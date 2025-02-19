This WD-40 stain removal hack is going viral on social media — but experts warn it could be doing more harm than good

A hack using WD-40 to clean stains out of upholstery has been doing the rounds on social media lately - but cleaning experts warn this method can do more harm than good.

If you’ve invested in one of the best sofas or want to keep your carpets in the best condition, knowing how to remove stains is paramount. Recently, viral videos on social media have shown users attempting to remove sofa stains using WD-40 - a water displacement spray - to remove upholstery stains.

While the videos look impressive, with stains almost magically disappearing, cleaning experts say this method can damage the fabric and leave a greasy residue if overused.

Why is WD-40 being used to remove stains?

WD-40 is a lubricant dissolved in a solvent, which means that it can break down grease and grime. A toolbox staple, it is most widely used for lubricating door hinges and protecting against rust. Its properties mean it can be used for cleaning - but you should err on the side of caution.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Caroline Mardon)

‘Using WD-40 to remove sofa stains is effective and helps dissolve and remove sticky marks. The lubricant solution works well for removing small, oily stains thanks to its solvent properties that break down substances such as grease or ink,’ explains Joana Sadovskaja, Sofa Expert at Lovesofas .

‘While this solution is great for spot-cleaning certain sofa stains, WD-40 could damage the fabric. This solvent can leave a greasy residue on the upholstery and cause discolouration. This solution could also damage the sofa’s protective coating, particularly on delicate fabrics such as leather.’

Likewise with carpets, Liam Cleverdon, Flooring Expert at Flooring King , says: ‘WD-40 is an effective treatment for oil-based stains on carpets and could be useful for lifting pesky markings, but it shouldn’t be anyone’s first port of call. Instead, I recommend using a carpet cleaner, as this can target stains without risking discolouration or further impacting damage.

‘To be safe, I suggest trying WD-40 on a concealed section of the carpet, testing how the material reacts with the product. This can help identify a discolouration risk and ensure people don’t add further damage to carpets, leading to high replacement or cleaning costs.’

While it is possible to spot-remove stains with WD-40, this should never be your first port of call, as fabric can become damaged or discoloured.

What to use instead

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

If you’ve found a stain on your upholstery or carpet, don’t worry, you can still remove it. Joana recommends using a mixture of bicarbonate of soda (which can be purchased on Amazon for £2 ) and white vinegar (which is £2.50 at Amazon).

‘Baking soda is another effective cleaning solution to treat sofa stains. First, pour baking soda over the affected area before applying vinegar. Leave the solutions to sit until a foam develops. Rinse the area with a damp cloth, repeating the process until the stain is lifted,’ she says.

‘Alternatively, mix mild dish soap with water to create a cleaning solution and apply it to the stain using a clean cloth.

‘These are great alternatives to using WD40; however, always check the manufacturer's care instructions before applying any solution to the fabric.’

Before you whip out the WD-40, we recommend giving one of these methods a try instead - after all, you wouldn't want to cause further damage to your fabric.