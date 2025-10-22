H&M Home just dropped the most stylish Christmas range I've seen this year – these are the pieces I predict will fly off the shelves

These subtly festive buys are likely to sell out before December, so get them while you can

A living room with a cream sofa and a modern coffee table decorated for Christmas
(Image credit: H&M)
Jump to category:
Sara Hesikova's avatar
By
published

H&M Home’s Christmas collection just landed online and in selected stores – and let me tell you, it’s a good one. It’s perhaps one of my favourite Christmas ranges I’ve seen this year, at least thus far.

So what’s so special about it? For one thing, I love that it’s an elegant, timeless yet contemporary range that’s not over the top, as many Christmas collections can be. And despite its timeless feel, the collection doesn’t just hit several of the biggest Christmas trends of this year but also many home decor trends that have been dominating the majority of 2025.

I’m a big fan of H&M’s homeware in general, especially the H&M lamps, which I regularly lust over but sadly don’t really have any space for. I love that the brand’s holiday range doesn’t feel separate from the main homeware collection – on the contrary, it’s merely a more festive continuation of the existing range. And these are the pieces that have caught my eye and that I think will be the most popular, too.

Festive bistro tableware

A set table with a bistro plate in white with a red trim and a red bow-embroidered white napkin on top of it

(Image credit: H&M)

A few months ago, H&M Home launched a tableware collection inspired by the bistro kitchen trend, recreating the look of Parisian bistros and cafes with black and white tableware.

And for Christmas, H&M expanded the range with a red and white colourway that also features festive slogans like ‘The Holiday Club’ across a serving platter or ‘Jingle’ and ‘Fa La La’ on top of small side plates.

On-trend Christmassy browns

A living room with a decorated lit-up Christmas tree and a lit fireplace with two brown boucle chairs and a striped cushion

(Image credit: H&M)

Brown has been one of the biggest colour trends of 2025, ever since Pantone named Mocha Mousse its colour of the year. And with the likes of Benjamin Moore naming a new brown shade its colour of the year for 2026, brown is not going anywhere anytime soon. So it’s no surprise that H&M has incorporated this chic and cosy colour into its festive range.

And it’s available in many different shades too – from deep chocolate brown as seen on things like this ceramic Christmas tree that looks like it’s made from melting chocolate to a softer brown as seen on this striped ruffled Christmas tree skirt which might just be the prettiest and most stylish tree skirt I’ve seen this year.

Christmas candle holders

A dining room with a round table with tall candle holders and tapered candles and a decorated and lit-up Christmas tree in the corner

(Image credit: H&M)

In recent years, the focus on layered, warm and atmospheric lighting in our homes has grown. H&M Home knows this very well, given the brand’s stellar range of lamps and light fixtures. But for this Christmas, H&M is drawing attention to the cinematic drama and warmth of candlelight by offering a wide and super stylish range of candle and tealight holders, as well as candelabras.

A few extra bits I predict will be popular

Of course, there are so many more lovely pieces championing everything from the popular Christmas bow trend to sweets-shaped tableware. Which is why I recommend having a look through the whole collection at your leisure.

Sara Hesikova
Sara Hesikova
Content Editor

Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.

Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.