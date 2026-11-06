This 18th century German Christmas trend is having a huge moment in 2026 – and Anthropologie does this whimsical Christmas look so well
These Anthropologie decorations are already bestsellers, and I'm not surprised
As Christmas decorations continue to sell out left, right, and centre and with Ideal Home’s own Christmas content outperforming all else, it seems that Christmas is on everyone’s mind at the moment. As a Room Decor Editor, I know most brands’ festive collections inside and out and there’s one adorable and nostalgic decoration style that I keep seeing everywhere – miniature Christmas houses. And there’s no one that does it better than Anthropologie.
This whimsical Christmas decor trend dates all the way back to 18th century Germany taking on the look of miniature snow-dusted Christmas village scenes. But these days, you don’t need to commit to a full-on Christmas village – you can incorporate just one or two holiday houses in your festive decorating scheme.
I got to see Anthropologie’s Christmas collection IRL earlier this week – and I was struck by how many different Christmas village-inspired decorations the brand’s range has on offer to choose from. All equally as whimsical and cute as each other.
On Anthropologie’s website, the ceramic holiday houses are currently among the top three bestsellers in the Christmas category. Available in eight designs, each one depicts a different building or an establishment one might find in a village – from a bakery to a post office (my favourite), each priced between £38 and £46.
In addition to the ceramic Christmas decor ideas, Anthropologie also collaborated with Canadian illustrator Emily Taylor on a charming range of four light-up holiday houses made from card paper with the same price range as the ceramic ones.
But the most adorable option, in my opinion, is the range of Christmassy house-shaped tableware you can get from Anthropologie. A German inn-shaped butter dish? Sign me up! A tea canister with a tea house design? Yes, please! These pieces are more practical than the simply decorative holiday houses, but they still deliver the same amount of whimsy (if not more).
Quirky butter dishes have been the 'it' buy of this year. And this home decor trend continues well into the festive season. This is one of the cutest ones I've seen.
Which mini Christmas house design from Anthropologie have you got your eye on?
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.