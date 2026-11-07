Next’s dropped the most whimsical Christmas bedding to welcome in the festive season – 6 magical picks to liven up your bedroom
These festive designs are full of character
Christmas decorating has inched into every area of our homes if the popularity of Christmas bedding is anything to go by. And if you love these festive sets, then Next is easily one of the best places to shop - their whimsical designs are wonderful for getting you into the Christmas spirit.
If I’m honest, I’ve never really bought too much into festive bedding as a Christmas trend. After all, you’ll realistically only use your festive set over one month of the year. However, this year’s best Christmas bedding sets have won me over.
From tufted mice to the Nativity donkey, Next’s farmyard array of animal-themed festive bedding is full of whimsy and Christmas magic. Here are my top picks.
I first became aware of Next’s animal-inspired bedding with the drop of their robin fleece bedding last year. Beautifully festive, showcasing a snowy garden scene, I was won over by this cutesy design. This year we’ve seen a continuation of this style, not only via a sateen robin duvet set, but with other critters, too, such as mice and even penguins.
My top pick is without a doubt the White Woodland Christmas Mouse Tufted Bed Set (from £45), which is even cuter than the robins. It features adorable tufted mice, wearing little scarves, carrying sprigs of holly across the duvet and pillow covers. Topped with a green border and striped underside, the set looks as high-quality as it does whimsical.
‘Bought this ready for Christmas - it’s really beautiful, and the pillowcases are fabulous with the edging and the mouse. Glad I bought it early,’ said one reviewer.
‘Gorgeous Christmas bedding, white, good quality fabric with cute little mice decoration, Love it and can highly recommend,’ said another.
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So without further ado, here are my top picks from Next’s whimsical Christmas bedding of 2026.
As much as I enjoy sophisticated and stylish Christmas bedding, I also think it is the perfect opportunity to have some fun. If you want whimiscal, you can't go wrong with these designs.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!