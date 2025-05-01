I bought multiple Shark vacuums before becoming an expert vacuum tester — these are the 5 things I wish I knew back then

As a vacuum expert, it’s my job to know everything there is to know about every cult vacuum brand out there - including Shark. But before I spent my days testing the latest models and being a (self-proclaimed) vacuum nerd, I was just a regular customer. As a result, there are now many things I wish I knew before buying a Shark vacuum cleaner.

Considered the crème de la crème of the vacuum cleaner world, the best Shark vacuums are undoubtedly a worthy investment. The brand’s impressive technology, trendy designs, and ability to churn out new models quicker than you can say ‘suction power’ have allowed many of its models to make their way into our best vacuum cleaner guide.

In fact, I was a customer of Shark way before I became Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Vacuums, and to date, I’ve personally owned three different models alongside the many I’ve since tested to compile our vacuum buying guides. And though I’m a big fan of this brand, there are things I wish I knew before I invested - and I want to pass this knowledge onto other customers, too.

1. The newer models aren’t always the best

Even though I’m used to vacuum brands regularly bringing out new models, even I’m surprised at how quickly Shark releases new vacuums - from the best cordless vacuums to handy handheld vacuum cleaners. But while it would be easy to assume that these newer models are always better and more advanced than the previous ones, I haven’t found this to be the case.

Sure, newer models like the Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which has been crowned the ‘best overall’ Shark vacuum we’ve tested so far, certainly offer new and exciting features like the auto-empty system and Direction Detect technology, but the Shark Stratos IZ420UKT is still my favourite Shark vacuum - and the Ideal Home team first tested that way back in 2022.

The Shark Stratos is still considered the brand’s bestseller, and the proof in the pudding is that they’re still selling it today, despite the brand being notorious for replacing their models quite frequently. But in contrast, I recently tested the brand new Shark PowerPro Cordless Stick Vacuum, which was released just a few months ago and was left wanting a bit more.

Although I think the new PowerPro would suit those looking for an entry-level vacuum or those looking for a second vacuum for lighter clean-ups, there are older Shark vacuums that undoubtedly beat it on performance. So, it just goes to show that the newer models aren’t always the best.

2. The upright options are just as impressive

Another thing I wish I knew before buying a Shark vacuum cleaner is that upright options are just as impressive as other cordless options. In fact, I always assumed that stick models were the best, but that all changed when I ditched my old stick vacuum for the Shark ICZ300UKT Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner (which received a perfect 5-star review during testing) a few years ago.

Although Shark doesn’t offer too many upright models, the ones they do sell have been designed to be just as practical as stick vacuums, negating many of the problems seen within the stick vs upright vacuum cleaner debate. Many of them even offer the Powered Lift-Away functionality, which allows you to convert what could be a clunky and impractical appliance into a portable one.

I found this particularly handy in my home, a fairly compact Victorian terrace with lots of nooks, crannies, and incredibly steep stairs that I often struggle to vacuum. So, having the power of the upright with the practicality of the Lift-Away suited me and my home perfectly.

I’d advise everyone considering an upright Shark vacuum to understand the Shark vacuum terms before investing in one, though. This is because these upright models are often a little more basic than stick models, so you need to be sure that it offers what you need in terms of the functionality and technology.

3. Most models are still suitable for homes with pets

As I share my home with a dog, I’m constantly on the lookout for the best vacuums for pet hair. But one thing I’ve learned throughout my many years of buying and testing vacuums (and one thing I wish I knew before buying a Shark vacuum cleaner) is that many non-pet models are still suitable for homes with pets.

This is largely because most Shark vacuums still come equipped with the features pet owners look for in a vacuum cleaner - from HEPA filters that capture dust and pet dander to the Anti-Hair Wrap Technology and the vacuum cleaner tools and accessories that help you clean sofas and pet beds.

Of course, pet models like the Shark PowerDetect Clean & Empty Cordless Pet Vacuum Cleaner and the Shark PowerPro Pet are always going to go one step further and offer pet-specific tools and anti-odour capsules, but oftentimes, the only difference is these extra accessories. In terms of the suction power and battery life, they’re exactly the same.

So, don’t feel like you need to be boxed into the pet vacuum department if you want to buy a new vacuum cleaner. Focus on choosing one that suits your home better in terms of battery life, dust capacity, and general technology. Then, can always buy extra tools and accessories (like the motorised pet tool) from the Shark website if you need extra help to vacuum pet hair.

4. The dust bin capacities are all very similar

One thing I’ve learned by testing dozens of vacuums is that most brands offer a wide range of dust capacities - from the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute, which has a dust bin capacity of 0.35l, to the Henry XL Plus, which has a mammoth dust bin capacity of 15l.

But one thing I wish I knew before buying a Shark vacuum cleaner (and spending hours pouring over the different options and wondering how to choose a vacuum cleaner), is that most Shark dust bin capacities are all very similar. In fact, there’s very little differentiation between them all, which is a major plus point from a buyer’s point of view.

Shark stick vacuums typically range from 0.6l to 0.8l, while upright models typically range from 0.8l to 2.5l for the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Plus Upright Pet Vacuum with Lift-Away NZ780UKT. This is about average for everyday vacuum cleaners, not including the Shark WandVac, which only has a dust bin capacity of 0.1l due to its handheld nature.

So, it’s pretty hard to make any vacuum cleaner buying mistakes where Shark’s dustbin capacity is concerned. It’s always a good idea to double-check the dust bin capacity suits your needs before buying your model of choice, though.

5. You’ll never regret a spare battery

In general, Shark vacuums have impressive run times. Some of the cordless models can offer up to 70 minutes of cleaning power, which should be more than enough to clean your whole house from top to bottom. But I’ve learned the hard way that sometimes you need to clean up spills right after cleaning, which is hard to do when you have a flat battery.

So, one thing I wish I knew before buying a Shark vacuum cleaner (that didn’t come with a spare battery) is that you’ll never regret having a spare battery to hand. And while some Shark models do come with two batteries as standard - like the Shark Stratos Anti Hair Wrap Plus Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum [Double Battery] IZ420UKT, many of them don’t.

That’s why I’d always suggest buying a spare battery if you can. Not only will this help you use your vacuum cleaner more efficiently, but it also means that you’ll always have juice when you need it - especially if cordless always wins in the Shark corded vs cordless vacuum debate.

Of course, you’ll need to pay extra for this spare battery, and they’re not exactly cheap, but as someone who has used both a one-battery and two-battery Shark vacuum, I can honestly say that the extra spend is worth it.

Now you know the things I wish I knew before buying a Shark vacuum, are there any things you wish you knew? Let me know in the comments!