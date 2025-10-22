H&M Home just dropped the most stylish Christmas range I've seen this year – these are the pieces I predict will fly off the shelves
These subtly festive buys are likely to sell out before December, so get them while you can
H&M Home’s Christmas collection just landed online and in selected stores – and let me tell you, it’s a good one. It’s perhaps one of my favourite Christmas ranges I’ve seen this year, at least thus far.
So what’s so special about it? For one thing, I love that it’s an elegant, timeless yet contemporary range that’s not over the top, as many Christmas collections can be. And despite its timeless feel, the collection doesn’t just hit several of the biggest Christmas trends of this year but also many home decor trends that have been dominating the majority of 2025.
I’m a big fan of H&M’s homeware in general, especially the H&M lamps, which I regularly lust over but sadly don’t really have any space for. I love that the brand’s holiday range doesn’t feel separate from the main homeware collection – on the contrary, it’s merely a more festive continuation of the existing range. And these are the pieces that have caught my eye and that I think will be the most popular, too.
Festive bistro tableware
A few months ago, H&M Home launched a tableware collection inspired by the bistro kitchen trend, recreating the look of Parisian bistros and cafes with black and white tableware.
And for Christmas, H&M expanded the range with a red and white colourway that also features festive slogans like ‘The Holiday Club’ across a serving platter or ‘Jingle’ and ‘Fa La La’ on top of small side plates.
On-trend Christmassy browns
Brown has been one of the biggest colour trends of 2025, ever since Pantone named Mocha Mousse its colour of the year. And with the likes of Benjamin Moore naming a new brown shade its colour of the year for 2026, brown is not going anywhere anytime soon. So it’s no surprise that H&M has incorporated this chic and cosy colour into its festive range.
And it’s available in many different shades too – from deep chocolate brown as seen on things like this ceramic Christmas tree that looks like it’s made from melting chocolate to a softer brown as seen on this striped ruffled Christmas tree skirt which might just be the prettiest and most stylish tree skirt I’ve seen this year.
Christmas candle holders
In recent years, the focus on layered, warm and atmospheric lighting in our homes has grown. H&M Home knows this very well, given the brand’s stellar range of lamps and light fixtures. But for this Christmas, H&M is drawing attention to the cinematic drama and warmth of candlelight by offering a wide and super stylish range of candle and tealight holders, as well as candelabras.
A few extra bits I predict will be popular
First Pottery Barn launched its Christmas range filled with gingerbread-themed tableware, and now H&M just came out with this adorable doormat that looks almost edible.
Chrome furniture and home decor are among the biggest interior trends of the year. And I love how H&M turned that look into these metallic tapered candles. They are also available in a gold colourway, but I'm obsessed with this silver/chrome.
Of course, there are so many more lovely pieces championing everything from the popular Christmas bow trend to sweets-shaped tableware. Which is why I recommend having a look through the whole collection at your leisure.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
