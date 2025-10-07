As Ideal Home’s resident vacuum expert, I’ve tested a wide range of vacuum cleaners - from affordable models to pricier alternatives. And it’s fair to say that Dyson vacuum cleaners are always on the more expensive end of the spectrum. But right now, you can bag a bestselling Dyson vacuum cleaner for just £249.99 on Amazon .

Yep, the best Dyson vacuum cleaners are famous for their high quality, high performance, and high price tags. But in one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals I’ve seen so far, the Dyson V8 Absolute has been slashed to a fraction of its RRP. And if I didn’t already own one myself, I’d be snapping it up immediately.

Generally, you should expect to pay around £500-£800 for a good-quality Dyson vacuum cleaner. In fact, the newest model - the Dyson V16 Piston Animal - comes in at around £750. And while I’ve long been a fan of the brand, I’m also someone who likes to get more bang for my buck. That’s why I’ve always got my nose to the ground, sniffing out the best deals. Just like this one.

And despite being one of Dyson’s oldest cordless vacuum cleaners , the Dyson V8 has long been one of the brand’s bestsellers. In fact, it’s been so popular that it’s recently been given an upgrade in the form of the Dyson V8 Cyclone .

But while there’s a new-and-improved model on the scene, the Dyson V8 Absolute is still one of my favourite vacuum cleaners I’ve ever tested - boasting up to 40 minutes of fade-free power, a 0.54L dust bin, and the ability to transform into a practical handheld. Plus, it comes complete with a few tools to clean every nook and cranny of your home.

Of course, it’s not as powerful as most of the other Dyson vacuum cleaners out there, and it’s definitely on the more basic side of vacuum technology. But for everyday cleaning in the average UK home, I really do think it offers everything you’ll need.

I even tested it in the home I share with my shedding cocker spaniel, and found that it picked up way more embedded dust and hair than I anticipated!

The only thing that might irritate customers is that it has a trigger power button, rather than a straight on/off switch. This can quickly tire out your fingers if you have a big house to clean, but there is a hack to fix this using this AIEVE Trigger Lock for Dyson Vacuum Cleaner, which is just £4.24 at Amazon .

