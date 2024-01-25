This Argos heater has over 2,000 five-star reviews and is currently on sale for under £20

The worst of the cold weather is almost behind us, but if you need help powering through till the end of winter Argos is having a sale on some of its most popular heaters.

Argos has slashed the price of many of its best electric heaters by a third including the Challenge 2kW Convector Heater which has racked up 2,763 five-star reviews on the Argos website. The freestanding heater is currently reduced from an already affordable £30 to an even better £19.80.

The heater is simple, featuring just 3 heat settings, but with a heat output of 2kW, and a 1.5m cord length it has everything you would need to heat a small to medium-sized room. It even includes a tip-over protection switch for added security.

However, the heater's simplicity hasn't stopped shoppers from raving about it. Customers have complimented how easy it is to assemble and use. 'Heats up a room fast, best purchase,' wrote one shopper.

(Image credit: Argos)

'We love this heater this is our second one as it fits just right in a small area and works a treat, making the room much warmer and cosy,' commented another.

When our reviewer tested it they pointed out that while it isn't a looker, it is functional, easy to set up and incredibly affordable. The main drawbacks were that it took over 15 minutes to heat a room, and although upfront it is very cost-friendly, this electric heater costs more to run than other heaters. It would cost 54p an hour to run on full power (2000W) for an hour, which is worth bearing in mind before snapping it up.

This isn't the only heater on offer. If you're short on space there are plenty of clever compact fan heaters and oil-filled radiators to help keep your home cosy. Here are just a few that caught our eye.

De'Longhi Dragon 4 2.5kW Oil Filled Radiator Was £240, Now £160 This oil-filled radiator was awarded four and a half stars by our reviewer in the best oil-filled radiator guide. She praised its powerful performance and 10-year warranty. Duux Edge 1kW Smart Convector Heater Was £169, Now £135 If you are looking for a convector heater to invest in then this is the one to choose. When our reviewers tested it they praised its functionality and stylish design, and now it's been reduced by 20%. Challenge 2kW Flat Fan Heater Was £25, Now £20 If you're really short on space, but still need your heater to throw out the warmth a fan heater like this is perfect, especially when it is currently just £20.

Now is the perfect time to snap up a heater to see out the rest of winter and make sure you're prepared for the weather when it turns next year.