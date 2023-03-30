I tried 3 ways to clean greasy food containers – and I'll only be recommending one of them

I tried 3 different ways of cleaning greasy food containers. After trial and error, I can safely say what methods I'll be using again and what I'll be avoiding in the future.

Knowing how to wash greasy food containers is the cleaning advice we all should be aware of. I'm sure we've all felt that familiar dread of having to wash greasy plastic food containers after a long day of using them, where it feels like no amount of washing up liquid and a sponge will make it actually feel or look clean.

However, did you know that there are actually quite a few methods that work quite a treat to make your containers look spanking new again? And even better, they're extremely low effort to pull off.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Rachel Whiting)

3 ways to clean food containers

These hacks aren't rocket science by any means, but still, you may surprise yourself when you realise how easy it is.

1. Washing up liquid and water – then shake

This is as self-explanatory as it gets. Fill the greasy container with a little bit of water (we'd recommend about a third of the container) and a little bit of washing-up liquid, put the lid back on the container and shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds.

Afterwards, just rinse the container out with running water and leave it to dry. You'll notice that the grease is gone!

(Image credit: Future)

2. Washing up liquid, water, a paper towel – then shake

This method is very similar to the previous one, with the only difference being that you add a paper towel to the mix. It's said that the paper towel absorbs all the grease and any leftover bits of food, making the cleaning process even more effective.

When I tried this, I can say that this method definitely worked, however, I wouldn't say it was that much more effective compared to the standard shaking trick without the paper towel.

I see this method working with a container that is overly greasy, otherwise, simply sticking with the first option should get you far enough. I'll be passing on this one in the future.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Denture tablets

Yep, you heard me right. When I found out that greasy containers were one of the ways you can clean using denture tablets, I knew I had to try it out to see for myself, and it didn't disappoint.

Drop a tablet or two into food containers filled with warm water and watch the fizzing sensation. Let it sight overnight or for as long as you can wait.

This method pleasantly surprised me, however, I still think denture tablets could be better used for cleaning elsewhere.

(Image credit: Future / Heather Young)

Overall, I'll be recommending the first method involving washing up liquid, water, and shaking. It's simple, easy, and gets the job done with little to no effort, although the other two are always good to keep handy as a backup.