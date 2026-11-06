As Christmas decorations continue to sell out left, right, and centre and with Ideal Home’s own Christmas content outperforming all else, it seems that Christmas is on everyone’s mind at the moment. As a Room Decor Editor, I know most brands’ festive collections inside and out and there’s one adorable and nostalgic decoration style that I keep seeing everywhere – miniature Christmas houses. And there’s no one that does it better than Anthropologie.

This whimsical Christmas decor trend dates all the way back to 18th century Germany taking on the look of miniature snow-dusted Christmas village scenes. But these days, you don’t need to commit to a full-on Christmas village – you can incorporate just one or two holiday houses in your festive decorating scheme.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

I got to see Anthropologie’s Christmas collection IRL earlier this week – and I was struck by how many different Christmas village-inspired decorations the brand’s range has on offer to choose from. All equally as whimsical and cute as each other.

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On Anthropologie’s website, the ceramic holiday houses are currently among the top three bestsellers in the Christmas category. Available in eight designs, each one depicts a different building or an establishment one might find in a village – from a bakery to a post office (my favourite), each priced between £38 and £46.

(Image credit: Anthropologie)

In addition to the ceramic Christmas decor ideas, Anthropologie also collaborated with Canadian illustrator Emily Taylor on a charming range of four light-up holiday houses made from card paper with the same price range as the ceramic ones.

But the most adorable option, in my opinion, is the range of Christmassy house-shaped tableware you can get from Anthropologie. A German inn-shaped butter dish? Sign me up! A tea canister with a tea house design? Yes, please! These pieces are more practical than the simply decorative holiday houses, but they still deliver the same amount of whimsy (if not more).

Anthropologie Elise Stoneware Tea For Two Set £56 at Anthropologie This tea set is not only adorable but also genius and space-saving. Boasting a tea parlour look, the set includes a teapot and two mugs, all of which feature a stackable design. Anthropologie Elise Stoneware Butter Dish £20 at Anthropologie Quirky butter dishes have been the 'it' buy of this year. And this home decor trend continues well into the festive season. This is one of the cutest ones I've seen. Anthropologie Elise Stoneware Tea Canister £28 at Anthropologie When I saw this tea storage jar with a tea house design at the Anthropologie Regent Street store I nearly gasped. It's just so damn cute! The roof lifts up so that you can easily fill it with your tea of choice.

Which mini Christmas house design from Anthropologie have you got your eye on?

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