As Ideal Home’s vacuum expert, I know first-hand just how pricey a good vacuum cleaner can be. That’s why Amazon Prime Day (or Amazon’s Big Deal Days, as it’s been coined) is my favourite time of the year, as bagging an impressive vacuum cleaner deal is always a sure thing. My must-have deal this year? It’s got to be the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Pet Pro, which has been reduced from £479.99 to £297.58.

Taking one of the top spots in my best vacuum cleaner guide, the Shark Stratos is a bestseller for a reason. However, Amazon’s Big Deal Days event end at 23:59 on 8 October, and I have no doubts that this particular deal is going to be very popular. So, you’ll have to act fast if you want to snap it up.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Pet Pro with Anti Hair Wrap Plus IZ420UKT Was £479.99 now £297.58 at Amazon This top-rated cordless Shark vacuum has been slashed by almost 40% this Amazon Big Deal Days. It offers up to 120 minutes of run time and a 0.7L dust bin capacity.

The Shark Stratos really is the vacuum that does it all and arguably one of the best Shark vacuums you can buy today. Not only has it been crowned the ‘best for everyday’ vacuum cleaner that I and the Ideal Home team have ever tested, but I’ve officially named it the number one cordless vacuum cleaner in our guide.

And while it may be one of Shark’s oldest cordless stick vacuums, it’s the kind of model that doesn’t need any upgrades or changes, as it’s that good. In fact, this particular model has two batteries, which means you can enjoy up to 120 minutes of fade-free suction, and it offers Shark’s best-ever hair pick-up thanks to its anti-hair wrap technology.

We gave it a glowing 5-star review for those exact reasons, as well as its impressive suction power that seriously won over our expert tester, Molly.

(Image credit: Future/Molly Cleary)

She raved, ‘Though it's slim and lightweight, as soon as you hit the power button on the handle, you feel this vacuum roar into life. Using it in stick mode on carpet initially, I was impressed by the visible lines this left, where it had really gotten into the depths of the fabric and pulled up dirt.’

And while this particular model - coupled with the impressive Amazon Prime Day discount - will undoubtedly suit any home, there’s no denying that it’s an absolute steal for pet parents.

That’s because the Shark Stratos IZ420UKT is designed to be a pet model, coming complete with a motorised pet tool, anti-allergen brush, crevice tool and multi-surface tool to help you vacuum pet hair and clean those smaller nooks and crannies in your home. Plus, it comes with a handy bag to keep the extra tools safe.

(Image credit: Shark)

It also features impressive anti-odour cartridges that can protect against dust bin odours and leave your home smelling extra fresh while you’re cleaning. The Clean Sense IQ technology also senses the dirt in your home and automatically adjusts its cleaning power to leave both your carpets and hard floors spotless.

All in all, it’s a solid vacuum that I believe is well worth the investment at full price. So, the fact that it’s discounted by almost 40% right now is a huge perk on top of an already great deal.

However, it's worth noting that while many deals over the next couple of days will be available to non-Prime customers, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member to snap up the best of the best Big Deal Days deals.

(Image credit: Shark)

You can sign up here if you’re not already a member, and you can even sign up for a free 30-day trial, so you don’t technically need to continue being a member once the deals event is over (as long as you haven’t previously used the free trial). Just don’t tell Amazon I said that…

And if this Shark vacuum deal isn’t quite what you’re after, there are so many other discounted vacuums on Amazon right now. Below are some of my favourites.

Alternative Amazon Prime Big Deal Days vacuum deals

Remember, Amazon Prime's Big Deals Day ends on the 8th October, so you'll need to be quick if you want to snap up one of these deals!