Shark has just released its cheapest vacuum EVER – it’s now only £99 in the Black Friday sale and selling out fast
How to bag the best vacuum cleaner deal I’ve *ever* seen'
Shark has quietly released its cheapest-ever cordless vacuum cleaner, the Shark Freestyle Pro, for just £149.99. The good news? It’s been reduced even further to just £99.99 in Shark’s Black Friday Sale. The bad news? It’s already selling like hot cakes…
A sub-£100 price point is unheard of when it comes to the best Shark vacuums, so it’s no wonder that shoppers are racing to pick up Shark’s brand-new cordless vacuum. After all, even amidst all of the early Black Friday deals I’ve spotted so far, I’ve yet to find anything close to this affordable price.
While I haven’t had a chance to test out the Shark Freestyle Pro just yet (watch this space), this budget-friendly model certainly has a lot to shout about. This cordless upright promises to be both lightweight and powerful, offering two speed options for different floor types.
It also features an impressive 0.69L dust capacity, positioning it right in the middle of the best cordless vacuum cleaners. When you’ve filled it up, the hands-free emptying process should be a doddle, and then you can finish by placing it on the designated charging docking station.
Of course, you often need to make a few sacrifices when buying a budget-friendly vacuum cleaner, and it’s worth noting that the Shark Freestyle Pro does have a maximum run time of just 20 minutes. And while this should be ample for smaller homes or grab-and-go cleaning, it may not be enough for larger homes that will need a longer run time.
In my opinion, though, the £149 price point is its major selling point, and the fact that it’s now reduced to just £99 is too enticing a deal to pass up - even if you just buy it as a secondary vacuum to the one you already have.
In fact, I’m a huge supporter of having two vacuums in the house, and I personally keep one downstairs and one upstairs so I always have one available and don’t need to lug them up and down the stairs.
But if this new Shark vacuum doesn’t quite suit your needs, there are so many Black Friday vacuum deals already live. Many of them are also price-locked, which means they won’t go down in price when Black Friday comes around on the 28th November. So, you can rest easy knowing that you’ve got the best deal there is.
Best early Black Friday vacuum deals
Crowned the 'best overall' cordless vacuum cleaner in our guide, this is a Shark bestseller - and for good reason. Right now, it's also on sale for just £299.99 - down from £429.99! You can read our 5-star review of it here.
There are so many amazing Dyson deals to be had right now, and this is one of my favourites. Of course, it's a bigger investment, but this appliance doubles as both a vacuum cleaner AND a hard floor cleaner. We gave it an impressive 4.5-star review.
You can now save £220 on the Gtech stick vacuum cleaner I reviewed (and loved). It's lightweight, offers impressive suction power and is now incredibly affordable at just under £200 for Black Friday.
If you want to snap up this deal, I wouldn't hang about!
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
Lauren Bradbury has been the Content Editor for the House Manual section since January 2025 but worked with the team as a freelancer for a year and a half before that. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in English and Creative Writing from the University of Chichester in 2016. Then, she dipped her toe into the world of content writing, primarily focusing on home content. After years of agency work, she decided to take the plunge and become a full-time freelancer for online publications, including Real Homes and Ideal Home, before taking on this permanent role. Now, she spends her days searching for the best decluttering and cleaning hacks and creating handy how-to guides for homeowners and renters alike, as well as testing vacuums as part of her role as the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Vacuums, having spent over 110 hours testing different vacuum models to date!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.