacuums from both – including the best cordless vacuums and their corded counterparts – we've laid out the must-knows about these popular vacuum cleaner brands to help you settle the Vax vs Dyson debate and make the best investment for your cleaning needs.

Best Dyson 1. Dyson Gen5detect Absolute £749.99 at Dyson UK £849 at QVC Check Amazon This Dyson is incredibly good at everything, from hair pick-up to dust detection; earning its spot as our top-rated Dyson vac. To do the latter better than any other vacuum on the market it's kitted out with lasers, and the run time of 70 minutes is super impressive too. It works great on hard floors but especially excels on carpets. Best Vax Vax ONEPWR Blade 5 Dual Pet & Car £219 at Amazon £249 at very.co.uk £250 at Argos The Vax Blade 5 is a vacuum that can compete with the best vacuums around, but with a price tag that's much more pleasing. It surprised us during testing with its huge amount of power, and the big roller head means you need to make far fewer passes.

Vax vacuum cleaners: what you need to know

Vax is a British-based brand that specialises in manufacturing floor care and air treatment electrical goods and products. With over 40 years of experience and research, Vax has a rich heritage and a proven track record of consistently releasing innovative, multi-tasking products that truly deliver results.

Not only do they offer fantastic corded and cordless vacs, but some of the best carpet cleaners and steam cleaners we've tested can also be attributed to the reliable Vax name, such as the Vax Steam Fresh and Vax Platinum SmartWash which we gave glowing 5-star ratings all across the board during testing.

As far as our favourite vacuum cleaners from the brand go, the Vax ONEPWR Blade 5 is the one that has consistently performed and delivered excellent value for money (not to mention, a huge upgrade in suction power from the previous Blade 4). However, we're big fans of both versions and would confidently recommend either depending on your budget as a fantastic all-rounder cordless vacuum.

(Image credit: Vax)

During testing, we were pleasantly surprised at how well the Vax Blade 5 picked up dirt and debris on all surface types thanks to its large floorhead, as well as doing what our expert reviewers have dubbed a 'truly remarkable job' of picking up hair shed by any furry friends you've got in your home, earning its title as the best vacuum for picking up pet hair on carpeted floors especially.

Although the RRP might be a little steep, it's common to find this vacuum available at a discounted price, and we would confidently say that it is a steal if you so happen to come across that specific vacuum cleaner deal.

(Image credit: VAX)

Dyson vacuum cleaners: what you need to know

Dyson vacuums, on the other hand, are also very much a force to be reckoned with – and we're sure require no introduction. Founded by James Dyson in the 1970s as a result of the growing frustration he had with the lacklustre performance of his bagged vacuum cleaner, and the rest is pretty much history.

As well as vacuums, Dyson also carries other product offerings including some of the best air purifiers, fans, and even some of the most coveted hair styling products. This brings the brand's name further than just the homes and cleaning sector.

As it currently stands, the Dyson Gen5detect Absolute is our top-rated vacuum overall and we have yet to find a model to rival it. Even despite its astronomical RRP of £849.99, we think the innovative features and laser cleaning technology it offers are second to none if you've got the extra budget and want to fork it out on the best vacuum money can buy.

(Image credit: Future)

During testing, what stood out was its easy-to-use and fuss-free dustbin mechanism as well as its dedicated floorhead for carpets, which our Kitchen Appliances Editor, Molly Cleary, dubbed a 'gamechanger'. The vac offers a bunch of clever features allowing you to see the areas of your home that need more cleaning attention and a sleek LCD screen to give you a detailed overview of your ongoing dust and hair pick-up.

However, rest assured that while Dysons are pretty much always going to be an investment product, there are cheaper models on the market that won't stretch to the £800 price point. An example includes one of Dyson's most reliable corded models: the Dyson Ball Animal, with prices starting from £279.99. Yes, it's still more expensive than some more budget-friendly vacuums from other brands, but it's an impressive appliance nonetheless offering that signature Dyson level of cleaning.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Vax vs Dyson: corded or cordless?

If you've been looking into whether cordless vacuums are worth it, it makes sense that you'd want to find out more about the corded and cordless models both brands have to offer. Although our top-rated picks from Vax and Dyson are cordless vacuums, this isn't to say that the brands' corded vacs are any less great choices.

As we just mentioned in the previous section, opting for any variation of the Dyson Ball Animal is sure to serve you well, as these corded upright vacuums pack a punch.

On the other hand, Vax also offers great corded vacuum cleaners at great prices; however, we haven't been able to test any of these as of yet. But for your peace of mind, customer reviews average from 4.2-4.5 stars on each of the products and they're pretty affordable too.

Vax vs Dyson: which is more affordable?

If affordability is your biggest priority when considering a vacuum cleaner, then Vax is easily the better-suited option offering vacuums at more affordable prices compared to Dyson.

Even the Vax Blade 5, which we consider to be on the more expensive side when looking at its RRP of £449.99 is still almost half the price of the Dyson Gen5detect, which we know sports a £849.99 price point.

Again, we had touched on this earlier, but the most affordable Dyson vacuum available is the Ball Animal which starts at £279.99 for an upright corded model. Vax's most affordable vacuums, on the other hand, start at just £89.99 for a similar upright vacuum.

So as far as affordability is concerned, Vax wins all the way.

Vax vs Dyson: what do the customer reviews say?

Vax UK has a total of 39,973 reviews on Trustpilot, with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, ranking pretty high for customer satisfaction. Out of those reviews, 77% are 5-star ratings, with many raving about their cleaning products' great features, service, and value for money.

On the other hand, Dyson UK has a total of 36,122 reviews on Trustpilot, with an average rating of 3.4 out of 5 stars. 65% of customers have given Dyson a 5-star rating, raving about ease of use, excellent service, and more. However, we should preface that these reviews cover more than just floorcare but also Dyson's air treatment and hair styling products, making it difficult to filter out what customers think of Dyson vacuums as a whole.

Although it's a little unfair to pit them against one another from Trustpilot reviews alone, it's reassuring that Vax is so highly esteemed by its customers to welcome such overwhelmingly positive feedback on their product offerings.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Vax vs Dyson: the verdict

Of course, as we know, investing in a Dyson is all about investing in all the new and exciting technological advancements and features it comes equipped with.

If you're after high-tech cleaning with a lot of possibilities for addons and are interested in becoming more informed about how much dust you're picking up and a detailed view of missed areas in your home, then it's possible that shelling out on a Dyson is worth it for you. However, if you just want a powerful vacuum without all the bells and whistles to get the job done, then Vax might be the best option for you.

At the end of the day, it's about looking at your personal needs and requirements around your home and within your cleaning routine, to figure out which of these esteemed vacuum brands will be lucky enough to come home with you – and we hope this guide can help make the decision even just that tad bit easier.