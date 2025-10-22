H&M Home just dropped the most stylish Christmas range I've seen this year – these are the pieces I predict will fly off the shelves

H&M Home’s Christmas collection just landed online and in selected stores – and let me tell you, it’s a good one. It’s perhaps one of my favourite Christmas ranges I’ve seen this year, at least thus far.

So what’s so special about it? For one thing, I love that it’s an elegant, timeless yet contemporary range that’s not over the top, as many Christmas collections can be. And despite its timeless feel, the collection doesn’t just hit several of the biggest Christmas trends of this year but also many home decor trends that have been dominating the majority of 2025.

I’m a big fan of H&M’s homeware in general, especially the H&M lamps, which I regularly lust over but sadly don’t really have any space for. I love that the brand’s holiday range doesn’t feel separate from the main homeware collection – on the contrary, it’s merely a more festive continuation of the existing range. And these are the pieces that have caught my eye and that I think will be the most popular, too.

Festive bistro tableware

A few months ago, H&M Home launched a tableware collection inspired by the bistro kitchen trend, recreating the look of Parisian bistros and cafes with black and white tableware.

And for Christmas, H&M expanded the range with a red and white colourway that also features festive slogans like ‘The Holiday Club’ across a serving platter or ‘Jingle’ and ‘Fa La La’ on top of small side plates.

H&M Home Large porcelain serving plate £14.99 at H&M Even the writing on this is reminiscent of an old Hollywood movie - what's not to love?! H&M Home Small porcelain plates, Set of 4 £12.99 at H&M These little side plates are both fun with their various slogans and super chic in a very Parisian way. H&M Home Porcelain cup £6.99 at H&M Inscribed with 'Happy Holidays greeting on the side, this stylish coffee (or tea) cup also reveals a little heart on the bottom once you finish your drink of choice.

On-trend Christmassy browns

Brown has been one of the biggest colour trends of 2025, ever since Pantone named Mocha Mousse its colour of the year. And with the likes of Benjamin Moore naming a new brown shade its colour of the year for 2026, brown is not going anywhere anytime soon. So it’s no surprise that H&M has incorporated this chic and cosy colour into its festive range.

And it’s available in many different shades too – from deep chocolate brown as seen on things like this ceramic Christmas tree that looks like it’s made from melting chocolate to a softer brown as seen on this striped ruffled Christmas tree skirt which might just be the prettiest and most stylish tree skirt I’ve seen this year.

H&M Home Frilled Christmas tree skirt £24.99 at H&M Stripes, ruffles and brown - could this tree skirt get any dreamier?! It also comes in a red and white striped version though if that's more your vibe. H&M Home Christmas decoration £14.99 at H&M Between the dark brown shade and glossy glaze, this ceramic tree-shaped decoration looks like melting chocolate. But it also comes in white. H&M Home Printed cotton cushion cover £3.99 at H&M Christmas bows are not going anywhere this festive season, and this cushion cover (along with many other pieces from the range) are a testament to that.

Christmas candle holders

In recent years, the focus on layered, warm and atmospheric lighting in our homes has grown. H&M Home knows this very well, given the brand’s stellar range of lamps and light fixtures. But for this Christmas, H&M is drawing attention to the cinematic drama and warmth of candlelight by offering a wide and super stylish range of candle and tealight holders, as well as candelabras.

H&M Home Cityscape tealight holder £12.99 at H&M Also available in a silver-coloured version, this tealight holder will create beautiful and charming light effects when your tealight is lit in the darkness of winter evenings. H&M Home Cityscape candle holder £19.99 at H&M Alternatively, you can incorporate the cityscape motif - a running one throughout the H&M Home Christmas collection - with this ceramic dinner candle holder. H&M Home Tealight carousel £9.99 at H&M Also available in a gold colourway, this tealight holder comes with a carousel of bows which is set in motion by the heat of the candle.

A few extra bits I predict will be popular

Of course, there are so many more lovely pieces championing everything from the popular Christmas bow trend to sweets-shaped tableware. Which is why I recommend having a look through the whole collection at your leisure.