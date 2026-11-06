These colourful lockers are the ultimate kitchen storage hero – with a rare 25% off everything, now is the time to invest

Let's face it, kitchen storage ideas rarely incites fun, creative ideas, but it's nonetheless an essential part of a space. Well, that was until Mustard Made entered the kitchen storage scene.

This colourful storage brand was founded by sisters Becca & Jess, who realised that their favourite vintage lockers (that were flaky and battered) deserved a fun, trendy refresh. It's a way of breathing new life into your kitchen while also fulfilling a practical need for storage, whether it's for tableware, as a makeshift pantry, or for children's toys.

Mustard Made is having its biggest yearly sale with 25% across their full range of lockers, so it's the right time to bag a new kitchen storage hero.

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(Image credit: Future PLC / Rebecca Knight)

While built-in storage makes up the majority of a kitchen, as our lives evolve and household needs change, adding freestanding storage is a great solution.

Whether you need a low cabinet to complete a dining space or a large pantry-style cupboard to add essential storage to your cooking area, Mustard Made lockers will fit into any nook and cranny that you have spare.

Rebecca Knight, Ideal Home's Editor, invested in her own in the sale last year and got the whole team hooked.

‘I invested in The Collector last year for my kitchen. I wanted a faux pantry where I could store food, water bottles, and tablecloths that wasn't a huge hulking mass in my kitchen,' she says.

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(Image credit: Mustard Made)

The beauty of The Collector is that it offers handy storage while also adding to the aesthetics of a room.

'The panels on all sides allow light to pass through to keep the space bright, while the fluting disguises the contents inside. It fits so much in, I even had space for my massive pans on the bottom. Everyone compliments it when they visit my flat,' Rebecca adds.

With a rainbow array of colours to choose from, there is guaranteed to be a style to suit any kitchen colour scheme. While you could opt for a monochromatic look, adding in an unexpected twist with a contrasting shade is a fun way to breathe new life into your cooking space.

This 25% off everything sale is the biggest discount that Mustard Made do all year long, and it's only active until the 11th November. Now is the time to invest to get your kitchen storage sorted before Christmas.

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Not sure which shade to go for? These are the 2026 kitchen colour trends that have lasting power, for inspiration that won't go out of style.