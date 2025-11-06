Shark has just released its cheapest vacuum EVER – it’s now only £99 in the Black Friday sale and selling out fast

Shark has quietly released its cheapest-ever cordless vacuum cleaner, the Shark Freestyle Pro, for just £149.99. The good news? It’s been reduced even further to just £99.99 in Shark’s Black Friday Sale. The bad news? It’s already selling like hot cakes…

A sub-£100 price point is unheard of when it comes to the best Shark vacuums, so it’s no wonder that shoppers are racing to pick up Shark’s brand-new cordless vacuum. After all, even amidst all of the early Black Friday deals I’ve spotted so far, I’ve yet to find anything close to this affordable price.

Shark Freestyle Pro Cordless Upright Vacuum SV2000UK Was £149.99 now £99.99 at Shark Shark deals as good as this one do tend to sell out, but this vacuum cleaner is also £99.99 at a few different retailers, including Very and Argos.

While I haven’t had a chance to test out the Shark Freestyle Pro just yet (watch this space), this budget-friendly model certainly has a lot to shout about. This cordless upright promises to be both lightweight and powerful, offering two speed options for different floor types.

It also features an impressive 0.69L dust capacity, positioning it right in the middle of the best cordless vacuum cleaners. When you’ve filled it up, the hands-free emptying process should be a doddle, and then you can finish by placing it on the designated charging docking station.

(Image credit: Shark)

Of course, you often need to make a few sacrifices when buying a budget-friendly vacuum cleaner, and it’s worth noting that the Shark Freestyle Pro does have a maximum run time of just 20 minutes. And while this should be ample for smaller homes or grab-and-go cleaning, it may not be enough for larger homes that will need a longer run time.

In my opinion, though, the £149 price point is its major selling point, and the fact that it’s now reduced to just £99 is too enticing a deal to pass up - even if you just buy it as a secondary vacuum to the one you already have.

In fact, I’m a huge supporter of having two vacuums in the house, and I personally keep one downstairs and one upstairs so I always have one available and don’t need to lug them up and down the stairs.

(Image credit: Shark)

But if this new Shark vacuum doesn’t quite suit your needs, there are so many Black Friday vacuum deals already live. Many of them are also price-locked, which means they won’t go down in price when Black Friday comes around on the 28th November. So, you can rest easy knowing that you’ve got the best deal there is.

If you want to snap up this deal, I wouldn't hang about!