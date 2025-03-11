I always thought stick vacuums were the best — now I have a new favourite after testing a stick, upright and cylinder vacuum together

Everyone has their preference when it comes to vacuum cleaners. Me personally? I’ve always loved a stick vacuum. However, my mum swears by upright vacuums and I have friends who will only ever use cylinder vacuums. So, how do you know which type of vacuum cleaner you should buy when choosing the wrong one is so easy?

As Ideal Home’s Vacuums Expert, I’ve tested some of the best vacuum cleaners out there, but I know that choosing a vacuum cleaner isn’t as clear-cut as it may seem. From the countless big-name brands that dominate the space to different specs and designs, buying a new vacuum can be a minefield. Because of this, many people simply choose the option they think they like the most.

But how do all these different vacuums actually compare when looking at performance, ease of use, cleaning, maintenance and storage? I spent the day taking three top-rated stick, upright, and cylinder vacuums through our thorough vacuum testing process to see if one reigned supreme. The result? It was pretty surprising for a die-hard stick vacuum fan like me.

The contenders

Performance

As Ideal Home’s Certified Expert in Training for vacuums, I test a lot of vacuum cleaners. In fact, my current roster is around 1-3 new vacuums a month! Because of this, I can generally feel whether a vacuum cleaner has impressive suction within the first few minutes of use. But we like to have physical evidence at Ideal Home, which is why we complete specific suction tests when reviewing new vacuums.

The first? Sprinkling a mixture of flour and sugar on the floor to see how each vacuum fares against this small, grain-like debris. And for this testing day, I measured out the same amount of flour and sugar for each vacuum to ensure validity across the board.

The second test determines how well a vacuum cleaner copes with larger pieces of debris, and I used dried giant couscous to test this. Again, I weighed the cous cous to ensure I was using the same amount each time.

The third test determines how well a vacuum cleaner deals with odours in the house, and so I sprinkled a small amount of ground coffee on the floor alongside the flour and sugar and the giant cous cous to create the ultimate vacuum obstacle course.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

The Dyson stick vacuum had no trouble picking up the smaller grains of flour and sugar, and it took just one or two passes before all of this small debris had been picked up. It took a bit longer to pick up the larger cous cous, but it was still highly effective. And while Dyson stick vacuums don’t come with any odour-defying features like the Shark Stratos IZ420UKT cordless vacuum and its Anti Odour capsules, I didn’t find any lingering odours after using the stick vacuum to suck up the coffee grounds.

It was the same for the Gtech upright, too. The upright had no trouble with the smaller debris but struggled with the larger debris, and this particular model also had the added bonus of odour cartridges so it offered a fresh scent even when vacuuming the coffee grounds.

Surprisingly, though, the Miele cylinder vacuum was the complete opposite. Although it had no trouble picking up the larger pieces of cous cous debris, it struggled with the smaller debris and seemed to push it around a little bit before it sucked it up completely. This surprised me, as the impressive suction power seemed almost too powerful for the smaller debris.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

And while only one of the vacuums I tested on this day was a specific pet vacuum, I decided to add another test to my experiment. After all, it’s a requirement when testing the best vacuums for pet hair that Ideal Home reviewers see how well the model picks up pet hair, so I decided to do the same with my stick, upright, and cylinder vacuum.

Considering the Gtech upright and the Dyson stick vacuums aren’t advertised as pet vacuums, they still did pretty well. The Dyson picked up every strand without any problem, and the Gtech picked up most of the hair - although the big floorhead did seem to push it around a bit for a while before it eventually sucked it up.

So, in terms of performance, I’d have to say that it’s a bit of a tie with all three. If you’re vacuuming smaller debris regularly, a stick or upright vacuum cleaner will serve you extremely well. A cylinder vacuum would be my winner if you’re likely to tackle larger debris more often, though.

Ease of use

A vacuum cleaner may have an impressive level of suction, but it also needs to be easy to use. It needs to be manoeuvrable, relatively lightweight, and the controls need to be user-friendly.

In my personal opinion, what makes cordless vacuum cleaners worth it - like most stick and a lot of upright vacuums - is the fact that they are incredibly easy to use when you’re not restricted by plug sockets, the length of cords, and their hefty weight.

This was the case on my testing day, and I found the Dyson stick and the Gtech the easiest to use out of the three. The Dyson was fairly lightweight (although somewhat top-heavy), extremely portable, and quick to manoeuvre where you want. The fact that most stick vacuums can also be taken apart to become a handheld vacuum is also a major plus point, as this allows users to clean more focused areas of the home.

When upright and cylinder vacuums don’t have this option, many people then have to splash the cash to buy one of the best handheld vacuum cleaners for these smaller areas. This is particularly important for me, as I live in a Victorian home with very steep stairs and find that some vacuums are just too big for me to vacuum them successfully.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

This was actually the case for the Gtech, as the bulkier design of upright vacuum meant that it was too big and clunky for my stairs - but I do appreciate that my stairs aren’t reminiscent of most other staircases in the UK. So, this might not be a problem all upright vacuum owners face if they have wider stairs than me.

I do think the ease of use of vacuum cleaners has more to do with their corded vs cordless nature rather than the type of vacuum (stick, upright, or cylinder) specifically, as the differences between stick and upright vacuum cleaners focus more on their cleaning properties than their ease of use.

However, most cylinder vacuums are also kitted out with foot controls, meaning you don’t have to lean over or crouch down to turn it on or switch settings. In fact, I was able to turn on the Miele and switch power modes in seconds by just the touch of my foot (well, slipper in this case), and I couldn’t help but think how handy it would be for those with limited mobility or those with dexterity issues.

So, my winner for this round isn’t quite as clear as I do believe ease of use comes down to personal preference more than anything. Personally, I found the stick the easiest to use, but I do think that those with reduced mobility will find cylinder vacuums easier to use.

Run time

I could have cleaned my house 20 times over with the Miele cylinder vacuum if I really wanted to - and still been able to keep going without running out of battery. After all, as long as you have constant mains power, the run time of (almost all) cylinder vacuums is indefinite as they are primarily all corded. So, if you’re looking for on-demand power and constant use of a vacuum cleaner, a cylinder vacuum is undoubtedly the best choice.

Of course, the run time of stick vacuums can also be impressive. The Dyson Gen5detect, for example, has one of the longest run times of any cordless vacuum we’ve ever tested at a whopping 70 minutes. On the other side of the spectrum, you have the Hoover HFX CornerGenie, which has a run time of just 30 minutes - which might not be enough for larger homes.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Upright vacuums are also all over the place. Although you have models like the Shark ICZ300UKT Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner that offers an advertised 60 minutes of run time (although during testing we found it to be more like 31 minutes), the Gtech AirRAM 3 Dual Edge-Clean Cordless Vacuum I’ve tested previously (which is actually a successor of the Gtech I tested during this stick vs upright vs cylinder testing day) only has a run time of 30 minutes.

Plus, it’s important to note that upright and stick vacuums with different power modes will drain their batteries at different rates. So, manufacturers may advertise a 30-minute run time, but this may actually be less if you were to use it on a higher power mode. Because of this, I do think cylinder wins this time around.

Cleaning and maintenance

A factor many people don’t consider when buying a new vacuum cleaner is the level of cleaning and maintenance that comes with it. After all, different types of vacuum cleaner require different emptying methods. And in this round, I have to give the win to the cylinder vacuum.

One of the most significant differences in the bagged vs bagless vacuum cleaner debate is that bagged vacuum cleaners are more hygienic and cleaner to empty than their bagless counterparts. Considering vacuum cleaners spread dust anyway, this is a major plus point for cylinder vacuums - especially if you struggle with allergies.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

During this testing process, all I had to do was remove the dust bag from the Miele cylinder vacuum, pop it straight into the bin, and then replace it with a new one. This took all of ten seconds and didn’t cause any mess at all. Of course, you do have to consider the extra cost of the bags (especially as you can’t reuse vacuum cleaner bags), but the whole process is seamless.

The same couldn’t be said for either the stick or the upright vacuums. Emptying both dust canisters was extremely messy, and both types of vacuum resulted in a dust cloud of debris hitting me in the face and ultimately making its way back into my home.

And while there is a nifty hack for emptying a vacuum cleaner without getting dust everywhere, this isn’t always practical during regular use. So, cylinder vacuum cleaners are my winners!

Storage

I live in a house where storage is extremely limited, so being able to hide a vacuum cleaner is key. The only place I really have to store a vacuum cleaner is in my under-the-stairs cupboard, which is also home to my freezer, a shoe rack, dog walking coats and cleaning products - and with all of these extras, there’s not a lot of room to work with.

As you can imagine, that’s why I’ve always leaned more towards stick vacuums, and the Dyson Gen5detect fit snuggly in my cupboard during this testing process, taking up very little space in the process.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury) (Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

The Gtech upright was a little bulkier thanks to the big floorhead, but it was still manageable. However, things became problematic with the cylinder vacuum. Although the Miele can be stored horizontally or vertically (so you can tailor your preference to your storage space), the flexible nozzle is pretty uncontrollable and takes up a lot of space.

This is something to consider if you have limited storage space like me, and in that case I’d say that stick vacuums always win in terms of storage. But if you do have more space to work with, you’ll have a bit more leeway when it comes to your vacuum choice.

Affordability

In terms of affordability, it’s hard to pinpoint one specific winner of the stick vs upright vs cylinder vacuum debate, and this can make choosing which type of vacuum cleaner to buy quite difficult - especially if you’re on a budget.

Out of all of the cylinder vacuums the Ideal Home team has ever tested, the Henry Compact HVR160 Bagged Cylinder Vacuum Cleaner is the cheapest, with an RRP of £159.99 when it’s not on sale for less. The most expensive is the Miele Guard M1 Cat & Dog Flex I used for this testing day, which retails at £349. So, there’s quite a variation in price and affordability.



However, you do need to account for the fact that corded vacuums typically use more electricity than cordless ones, so you may find that your energy bills are higher with cylinder vacuums. Plus, you also have the cost of buying replacement bags which will put the overall price of the vacuum cleaner up.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

Upright vacuums tend to err on the more expensive side. In fact, the Gtech AirRAM Platinum I used for my testing day is one of the most affordable upright vacuum cleaners we’ve tested - and even that comes in at £349. The most expensive has been the Shark ICZ300UKT Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, which retails at £429.99. Because of this, you should expect to pay a little more for an upright.

The price of stick vacuums is all over the place. Although the bestselling Dyson Gen5detect will set you back a whopping £749.99, you can find extremely affordable stick vacuums if you’re willing to sacrifice the big name and a few special features. In fact, the Worx WX038 20v PowerShare cordless vacuum will set you back just £249.99. You’re unlikely to find a cordless stick vacuum for less than £250, though.

Because of this, it’s impossible to pick a winner for this round as the prices vary so much.

So, which one should you buy?

Before my testing day, I genuinely thought that stick vacuums would win every single round of this competition. But using them alongside each other and within the exact same cleaning conundrums made me realise that the answer isn’t as clear-cut as it may seem. In fact, cylinder vacuums won way more rounds than I had expected.

Because of this, I think it’s essential to assess your own situation and your vacuum cleaner requirements before choosing which type of vacuum cleaner you want to buy. If you’re looking for an all-rounder that’s easy to use and will offer reliable results every time and in most houses (with the exception of having constant power), I do think a stick vacuum will suit you well.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lauren Bradbury)

However, it’s hard to ignore the fact that cylinder vacuums won quite a few of the rounds in this stick vs upright vs cylinder vacuum cleaner debate. And if you want a vacuum cleaner with better suction than any other type of vacuum on the market or have mobility issues and you’re willing to overlook the fact that most cylinder vacuums are corded, I think a cylinder vacuum is the best choice for you.

So, what about uprights? Well, they wouldn’t be my first choice, but if you live in a bungalow or flat and want a vacuum that’s both powerful and easy to use, I do think an upright will work for you. But I stand by the notion that stick or cylinder vacuums reign supreme.

FAQs

Which is better, a cordless or a corded vacuum?

Corded vacuums are ideal for those who want unrestricted power. They typically offer better suction power, and as they’re mains-powered they will allow you to vacuum your home indefinitely as you’re not relying on a battery. However, corded vacuums do restrict your movement as you’re restrained by the length of the cord and the location of the plug sockets in your home. So, this can be difficult for those with large houses or those who lack plug sockets.

Cordless vacuum cleaners, on the other hand, are extremely easy to use and incredibly manoeuvrable as you’re not restricted by any cords. Some cordless vacuums also have long run times, so you can easily vacuum your whole home without needing to charge it in between. They are also easy to empty and often come with a lot of attachments to get into the smaller nooks and crannies of your home.

Because of this, it’s hard to say that one is better than the other, as some people will thrive with corded vacuums while others will clean their home best with a cordless vacuum.

Do Sharks or Dysons last longer?

Generally, how long a vacuum cleaner lasts depends on two things: the quality of the vacuum cleaner and how well it is maintained. Both Dyson and Shark vacuums are considered to be extremely high-quality, so you should expect them to last around 10 years.

You also need to clean your vacuum cleaner regularly and keep up with filter maintenance if you want it to last as long as possible.

If you’re worried when buying a new vacuum cleaner, it’s a good idea to check the warranty or guarantee of your new model. At the time of writing, Dyson offers a 5-year guarantee on corded and upright models, and a 2-year guarantee on cordless vacuum cleaners.

Shark offers a 1-year guarantee on unregistered models, and a 5-year guarantee on Shark vacuums registered with them within 28 days of purchase.

So, which type of vacuum cleaner will you be buying? Let me know if this guide helped you in the comments!