I am determined not to turn on my central heating before absolutely necessary this autumn – these are the 7 easy things I'm doing instead

It's that time of year again when the cold insidiously creeps back into my house. For me, it isn't the leaves turning from green to orange that signals the onset of autumn – it is the way in which my fingers and nose begin to get decidedly chilly as I sit and work from home, not to mention the fact that the garden inexplicably feels warmer than the inside of the house.

Every year there is a silent battle between me and my husband involving the secret turning on and off of the heating, as we try to balance saving energy at home at staying warm. But this year I have to admit I'll be on his side given the rise in heating costs once again.

With this in mind, I have decided that I am going to do everything I can to delay turning on the central heating this year – I asked the experts for their tips on how I can keep myself warmer for longer.

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1. Draught-proofing every room in the house

(Image credit: CutMy)

My house is seriously lacking in the draught-proofing department and while I have made a few upgrades over the years to make my old house feel warmer, there is still a way to go.

According to Stephen Hankinson, heating and energy efficiency expert at Electric Radiators Direct, this is one of the first things I need to address. 'A cheap and effective way to save on energy bills is by controlling draughts, because they let warm air escape through gaps, including the through the bottom of doors, windows, letterboxes, unused chimneys and even floorboard cracks.

'Draught excluders for windows and doors are an inexpensive yet effective way to keep the heat from escaping your house,' continues Stephen. 'Other options such as chimney balloons and pipework insulation can also stop cold gusts and heat loss for little in the way of costs. Do keep some fresh air coming into the house though, to prevent mould forming inside.'

Becky Lane, CEO of Furbnow, has some additional suggestions if you are unsure where your home is leaking heat. 'The first step is always to find and block the worst drafts. Borrow or rent a thermal imaging camera if you can, or simply run your hand around doors, windows and floorboards to feel where warm air is escaping.' This thermal imaging camera from Amazon is one of the lower cost buys.

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Stephen Hankinson Social Links Navigation Heating expert at Electric Radiators Direct Stephen Hankinson is the Managing Director of Ignition Group, home of Electric Radiators Direct and Ecostrad. With nearly a decade of hands-on experience in the electric heating sector, Stephen has played a key role in driving innovation across the UK market.

Becky Lane Social Links Navigation Co-founder and CEO of Furbnow Becky Lane is the co-founder and CEO of Furbnow, leading the company cutting through the home energy upgrade chaos with clear plans, simple tech and real experts. With more than 15 years’ experience in home energy, Becky has led major programmes that changed how the UK approaches improving its homes. As a qualified Retrofit Coordinator, she brings both technical insight and hands-on experience from working with households, councils and industry.

Shop draught-proofing essentials

Easy install Amazon Flintronic 10M Draught Excluder, £3.99 at Amazon This self-adhesive strip makes draught-proofing windows so easy. Simple to cut to size and fit, this tape is also super sticky and also comes in a choice of black or white. Bargain buy Diall Clear Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Draught Excluder £9 at B&Q If you have a redundant chimney or are not using your fire it could be contributing to heat loss – this chimney balloon is so easy to use and is suitable for chimneys up to 600mm wide. Machine washable Wylder Nature Midnight Garden Birds Velvet Draught Excluder £19 at Asda Perfect for stopping cool breezes from blowing on in under doors, this pretty velvet draught excluder comes with the added benefit of a removable and machine-washable cover.

2. Upgrading my window treatments

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Some of the windows in my house are the originals and still have single glazing – meaning they are a major source of heat loss. I have been aware for a while now that my choice of curtains and blinds could really help here.

'UK data shows that standard window glass accounts for up to 18% of heat loss in a typical British home, but by using blinds, you reduce this loss by up to a third,' reveals Helen O’Connor, 247 Blinds' trends and product manager. 'People forget one of the most crucial reasons we get blinds, curtains or shutters. Of course, they make your windows look good, they provide privacy and shade for your home, but they are also our primary insulation barrier. When autumn hits, people instinctively bump up the heating, but actually, if used cleverly, your blinds can help you stay comfortable and save money, way before you commit to your annual heating switch-on.'

Helen O'Connor Social Links Navigation 247 Blinds' trends and product manager Helen O’Connor is the product manager at the Yorkshire-based company 247 Blinds and 247 Curtains. Helen is a self-confessed ‘blind nerd’ who has over 10 years experience in the window dressing industry.

I was keen to know, what kind of approach should I take, in Helen's opinion, towards my window treatments? 'First, opt for a snug, recess-fit blind. Measure your window accurately to help the thermal blind fit as tightly as possible within your window frame. Minimising the edge gaps will mean that your blinds can do all the work and it prevents warm air from slipping behind the shade.

'You should also consider window stacking,' adds Helen. 'Combining blinds and curtains gives you more options with your windows and makes an excellent thermal barrier. Thermal blinds are the ideal base, and this can be amplified further by adding a second layer. For this, I’d style a heavy, textured curtain to enhance the thermal effect.'

Four colour options Dunelm Wynter Thermal Roman Blind £45 at Dunelm This thermal-lined Roman blind comes in multiple sizes and is easy to install on a DIY basis – plus, come summer, it will help keep your home cool too.

3. Topping up my loft insulation

My loft really has become something I try not to think about. Not only is it full to the brim with all kinds of stuff I haven't got around to sorting through, but I am also painfully aware that the loft insulation we have in place up there is not really doing anything to help with the energy bills around here come winter.

Becky Lane explains the difference this simple task could make. 'If you can afford it, the quickest wins are things like topping up loft insulation or insulating suspended floors. A minimum of 270mm of insulation can retain heat and save you as much as £70 a year.'

Make sure you research how much loft insulation you need as it could be just as problematic to have too much as it is to have too little.

Stephen Hankinson also points out that topping up insulation throughout the home can help you get the most out of your central heating when you do finally switch it on. 'The effectiveness of your heating system can depend on the type of house you live in – newer homes with better insulation usually retain heat more efficiently, while older houses might need more frequent heating adjustments to stay comfortable.'

4. Getting into the habit of closing internal doors

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Colin Poole)

It is not so much me as it is my two teenagers who are the main energy wasters around here – lights left on, unnecessarily long, hot showers, lots of hairdryer usage and the odd inability to close any doors behind them.

My entrance hallway is probably the coldest part of the house thanks to its uninsulated slate floor and poorly draught-proofed front door. With the door leading from this space into the living room left open, the cool breeze whistles on through to the whole of the rest of the house.

According to Stephen Hankinson, even once we turn the heating on we should get into the habit of closing doors. 'Leaving doors open is wasting money on energy bills. It will take longer for key rooms to get to the temperature required and your heating will need to be on for longer periods of time. It may sound simple but if you keep the internal doors in the house open, the heat from radiators will flow out. Prioritise the rooms you want warm, but don’t try and heat the full house by keeping every door open – your bank account won’t thank you.'

5. Heating myself rather than the room

(Image credit: Loaf)

Another simple, cheap and super effective way to delay turning on your central heating, but one that is all too often overlooked – heating yourself rather than your surroundings.

Stephen Hankinson has some tips for me here. 'I'm not just suggesting that you simply put on a jumper – though that certainly helps! Instead of immediately turning up the thermostat when you feel cold, consider some cheaper alternatives. A hot water bottle is ideal for cosy evenings and costs around 6p to fill by boiling the kettle. Or, for colder nights or a more high-tech option, a heated blanket is great. Running one for an hour at full power only costs about 8p.'

Georges Cornah, owner of Warm4Less, also points out the benefits of heating the room you in are rather than the whole house. 'You might only need to heat one or two rooms at a time. That might be the kitchen in the morning, your home office during the day, and the living room in the evening. Running the full central heating system to heat only one or two people in a room is quite inefficient.'

Georges Cornah Social Links Navigation Director at Warm4Less Georges Cornah is an infrared heating specialist and Managing Director of Warm4Less, a leading UK supplier of infrared heating solutions. Georges’ expertise spans infrared heating efficiency, home heating design, energy usage, and product performance in everyday environments.

6. Looking at the alternatives to central heating

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While on the topic of heating rooms as opposed to the entire house, one thing I did last year was to invest in a little electric fan heater that I popped next to my desk. This worked brilliantly to keep me warm, but it it's also worth noting that on receiving my electricity bill, its use was all to evident – the message? Check out the best electric heaters before making a purchase. I also tried a Probreeze oil-filled radiator which was a great success with lower running costs.

'When it comes to electric heaters, the plug-in types are usually more expensive to run than central heating, and with electricity costing 3-4 times more than gas (the current Ofgem price cap puts electricity at 26.32p per kWh whereas gas is capped at 7.97p), the costs can soon add up if one of these is run for a few hours,' points out Ant Langston, bathroom and heating expert at HeatandPlumb.com. 'The heat will also disappear fairly quickly when they are turned off.'

Georges Cornah is keen to extoll the benefits of infrared heaters, which can be one of the cheapest electric heaters to run. 'Instead of warming air like most convection heating (central heating included) they warm objects directly. That includes, walls, floors, furniture, furnishings, and people so you feel the benefit almost straight away. You don’t have to wait for the air to get warm before you feel warm. Another benefit is that you install them on your ceiling to save wall space. Or you can get mirror or picture heaters so they blend in with your décor – you wouldn’t even know they were heaters.'

Shop central heating alternatives

Simple operation Fine Elements 2500W 11-Fin Oil-Filled Radiator £49.99 at Robert Dyas Quiet to run and set on handy castors for easy transportation around the house, this oil-filled radiator features 11 fins meaning it gives off plenty of warmth – plus it has three heat settings and an adjustable thermostat. Space saving Morphy Richards HeatFlux Ultra Thin 2kw Ceramic Tower Fan Heater £89.99 at Amazon The sleek design of this tower heater means it will slide in with any interior scheme while its oscillating action ensures heat reaches every corner of the room. Additionally, the controls are super simple to work out. Infrared technology ENER-J 600W/1200W Portable Infrared Heater with Oscillation Stand £111.25 at Debenhams Offering 360° oscillation, this infrared heater transfers the heat directly to to people and objects making it a really efficient alternative to central heating. It also features a coated cool-touch grille to prevent burns.

Ant Langston Social Links Navigation Bathroom and heating expert Ant Langston is a bathroom and heating expert with over 15 years of experience in the bathroom sector. Through his extensive work at HeatandPlumb.com, he has authored hundreds of guides that translate complex plumbing concepts into straightforward, actionable advice for homeowners tackling bathroom renovations, heating upgrades, and everyday maintenance.

7. Being smarter about how I use my heating

And, finally, I am aware that there will come a point when turning on the central heating becomes inevitable. However, I really need to know the most efficient way to heat a house as, due to a combination of radiators that are too small, or are located behind doors or furniture, even when we do switch it on, it doesn't always make the difference we'd hope.

Georges Cornah has a tip that I definitely plan on using. 'If you have a radiator fitted to an external wall, try mounting a reflective panel behind it. This will reflect the heat back into the room instead of escaping outwards. It’s a cheap, one-off fix that’s worth doing before it starts to get cold.'

Stephen Hankinson also advised me to take a look at my central heating schedule ahead of winter. 'If you work from home on specific days, set your heating to turn on automatically in your office during that time. If you're out all week but want a warm start to your mornings, program it to heat up just before you wake and switch off when you leave. Also, if you're away for a night or a few days, adjust your schedule to avoid wasting energy heating an empty home.'

FAQs

When should you turn your heating on for autumn?

If you are now at the point where you are wondering when is the best time to turn on your central heating, the experts also want to share their advice on this.

'There’s not fixed date. Some say you should turn the heating on when the daily average temperature falls below 15°C (59°F). Others say you should set your thermostat at 18°C,' says Georges Cornah. 'But we’re all different and some of use feel the cold more than others. If you start to feel cold more often than you feel warm, turn the central heating on.'

'There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer to when you should turn on your heating, as it varies from person to person,' agrees Stephen Hankinson. 'However, the NHS suggests that once temperatures fall below 15°C, it’s a good idea to start heating your home. Ideally, aim to keep your living spaces at a minimum of 18°C (65°F), although many people prefer their living rooms to be a bit warmer.'

Now is the ideal time to carry out a few boiler checks – there are certain signs that your boiler is about to stop working and being aware of them right now will save you lots of heartache once the weather takes a turn for the colder.