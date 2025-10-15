Lidl just dropped the ultimate bargain buy to make your carpets and rugs look like new for less than £80

Right now is one of the best times to clean your carpets to keep them looking like new, and to save you big time on this chore, Lidl is selling a Vax Dual Power Carpet Cleaner for £50 less than its RRP.

Autumn is the ideal time to refresh your carpets to prepare them for the heavy footfall in the colder months (the weather is also perfect for the carpets to dry faster, too!). You could rent out a big professional carpet cleaner, but there is a strong case for investing in one of the best carpet cleaners instead. If you have a busy household with kids and pets running around, something like Lidl's Vax carpet cleaner will easily and quickly tackle dirt and stains on carpets, helping them last.

The Lidl offering instantly caught Ideal Home's floorcare expert Lauren Bradbury's attention when she saw it on sale, as it's a fraction of the price of a standard Vax carpet cleaner. The Vax Dual Power Carpet Cleaner is already a great budget option with an RRP of £130, but at £80, the Lidl option is a bargain.

'Now is the perfect time to refresh your carpets and rugs, and the fact that you can buy a VAX carpet cleaner for less than £80 right now is an absolute steal that I wouldn't pass up,' says Lauren.

'VAX is one of my top-rated carpet cleaner brands, and while this may be one of their older models, it still has impressive reviews and will no doubt offer an effective clean. It's also perfect for those who want a small and compact carpet cleaner, as the 5.8kg weight makes it ideal for moving from one room to another (especially as most carpet cleaners come in at around 8-10kg!).

'The fact that it comes with a dedicated carpet cleaning solution is also a major plus, as you can start cleaning as soon as you get home,' she adds.

(Image credit: Vax / Lidl)

The Vax carpet cleaner is only available for purchase in-store at Lidl. If you don't live near a Lidl you can still pick up a Vax carpet cleaner for a bargain price. The Vax Dual Power Pet Advance Upright Carpet Cleaner at Argos for £100, down from £160, and has over 1300 five-star reviews. The main difference is that the pet version comes with a dedicated pet carpet cleaning solution, upholstery wash tool, and a pre-treatment wand.

Alternatively, if you would prefer a model that has the option for lighter and faster cleans, you could opt for the Vax Rapid Revive Carpet Cleaner, priced at £125 on Amazon. Our reviewer gave it 4 stars and called it a great all-rounder, but a bit bulky.

The Lidl Vax carpet cleaner is available to purchase in-store from 16th October. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more affordable option.