Dunelm’s £30 tabletop heater is perfect for heating the human not the home – it's so stylish, you'll actually want it on show

As much as we’d like to cling to the warm memories of summer, the reality is that we should start preparing for the cooler months ahead. If you’re following the principle of ‘heating the human’ this winter, Dunelm’s Small Olive Square Heater (£30) is a solid and surprisingly stylish choice.

When temperatures plummet, one of the best electric heaters can help keep you warm without turning to your thermostat. With energy prices set to rise from October, one way to curb rising costs is to follow Martin Lewis’ advice of ‘heating the human,’ not the home. This means instead of turning your thermostat up and heating your whole home, make changes that heat you, the human, such as a small heater when working from home.

Not only is Dunem’s Small Olive Square Heater well reviewed for its heating power, but its retro design is possibly the most stylish portable heating option I’ve ever seen. Here’s why I think it’s a solid, affordable choice for your home this winter.

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Dunelm 1500w Small Square Olive Heater £30 at Dunelm

Before I get into the nitty-gritty specifications of this heater, I want to start by saying that Dunelm has really nailed the design. Olive green has been a huge colour trend this year as we seek to introduce grounding, earthy tones to our homes. Unlike a standard white or black gloss heater, which can look glaringly obvious in a space, the olive green colourway has a more subtle look, so it is more likely to blend into or complement a room.

An electric heater will complement your existing central heating system rather than replacing it. It’s great for when you want to heat one room, rather than crank up the thermostat and heat the whole house. Dunelm’s square heater doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of the leading heaters on the market (our best rated is the Morphy Richards HeatFlux, Tower Fan Heater, £89.99, B&Q), but this is to be expected at its £30 price point.

What it does offer is an adjustable thermostat, fan-assisted heating and 1500w of heating power. Don’t expect it to heat large rooms; it is a tabletop heater after all, but it is perfect for warming up home offices, small bedrooms and, of course, you. It's cheap to run, too, costing around 39p per hour, according to Ideal Home's Energy Calculator.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Some reviews do mention that the heater comes with a safety leaflet that warns you should never place the heater on carpet. In its product description, Dunelm does say this heater is suitable for placement on desks, so ensure you avoid carpeted areas upon purchasing. What the reviews do say is that this heater offers impressive heating power.

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'Its great powerful mini heater. Warms up room very quickly and design is very adorable. The only reason why one star missing its because of "Caution leaflet". Says "it must stand on solid, non flammable surface. DO NOT stand the heater on carpet"... This is UK, every single room has carpets, everywhere, where else I am supose to put it then?' says one.

'I needed a small heater that I could move from room to room to take the chill off. This was ideal and it throws out a great heat too. It was very welcome at work recently, when the office heating broke down...' said another.

At £30, the Dunelm Small Olive Square Heater is a great affordable choice for those of us looking to reduce our heating costs. However, if it’s not the right model for you, here are three more options Ideal Home’s reviewers have tested and rave about.

Morphy Richards Morphy Richards Heatflux Ultra Thin 2kw Ceramic Tower Fan Heater With Remote Grey £89.99 at B&Q This is Ideal Home's best rated electric heater. It's slim design does not take away from it's impressive heating power and it can heat rooms up to 20m2. It also oscillates for maximum heating capability. DREO Dreo Electric Heater, 1500w Was £49.99, now £39.99 at Amazon Our reviewers said this heater was the best value for money. It's easy to use and despite its small size, can heat rooms up to to 20m2. Mill Heat Mill 1500w Portable Wifi Electric Heater £135.99 at B&Q This sleek-looking heater can connect to your home's WiFi, meaning you can control it via an app on your phone - even setting up shedules for it, which can be handy if you work from home a lot.

Dunelm's little heater is both stylish and affordale. And with good reviews to boot, it is definitely worth a try.