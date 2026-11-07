Next’s dropped the most whimsical Christmas bedding to welcome in the festive season – 6 magical picks to liven up your bedroom

Christmas decorating has inched into every area of our homes if the popularity of Christmas bedding is anything to go by. And if you love these festive sets, then Next is easily one of the best places to shop - their whimsical designs are wonderful for getting you into the Christmas spirit.

If I’m honest, I’ve never really bought too much into festive bedding as a Christmas trend . After all, you’ll realistically only use your festive set over one month of the year. However, this year’s best Christmas bedding sets have won me over.

From tufted mice to the Nativity donkey, Next’s farmyard array of animal-themed festive bedding is full of whimsy and Christmas magic. Here are my top picks.

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I first became aware of Next’s animal-inspired bedding with the drop of their robin fleece bedding last year. Beautifully festive, showcasing a snowy garden scene, I was won over by this cutesy design. This year we’ve seen a continuation of this style, not only via a sateen robin duvet set , but with other critters, too, such as mice and even penguins.

My top pick is without a doubt the White Woodland Christmas Mouse Tufted Bed Set (from £45), which is even cuter than the robins. It features adorable tufted mice, wearing little scarves, carrying sprigs of holly across the duvet and pillow covers. Topped with a green border and striped underside, the set looks as high-quality as it does whimsical.

‘Bought this ready for Christmas - it’s really beautiful, and the pillowcases are fabulous with the edging and the mouse. Glad I bought it early,’ said one reviewer.

‘Gorgeous Christmas bedding, white, good quality fabric with cute little mice decoration, Love it and can highly recommend,’ said another.

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So without further ado, here are my top picks from Next’s whimsical Christmas bedding of 2026.

Next White Woodland Christmas Mouse Tufted Bed Set - Size Single From £45 at Next My top pick, this festive bedding set is just so cute. The mice are detailed from their tufted fur to their individual scarfs, while the bordered edges gives the bedding a stylish finish. Next Capybara Pom Christmas Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set - Size Single From £25 at Next Social media seems to love capybara and I'm one of the masses that has fallen for them. So, a capybara in a Santa hat? Sign me up! Next Red Robin Fleece Christmas Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set - Size Single From £25 at Next I love this intricate festive detailing of this robin set. Set against a bold red back drop, the green of the misletoe pops while the rovbins look comfortably nestled within the foliage. Next Green Pigs in Blanket Christmas Reversible Bed Set - Size Single From £15 at Next If pigs in blankets are your favourite part of a Christmas dinner, then these adorable pigs in blankets a well-suited to your bed, too. Although these are much cuter to look at than the food version. Next Natural Donkey Snow Scene Christmas Brushed Cotton Bed Set - Size Single From £32 at Next I love this wintery scene. Not only the are donkeys incredibly cute, but the extra details of trees, plants, hares and birds make it look magical. Next White Penguin Fleece Christmas Bed Set - Size Single From £50 at Next This fleecey bedding looks like penquins pushing their way through the snow, even leaving little footprints behind. It's fleece material means you can expect it to be super soft and comfortable, too.

As much as I enjoy sophisticated and stylish Christmas bedding, I also think it is the perfect opportunity to have some fun. If you want whimiscal, you can't go wrong with these designs.