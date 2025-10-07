This is how to bag a Dyson vacuum cleaner for under £250 right now – the underrated bargain model I'd recommend as a vacuum expert
It's one of my favourite models, and now cheaper than ever
As Ideal Home’s resident vacuum expert, I’ve tested a wide range of vacuum cleaners - from affordable models to pricier alternatives. And it’s fair to say that Dyson vacuum cleaners are always on the more expensive end of the spectrum. But right now, you can bag a bestselling Dyson vacuum cleaner for just £249.99 on Amazon.
Yep, the best Dyson vacuum cleaners are famous for their high quality, high performance, and high price tags. But in one of the best Amazon Prime Day deals I’ve seen so far, the Dyson V8 Absolute has been slashed to a fraction of its RRP. And if I didn’t already own one myself, I’d be snapping it up immediately.
Cheap as chips, this Dyson vacuum cleaner is now just £249 for Amazon Prime Day. It's one of my favourite vacuums I've ever tested, and you can read my full review of it here. You can also shop it for exactly the same price directly through Dyson.co.uk.
Generally, you should expect to pay around £500-£800 for a good-quality Dyson vacuum cleaner. In fact, the newest model - the Dyson V16 Piston Animal - comes in at around £750. And while I’ve long been a fan of the brand, I’m also someone who likes to get more bang for my buck. That’s why I’ve always got my nose to the ground, sniffing out the best deals. Just like this one.
And despite being one of Dyson’s oldest cordless vacuum cleaners, the Dyson V8 has long been one of the brand’s bestsellers. In fact, it’s been so popular that it’s recently been given an upgrade in the form of the Dyson V8 Cyclone.
But while there’s a new-and-improved model on the scene, the Dyson V8 Absolute is still one of my favourite vacuum cleaners I’ve ever tested - boasting up to 40 minutes of fade-free power, a 0.54L dust bin, and the ability to transform into a practical handheld. Plus, it comes complete with a few tools to clean every nook and cranny of your home.
Of course, it’s not as powerful as most of the other Dyson vacuum cleaners out there, and it’s definitely on the more basic side of vacuum technology. But for everyday cleaning in the average UK home, I really do think it offers everything you’ll need.
I even tested it in the home I share with my shedding cocker spaniel, and found that it picked up way more embedded dust and hair than I anticipated!
The only thing that might irritate customers is that it has a trigger power button, rather than a straight on/off switch. This can quickly tire out your fingers if you have a big house to clean, but there is a hack to fix this using this AIEVE Trigger Lock for Dyson Vacuum Cleaner, which is just £4.24 at Amazon.
Alternative Amazon Prime Day vacuum deals
If you're in the market for one of the best robot vacuum cleaners, this Dyson model is also heavily discounted this Amazon Prime Day.
If you'd prefer one of the best Shark vacuum cleaners, the price of this top-rated model has been slashed by almost 40%.
Will you be snapping up this Dyson vacuum deal?
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.