5 wet vacuum mistakes you should avoid to keep your appliance working efficiently, according to experts

Wet dry vacuums have quickly risen as a must-have in many people's cleaning roster, especially for those with larger families and pets looking to condense their routine with dual-functionality appliances. However, what a lot of people don't know is that there are a handful of wet vacuum mistakes you ought to steer clear of.

More and more we're seeing the best vacuum cleaner brands on the market offer versatility in their floorcare products, stepping up to the podium with their version of the best wet and dry vacuums.

Similar to traditional vacuuming mistakes, there are a couple of things experts recommend you keep in mind when using a wet vacuum to ensure you get a spotless finish every single time. Below, we explain the most common mistakes people make when using a wet vacuum, and what to do instead.

(Image credit: Argos)

1. Not switching modes

This first one might be obvious, but it still happens a lot more often than you might think.

'Perhaps the most common mistake is forgetting to switch between wet and dry modes when changing from vacuuming liquids to debris,' begins Joshua Warren, vacuum cleaner expert at AO.com.

Attempting to vacuum dry debris on the wet setting and vice versa can damage your machine over time and may lead to your vacuum needing to be replaced a lot sooner than its expected lifespan.

'In future, check and switch the vacuum mode for the situation to avoid any damage to your vacuum or ineffective cleaning,' adds Josh.

(Image credit: Argos)

2. Overfilling the tank

When vacuuming liquid spills, it's a given that the water tank will inevitably fill up. Similar to ensuring you're regularly emptying your appliance's dustbin if you notice your vacuum losing suction, regularly emptying your wet vacuum tank is just as important.

'Be proactive and regularly empty the tank before it becomes full to prevent spills and damage to your vacuum's motor,' advises Joshua.

3. Neglecting filter maintenance

While there are differences between a wet vacuum and a regular vacuum, maintenance is one thing they have in common. So in the same way that filter maintenance is a key part of cleaning a vacuum, the same applies to the upkeep of a wet vacuum. Neglecting to clean the filter will also likely be a key factor in your vacuum losing its suction power.

'Those filters require cleaning or replacement on a regular schedule according to the manufacturer's guidelines. Leaving wet vacuums clogged crushes airflow and overworks the motor unnecessarily,' explains Anh Nguyen, product analyst and founder of Print My Rugs.

(Image credit: Karcher)

4. Vacuuming hazardous materials

There are several things you should never vacuum for good reason, as they can damage your appliance. These include things such as hot ashes or jagged debris, just to name a few.

To avoid causing damage to your wet vacuum, ensure you're only trying to clean the mess your machine is designed to handle. If you're unsure, it's a good idea to check your vacuum's manual.

5. Improper storage

Another overlooked mistake people often make with their wet vacuums is not storing them correctly. From what we've learned with vacuum cleaner storage mistakes for regular models, they can cause damage to the appliance, affecting its lifespan and efficiency – and it's even worse with wet vacs.

'Leaving residual moisture or failing to fully dry the unit breeds mould and foul odours quickly,' warns Anh. 'Never stash that wet vac away without drying it out completely first. Otherwise, you're inviting mildew and nasty smells to set up shop before your next use.'

Additionally, ensure you're storing your wet vacuum in a clean, dry environment to keep it at its best.

Our favourite models

Kärcher WD4 Premium 13481530 £99 at very.co.uk Check Amazon This Kärcher wet and dry vacuum is our favourite wet and dry vacuum. We love it for its sheer simplicity and cleaning power. It's not too big or heavy for such a workhorse and it makes light work of dry and wet vacuuming alike. Numatic George GVE370-2 £249.99 at Amazon £299 at Hughes £299 at Currys Many professional cleaners swear by Henry, and these machines have reputations as workhorses. George promises to make light work of wet and dry cleaning, proving itself hard to fault because of its performance. Nilfisk Multi II 22T £150 at Amazon £218.99 at Amazon This was the most affordable wet and dry vacuum cleaner we tested that felt professional. It only comes with two accessories: a crevice tool and a reducer. However, there are optional convenience kits to help tackle multiple cleaning jobs.

So long as you pay attention to the above, you'll likely have more success in believing that a wet vacuum is worth the investment as you can be extra cautious to steer clear of these mistakes.

Once you get one of these cleaning tools working with you it will be a game-changer for your home.