The temperatures have dropped, and right on time, the B&Q Black Friday Sale has started, and one offer in particular I’ve got my eye on is the Daewoo 11 Fin Oil-Filled Radiator , which is under £40 right now.

Is it just me, or has this week been freezing? When working from home, I’ve felt practically frozen solid - and I’m not prepared to switch my central heating on just yet. In fact, what would save my bacon is having one of the best oil-filled radiators so I can 'heat the human, not the home ' when I’m working.

However, the top models can be on the pricier side, so when I spotted this B&Q model on offer, and for such a good price, I was instantly intrigued. Here’s everything you need to know.

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Daewoo 11 Fin Oil Filled Radiator 2500W £39.99 at B&Q

An oil-filled radiator can be a helpful addition to your central heating, especially if you only need to heat one room in particular, for example, your home office while you work. Not to mention, oil-filled radiators tend to be pretty affordable to run, costing typically between 13p and 66p per hour .

The Daewoo 11 Fin Oil-Filled Radiator (was £49.99, now £39.99) is one of the most affordable I’ve spotted. It’s even on par with Aldi and Lidl’s oil-filled radiators , which also tend to be around the £40 mark.

It has three power settings, ranging from 100W, 1500W and 2500W and has four castor wheels, making it easy to move around, too. It has a dial thermostat for temperature control, and also features a tip-over switch and overheat protection to ensure safety and guard against potential accidents.

Now, we haven’t tested this oil-filled radiator for ourselves, but we have tested another Daewoo model: the Daewoo 2500W Oil-Filled Heater with LED Display & Remote Control . Our review found that while the casters could be a little sticky and the handle got a little hot, it was well-suited to heating small-to-medium rooms, and we were particularly impressed with how quiet it was to run.

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(Image credit: Daewoo)

The Daewoo 11 Fin Oil-Filled Radiator promises to heat large rooms, and based on its reviews, it is adept at keeping homes toasty.

‘I bought this last month for my daughter at uni, the house she shares is quite cold it warms her room up quickly and holds the heat after turned off,’ said one reviewer.

‘I've had the Daewoo 11 fin oil filled radiator for about 3 weeks now to use in my garage. I'm really pleased with it. It's just the right size and keeps the garage area warm when I'm working in there,’ said another.

This radiator is on sale as part of B&Q’s Black Friday sales event, so this deal won’t last forever. If you do miss out, I’ve rounded up some of the oil-filled radiators we've tested and loved at Ideal Home.

If you're in need of an affordable heater, B&Q's is worth trying, especially if it promises to keep you toasty this winter.