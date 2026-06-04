Let’s be honest; vacuum cleaners aren’t the prettiest. But while most of us simply shove our vacuums in a cupboard and hide them from view, Shark has just flipped the script and released the Shark PowerDetect Speed Luxe Collection Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum (£499.99 at Shark) that’ll make you proud to have it on show.

The best Shark vacuum cleaners come in so many different shapes and forms, but this new Luxe Collection is designed to ‘live beautifully in your home’ as part of your interior design choices - offering a selection of four muted, luxurious, and admittedly rather sexy colourways. And it’s fair to say that it’s a far cry from the standard black and white options we’re used to.

These luxe colourways have been attached to the brand’s newest release, the Shark PowerDetect Speed Clean and Empty Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum, which I gave a glowing 5-star review and use almost daily in my house. So, I predict these new colourways will be a sellout...

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I was lucky enough to see the new Luxe collection in person a few months ago at Shark’s HQ, and it really does combine the utility of a regular vacuum cleaner with a design aesthetic to be proud of.

With the choice of Walnut, Oatstone, Sagewood, and Harbour Slate - or the classic non-luxe Ultramarine, which I have at home - the Shark PowerDetect Speed Luxe Collection Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum also comes with a compact auto-empty dock.