I found the best method to store trinkets in my small bedroom – and all I’m using is a dartboard

In just a few swift years, TikTok has become one of the biggest players when it comes to influencing interior trends. And the latest big thing involves a dartboard to store your jewellery and trinkets - and I have to agree it’s a fabulous idea for small spaces.

One of my favourite parts of my job is spotting ingenious DIY projects across social media, and the current viral dartboard jewellery holder hack has me actively looking for a dartboard every time I step into my local charity shops.

If, like me, you’re short on space, this TikTok hack consists of using a dartboard and pins to create vertical hanging space for your trinkets. The result is a delicious combination of quirky and stylish. Here’s how to do it at home.

Anyone who lives in a small home or flat will be perfectly aware of the absolute Godsend that vertical storage space is. Making the most of the often empty upward space along your walls gives you back more floor and surface space in return.

If you’re a person who owns a lot of jewellery and trinkets, then more often than not you’ll accumulate lots of little dishes and pots holding your worldly belongings. If you’ve run out of ideas for how to organise jewellery , this hack is for you.

The dartboard hack needs just two things. A dartboard (£30 at Amazon) and small nails (£4.44 at Amazon), which can be gently pushed into the spongy board. Voila, you have hanging space for your knick-knacks.

Of course, the alternative is to unleash one of the best decluttering methods and get rid of items you no longer need. But if you’re like me, you won’t want to do that. Plus, the beauty of this hack is that it looks more beautiful when filled with pretty pieces of jewellery.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘People are turning their jewellery into part of their interiors. It’s no longer about hiding your accessories in a box, it’s about curating a space to reflect your personal style. Jewellery is art now, and the display is part of the story,’ comments Arwa Hassan, in-house style director at PRYA .

‘What’s brilliant about this trend is its creativity and accessibility. You can pick up a vintage dart board or tennis racket from a charity shop and instantly give it new life. Use the strings of a racket to hang delicate chains, layer chunky gold pieces around the frame, and mix old with new.’

I’ve also seen this trend work beautifully with a chessboard, whereby chess pieces are glued to the board and then hung vertically on the wall. The pieces then act as pegs to hang small items such as your house keys, sunglasses and small bags - a great idea if you always find yourself losing them.

'I think it's a really creative way to display jewellery and make that display into a feature of the room, a real statement, rather than something purely utilitarian as a lot of jewellery storage solutions can be. But at the same time, it's also a great and fun way to upcycle an unused dartboard, avoiding unnecessary waste, which I'm definitely here for,' says Sara Hesikova, Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home.

The TikTok dartboard hack is a clever way to breathe new life into an old board and make the most of vertical spaces. This space-saving hack is effortlessly cool, however, if you’re looking to create something a little more chic, I’d recommend trying the method out with a chessboard for a quirky yet classic finished piece.

WINMAU Winmau Diamond Bristle Dartboard One Colour 3011 £30 at Amazon If you don't manage to find a dartboard in your local thrift shop or have one to dig out of the loft, you can find them for a decent price on amazon. Amazon Basics Amazon Basics Hardware Nail Assortment Kit £4.44 at Amazon The multi-pack has nails of different sizes - handy if the items you want to hang vary in bulk. Swarovski Swarovski Attract Adjustable Necklace £45.78 at Amazon Now you just need an excuse to add more jewellery to your collection...

I know this hack will be keeping me occupied on a rainy October weekend. Will you give it a try too?